5 Women-led Action Movies to Watch on OTT: Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani, Anushka Sharma’s NH10 to Yami Gautam’s Article 370

The Hindi film industry has seen a major shift with women taking centre stage and telling hard-hitting stories with conviction. They have moved on from singing and dancing around trees to arriving at the spot, guns blazing. Over the years, female actors have proved that nothing is impossible for them. Hence, we have curated this list of five women-led action movies to enjoy on OTT over the weekend.

1. Mardaani

Cast: Rani Mukerji, Jisshu Sengupta, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anant Vidhaat Sharma

Director: Pradeep Sarkar

Release date: August 22, 2014

Where to watch: Netflix

Mardaani is one of those action films that keeps the audience on the edge of their seats. Rani Mukerji portrays Inspector Shivani Shivaji Roy, who is hell-bent in finding and punishing the child-trafficking mafia in Mumbai.

2. Sherni

Cast: Vidya Balan, Sharat Saxena, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun, Brijendra Kala, Neeraj Kabi, Mukul Chaddha

Director: Amit Masurkar

Release date: June 18, 2021

Where to watch: Prime Video/MX Player

Sherni showcases the conflict between humans and wildlife. In the movie, Vidya Balan takes it upon herself to capture a man-eating tigress. But she has to be vigilant and quick because a hunter is also on the lookout to kill her. The movie successfully highlights how human intervention due to greed and selfish agendas can be deadly for wild animals.

3. NH10

Cast: Anushka Sharma, Neil Bhoopalam, Darshan Kumar, Deepti Naval

Director: Navdeep Singh

Release date: March 13, 2015

Where to watch: Prime Video, Zee5

A married couple lives a happy and normal life until the woman (Anushka Sharma) is attacked by some people. Shaken by the incident, the couple decides to go on a road trip only to get pulled into the world of crime. One thing leads to another, and the couple ends up killing multiple people with their gun. But do they survive the deadly gang? To know what happens next, watch NH10 on OTT.

4. Article 370

Cast: Yami Gautam, Priyamani, Skand Thakur, Ashwini Kaul, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Arun Govil, Kiran Karmarkar

Director: Aditya Suhas Jambhale

Release date: February 23, 2024

Where to watch: Zee5, Netflix

As the name suggests, Article 370 is a political action drama that takes place ahead of a major constitutional decision. Yami dons the shoes of a diligent NIA agent to uncover some of the deadliest operations.

5. Jigra

Cast: Alia Bhatt

Director: Vasan Bala

Release date: October 10, 2024

Where to watch: Netflix

Jigra is a story of a determined sister who crosses all limits to save her brother from a prison abroad.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!