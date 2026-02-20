5 Women-led Action Movies to Watch on OTT: Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani, Anushka Sharma’s NH10 to Yami Gautam’s Article 370
From Rani Mukerji to Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Yami Gautam and Vidya Balan, several females have proved their mettle in action films.
The Hindi film industry has seen a major shift with women taking centre stage and telling hard-hitting stories with conviction. They have moved on from singing and dancing around trees to arriving at the spot, guns blazing. Over the years, female actors have proved that nothing is impossible for them. Hence, we have curated this list of five women-led action movies to enjoy on OTT over the weekend.
1. Mardaani
- Cast: Rani Mukerji, Jisshu Sengupta, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anant Vidhaat Sharma
- Director: Pradeep Sarkar
- Release date: August 22, 2014
- Where to watch: Netflix
Mardaani is one of those action films that keeps the audience on the edge of their seats. Rani Mukerji portrays Inspector Shivani Shivaji Roy, who is hell-bent in finding and punishing the child-trafficking mafia in Mumbai.
2. Sherni
- Cast: Vidya Balan, Sharat Saxena, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun, Brijendra Kala, Neeraj Kabi, Mukul Chaddha
- Director: Amit Masurkar
- Release date: June 18, 2021
- Where to watch: Prime Video/MX Player
Sherni showcases the conflict between humans and wildlife. In the movie, Vidya Balan takes it upon herself to capture a man-eating tigress. But she has to be vigilant and quick because a hunter is also on the lookout to kill her. The movie successfully highlights how human intervention due to greed and selfish agendas can be deadly for wild animals.
3. NH10
- Cast: Anushka Sharma, Neil Bhoopalam, Darshan Kumar, Deepti Naval
- Director: Navdeep Singh
- Release date: March 13, 2015
- Where to watch: Prime Video, Zee5
A married couple lives a happy and normal life until the woman (Anushka Sharma) is attacked by some people. Shaken by the incident, the couple decides to go on a road trip only to get pulled into the world of crime. One thing leads to another, and the couple ends up killing multiple people with their gun. But do they survive the deadly gang? To know what happens next, watch NH10 on OTT.
4. Article 370
- Cast: Yami Gautam, Priyamani, Skand Thakur, Ashwini Kaul, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Arun Govil, Kiran Karmarkar
- Director: Aditya Suhas Jambhale
- Release date: February 23, 2024
- Where to watch: Zee5, Netflix
As the name suggests, Article 370 is a political action drama that takes place ahead of a major constitutional decision. Yami dons the shoes of a diligent NIA agent to uncover some of the deadliest operations.
5. Jigra
- Cast: Alia Bhatt
- Director: Vasan Bala
- Release date: October 10, 2024
- Where to watch: Netflix
Jigra is a story of a determined sister who crosses all limits to save her brother from a prison abroad.
