6 Films rejected by Ranveer Singh before Dhurandhar domination: Love & War to Sam Bahadur, Animal

Ranveer Singh dominated the box office by delivering a stellar performance in Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar The Revenge. But, while the industry cheers for his latest box-office success, let’s take a walk down memory lane to the scripts that didn’t quite make the cut for the superstar.

6 movies rejected by Ranveer Singh

1. Anurag Kashyap’s Bombay Velvet

Not many know that Ranveer Singh was the original choice to play the hot-headed Johnny Balraj in Anurag Kashyap’s Bombay Velvet. While the role eventually went to Ranbir Kapoor, it’s worth wondering what energy the cinematic chameleon could have brought in the film.

2. Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Kabir Singh

Not Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer was the first choice for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s romantic-thriller, Kabir Singh. In an interview, the filmmaker revealed that Singh turned it down. While talking to iDream Media, Vanga said, “First, it was pitched to Ranveer Singh. I wanted to do it with him. But finally, he decided he would not do it, because it was too dark for him at that time.”

3. Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur

Vicky Kaushal-led Sam Bahadur was offered to the undisputed powerhouse of energy. But at that time, he had completed the film 83 in which he played the role of Kapil Dev. Ranveer’s decision not to be part of Meghna Gulzar’s movie was influenced by the fact that he didn’t want to be part of another biographical movie after the sports drama.

4. Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal

The 2023 action-drama film, Animal, was also a rage among fans and received good reviews from critics. The National Award-winning film became the second-highest-grossing A-rated Indian film. If Ranveer had said yes to leading the actioner, he would have been part of a box office-striking movie much before Dhurandhar.

5. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ranveer shared a great relationship. It was because of the director that the actor met his wife, Deepika Padukone. But when Love & War went to Singh, he reportedly turned it down as he didn’t want to play the second male lead. The role eventually went to Vicky Kaushal.

6. Farhan Akhtar's Don 3

The ambitious project, Don 3, created a setback between producer Farhan Akhtar and Ranveer Singh. After the success of Aditya Dhar’s two-part film, Singh turned down Don 3 even though he had taken part in some of the pre-production activities of the actioner. Reportedly, both have now found a solution to the Don 3 row with Singh returning his signing amount.

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