6 Hindi Films And Series Releasing in Theaters and OTT This Week: Daayra, VIBE to Lust Stories 3

This week you can upgrade your watchlist with top releases from September 14 to September 20, 2026! Catch Kunal Kemmu as a reluctant soldier in Vibe and Kareena Kapoor Khan facing off with Prithviraj Sukumaran in Daayra. Dive into suspense thriller with Akshay Oberoi in Love Lottery, and stream the return of the bold anthology Lust Stories 3 on Netflix. Action, satire, and drama await! Here is a list of 6 Hindi releases hitting the big screen and digital platforms this week.

6 Hindi Films And Series Releasing in Theaters and OTT This Week



1. Daayra



Cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan , Prithviraj Sukumaran , Kanwaljit Singh, Achint Kaur, Anuja Sathe, Seema Azmi, Biswapati Sarkar

, , Kanwaljit Singh, Achint Kaur, Anuja Sathe, Seema Azmi, Biswapati Sarkar Director: Meghna Gulzar

Meghna Gulzar Genre: Thriller

Thriller Language: Hindi

Hindi Release Date: September 18, 2026

September 18, 2026 Where to Watch: In Cinemas

Daayra follows a tense clash of ethics within the system after a high-profile incident. After officer Raman Kumar and his team take action against the suspects in a disputed encounter, another officer, Ajooni Kohli, examines whether the controversial shooting was staged, leading to a deep institutional conflict.

2. VIBE



Cast: Preity G Zinta, Kunal Kemmu, Sparsh Shrivastava, Vanshika Dhir, Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua', Yashpal Sharma, Salem Kali

Preity G Zinta, Kunal Kemmu, Sparsh Shrivastava, Vanshika Dhir, Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua', Yashpal Sharma, Salem Kali Director: Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Kemmu Genre: Comedy

Comedy Language: Hindi

Hindi Release Date: September 18, 2026

September 18, 2026 Where to Watch: In Cinemas

VIBE follows two inseparable friends find themselves selected for a dangerous task. While Hardik seems desperate to stay away from heroics, Bugs is far more willing to embrace the challenge, creating the central comic dynamic between the duo.

3. LOVE LOTTERY



Cast: Akshay Oberoi, Heli Daruwala, Kabir Duhan Singh, Vijayant Kohli, Hemant Pandey, Indira Krishnan, Santosh Shukla

Akshay Oberoi, Heli Daruwala, Kabir Duhan Singh, Vijayant Kohli, Hemant Pandey, Indira Krishnan, Santosh Shukla Director: Arvind Pandey

Arvind Pandey Genre: Suspense Thriller

Suspense Thriller Language: Hindi

Hindi Release Date: September 18, 2026

September 18, 2026 Where to Watch: In Cinemas

Love Lottery follows a married man who becomes the target for his wife's demise. Maintaining his innocence, Kartik enters a high-stakes battle to clear his name. But as hidden relationships, buried secrets, and conflicting statements come to light, what begins as a straightforward conclusion devolves into a gripping romantic mystery of betrayal and deceit..

4. Waiting Hai



Cast: Divyenndu, Bhuvan Arora, Harshita Gaur, Kumud Mishra, Vijay Maurya, Sunita Rajwar, Yashpal Sharma

Divyenndu, Bhuvan Arora, Harshita Gaur, Kumud Mishra, Vijay Maurya, Sunita Rajwar, Yashpal Sharma Director: Sameer Vidwans

Sameer Vidwans Genre: Drama

Drama Where to watch: MX Prime Video

MX Prime Video Streaming Date: September 16, 2026

A scam drama based on Tatkal ticketing in Railways, designed as a cat and mouse game between a newly joined officer Sugam Mishra, played by Divyenndu and a nerd computer geek, Afroz Hamsa, played by Bhuvan Arora who makes a software to book confirmed tickets by hacking into railway website to impress a pretty girl.

5. Lust Stories 3



Cast: Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Apte, Vijay Varma, Abhishek Banerjee, Gurfateh Pirzada, Sana Thampi, Ali Fazal, Radhika Madan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth

Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Apte, Vijay Varma, Abhishek Banerjee, Gurfateh Pirzada, Sana Thampi, Ali Fazal, Radhika Madan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth Directors: Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra, Vishal Bhardwaj

Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra, Vishal Bhardwaj Genre: Drama

Drama Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: September 18, 2026

The anthology film does not follow one single plot. Instead, it features four separate short stories. Each story looks at human connection, hidden desires, and emotional boundaries in a different way. The filmmakers use lust and attraction as a starting point to dive deeper into the emotional truths and complications of human relationships.

6. Family Full House with Rohit Sharma



Cast: Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma Genre: Family Entertainment

Family Entertainment Where to watch: Sony LIV

Sony LIV Streaming Date: September 19, 2026

Former Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma is stepping off the pitch and onto the main stage as the host of the new reality show Family Full House. Packed with laughter, lively games, and heartwarming moments, the star-studded show features celebrity guests including actor Kunal Kemmu and star cricketer Shreyas Iyer.

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