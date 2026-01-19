6 Films Releasing in Theaters This Week (January 19-25, 2026): From Sunny Deol’s Border 2 to Chris Pratt’s Mercy

The cinemas are all set to be lit up with a lot of interesting releases this week, including a Korean project, a cult Hindi sequel, a Malayalam film, and a few Hollywood releases. Check out the list below.

1. Project Y

Following its screening at the Korean Cinema Today - Special Premiere section of the 30th Busan International Film Festival, all eyes are on Project Y’s theatrical run. Telling the story of two best friends, Mi Sun and Do Kyung, it sees them through their worst times as they get money and power hungry, just to be able to keep their heads above water. In desperation, they seek extraordinary methods to survive and turn to theft. Their mission? Stealing hidden black money and gold bars. Meanwhile, their situation tests their friendship and their loyalty to each other at every turn; it remains to be seen whether either of them betrays the other.



Cast: Han So Hee, Jeon Jong Seo, Kim Shin Rok, Jung Young Joo, Lee Jae Kyoon, YooA, Kim Sung Cheol

Han So Hee, Jeon Jong Seo, Kim Shin Rok, Jung Young Joo, Lee Jae Kyoon, YooA, Kim Sung Cheol Director: Lee Hwan

Lee Hwan Language: Korean

Korean Genre: Crime Action

Crime Action Release Date: January 21, 2026

2. Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies

A bunch of x-convicts form an unlikely group of powerful wrestlers in a WWE-like setting in Fort Kochi. Initially unknown to the world, they become the center of attention for the action-hungry crowd that soon pushes them to their limits. Their loyalties are tested, and so is their patience as brotherhood turns into rivalry with the drop of a hat and money at play.

Cast: Roshan Mathew, Arjun Ashokan, Vishak Nair, Ishan Shoukath, Siddique, Lakshmi Menon, Rafi, Carmen S. Mathew, Dartangnan Sabu, Mammootty

Roshan Mathew, Arjun Ashokan, Vishak Nair, Ishan Shoukath, Siddique, Lakshmi Menon, Rafi, Carmen S. Mathew, Dartangnan Sabu, Mammootty Director: Adhvaith Nayar

Adhvaith Nayar Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Genre: Action Comedy

Action Comedy Release Date: January 22, 2026

3. Border 2

A sequel to the 1997 cult action film, Sunny Deol is back, but this time he’s in the role of Lt. Col. Fateh Singh Kaler. Covering the 1971 defence of the Indian forces in a war that was presumed to be a loss for the country, it showcases how the Army, Navy, and Air Force join hands to protect their land. It focuses on three young individuals who showcase unmatched courage even as enemies strike hard and long.

Cast: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Sonam Bajwa, Mona Singh, Anya Singh, Medha Rana.

Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Sonam Bajwa, Mona Singh, Anya Singh, Medha Rana. Director: Anurag Singh

Anurag Singh Language: Hindi

Hindi Genre: Epic Action, War

Epic Action, War Release Date: January 23, 2026

4. Marty Supreme (India premiere)

Loosely inspired by the life of Marty Reisman, Timothée Chalamet steps into one of his most talked-about projects as Marty Mauser, a 1950s ping pong player who wishes to make it big. But dreams don’t work like that, even as he tries his best to train despite his financial constraints. With no one to back him and support his ambitions, he turns to unlikely means to stay afloat, involving himself with people, substances, and unconventional coaches.

Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A'zion, Kevin O'Leary, Tyler Okonma, Abel Ferrara, Fran Drescher

Timothée Chalamet, Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A'zion, Kevin O'Leary, Tyler Okonma, Abel Ferrara, Fran Drescher Director: Josh Safdie

Josh Safdie Language: English

English Genre: Sports, Drama, Comedy

Sports, Drama, Comedy Release Date: January 23, 2026

5. Mercy

Set in the year 2029, a future AI possibility takes charge in the film. A detective stands at trial, accused of killing his own wife, and against him is no prosecutor or lawyer trying to push him to prison, but an artificially intelligent judge to whom he is appealing. Having to defend his case against a mechanism that he has previously experienced winning over, Chris Raven is no fool in this area of the world. The catch is, he only has 90 minutes to prove himself innocent before he is executed.

Cast: Chris Pratt, Rebecca Ferguson, Annabelle Wallis, Kylie Rogers

Chris Pratt, Rebecca Ferguson, Annabelle Wallis, Kylie Rogers Director: Timur Bekmambetov

Timur Bekmambetov Language: English

English Genre: Science Fiction

Science Fiction Release Date: January 23, 2026

6. Return to Silent Hill

Based on the famed video game, Silent Hill, this movie is the third installment in the Silent Hill film series. James Sunderland, the protagonist, is back on his mission to explore the mysterious hill that forms the center of the game and the film. This time, he has a task on his hands: the rescue of his beloved. While looking for his lady love, he comes across unexpected hurdles and strange beings, plus his surroundings make him question what is real and what is not. Will he be able to save his partner or get driven to craze by hallucinations form the crux of the story.

Cast: Jeremy Irvine, Hannah Emily Anderson, Evie Templeton

Jeremy Irvine, Hannah Emily Anderson, Evie Templeton Director: Christophe Gans

Christophe Gans Language: English

English Genre: Supernatural, Psychological Horror

Supernatural, Psychological Horror Release Date: January 23, 2026

