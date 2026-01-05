6 Hindi films and shows releasing on OTT this week: From De De Pyaar De 2 to Freedom at Midnight season 2

It’s only the second week of the new year, and there are already plenty of interesting releases that await avid watchers to add to their lists. From multiple reality TV shows to a romance comedy film and even a crime docu-series, Week 2 out of 53 of 2026 is here with a bang. Take your pick from the list of Hindi-language releases below!

1. Shark Tank India Season 5

The famed entrepreneurship program, Shark Tank India, returns for its 5th edition on Indian television and OTT platforms with the old panel of ‘Sharks’ returning alongside some very new faces who will take a look at business pitches from ambitious minds around the country and decide whether to invest in their work. They will give advice, poke fun, and take away shares of these business people on the show, hoping to earn big profits and walk away with much more than they started with. The participants have a similar hope with brilliant entrepreneurs’ coaching at their disposal, wanting to take away more than just investments.

Cast: Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal, Ritesh Agarwal, Kunal Bahl, Viraj Bahl, Amit Jain, Pratham Mittal, Varun Alagh, Mohit Yadav, Shaily Mehrotra, Hardik Kothiya, Kanika Tekriwal

Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal, Ritesh Agarwal, Kunal Bahl, Viraj Bahl, Amit Jain, Pratham Mittal, Varun Alagh, Mohit Yadav, Shaily Mehrotra, Hardik Kothiya, Kanika Tekriwal Director: Nishant Nayak

Nishant Nayak Genre: Reality TV, Business

Reality TV, Business Release Date: January 5, 2026

January 5, 2026 Time: 10 pm IST

10 pm IST Where to Watch: Sony TV, Sony LIV

2. MasterChef India season 9

From home cooks to culinary geniuses, the famed cooking reality TV show will make its grand return with a ninth season this week. With a new set of contestants, eager to show off their talents and become known for their food around India, popular chefs Ranveer Brar and Kunal Kapoor have joined Vikas Khanna in this journey to find the best.

Cast: Ranveer Brar, Kunal Kapoor, Vikas Khanna

Ranveer Brar, Kunal Kapoor, Vikas Khanna Genre: Reality TV, Food, Lifestyle

Reality TV, Food, Lifestyle Release Date: January 5, 2026

January 5, 2026 Time: 9 pm IST

9 pm IST Where to Watch: Sony LIV

3. De De Pyaar De 2

It picks up from the story of Ashish and Ayesha, an NRI and an Indian couple, with a large age gap. The sequel film follows the character played by Ajay Devgn as he meets his girlfriend’s modern parents and tries to win them over. The folks are dedicated to getting their daughter married to a young and happening boy, but are stuck with their kid’s partner, who is not very different from their own age. The madly in love duo tries to push ahead with marriage amid her parents’ attempts to separate them, leading to a clash and a hilarious turn of events.

Cast: Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan, Rakul Preet Singh, Gautami Kapoor, Meezan Jafri

Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan, Rakul Preet Singh, Gautami Kapoor, Meezan Jafri Director: Anshul Sharma

Anshul Sharma Genre: Romance, Comedy

Romance, Comedy Release Date: January 9, 2026

January 9, 2026 Where to Watch: Netflix

4. Freedom at Midnight season 2

Based on the bestselling book of the same name by Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins, the show follows the historical partition of India back in 1947 when India and Pakistan came to be, and how key political figures brought about it, including the country’s independence from British rule. The upcoming season is said to focus on the religious and socio-political dynamics of that time.

Cast: Sidhant Gupta, Chirag Vohra, Rajendra Chawla, Arif Zakaria

Sidhant Gupta, Chirag Vohra, Rajendra Chawla, Arif Zakaria Director: Nikkhil Advani

Nikkhil Advani Genre: Historical, Drama

Historical, Drama Release Date: January 9, 2026

January 9, 2026 Where to Watch: Sony LIV

5. MTV Splitsvilla X6

MTV Splitsvilla X6: Pyaar ya Paisa, the famed dating reality show, returns for another fiery comeback on the screens. Young men and women are given a chance at love, but will they choose it over cash? Games are played, and bonds are formed, but the colossal plot of the show remains betrayal. As emotions and finances merge, it remains to be seen what comes out on top.

Cast: Sunny Leone, Karan Kundrra

Sunny Leone, Karan Kundrra Genre: Reality TV, Dating, Romance

Reality TV, Dating, Romance Release Date: January 9, 2026

January 9, 2026 Time: 7 pm IST

7 pm IST Where to Watch: MTV, JioHotstar

6. Honeymoon Se Hatya

The show focuses on an instance of mariticide where troubled wives end up taking the lives of their own husbands across five parts. It aims to show how obsessive love, controlling behavior, loyalty, and betrayals can make or break the foundation of a relationship. It is said to be based on the real-life Meerut Blue Drum Murder case, which came to light last year.

Cast: Anurekha Bhagat

Director: Ajitesh Sharma

Genre: Crime, Docuseries, Mystery

No. of Episodes: 5

Release Date: January 9, 2026

Where to Watch: ZEE5

ALSO READ: 4 Hollywood Theatrical Releases of The Week (January 5-11, 2026): From Greenland 2: Migration to Sleepwalker