7 Hindi Films Releasing in Theaters and on OTT This Week: Awarapan 2, The Traitors S2 to Kaun Banega Crorepati 18

Whether you are looking to book a seat at the theatres or being a couch potato for the weekend binge, Hindi cinema has a packed week waiting for you. From high-stakes psychological dramas, period dramas to quiz show and reality show, this week offers an ultimate mix of genres. Here is a list of the biggest Hindi releases hitting the big screen and digital platforms this week.

7 Hindi Films Releasing in Theaters and on OTT This Week:

1. Awarapan 2

Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Suvinder Vicky, Vijayant Kohli, Atul Kumar, Aniruddh Rawal, Puran Gabbi

Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Suvinder Vicky, Vijayant Kohli, Atul Kumar, Aniruddh Rawal, Puran Gabbi Director: Nitin Kakkar

Nitin Kakkar Genre: Romantic Action

Romantic Action Release Date: August 14, 2026

August 14, 2026 Where to Watch: In Cinemas

The story follows Shivam, a loyal outlaw haunted by his past and working for a powerful boss in Hong Kong. His life changes when he is assigned to watch over Reema, a young woman desperate to escape her troubled past. Moved by her plight, Shivam defies his employer's orders and risks everything to help her find freedom.

2. Batwara 1947

Cast: Sunny Deol, Preity G. Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, Karan Deol, Abhimanyu Singh, Khhushi Hajare, Kanikka Kapur

Sunny Deol, Preity G. Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, Karan Deol, Abhimanyu Singh, Khhushi Hajare, Kanikka Kapur Director: Rajkumar Santoshi

Rajkumar Santoshi Genre: Period Drama

Period Drama Release Date: August 14, 2026

August 14, 2026 Where to Watch: In Cinemas

Set against the backdrop of the 1947, the story follows individuals grappling with displacement, identity, and the loss of their homes. Amidst growing tensions, characters must confront difficult choices to protect their families and honor their beliefs while navigating a shifting, fractured landscape.

3. Cocktail 2

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna

Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna Director: Homi Adajania

Homi Adajania Genre: Romantic Comedy

Romantic Comedy Release Date: August 14, 2026

August 14, 2026 Where to Watch: Netflix

A story of lives caught in the tangled equations of love and friendship. As old relationships begin to transform into new feelings, emotions take a turn during a fun-filled journey. This movie revolves around the complexities and uncertainties of relationships.

4. Aakhri Sawaal

Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Namashi Chakraborty, Amit Sadh, Sameera Reddy

Sanjay Dutt, Namashi Chakraborty, Amit Sadh, Sameera Reddy Director: Abhijeet Mohan Warang

Abhijeet Mohan Warang Genre: Drama Thriller

Drama Thriller Release Date: August 14, 2026

August 14, 2026 Where to Watch: Lionsgate Play

The film follows scholar Vicky Hegde, who ignites a storm by publicly accusing his legendary mentor, Professor Gopal Nadkarni, of institutional bias after his PhD thesis is rejected . What starts as an academic clash over the history escalates into a televised drama.

5. Kaun Banega Crorepati 18

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan Genre: Game Show

Game Show Release Date: August 10, 2026

August 10, 2026 Where to Watch: Sony Entertainment Television and SonyLIV

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 will premiere on August 10, 2026. The Big B-hosted show will air from Monday to Friday at 9:00 PM on Sony Entertainment Television and will also stream on Sony LIV, allowing viewers to catch every episode across television and digital platforms.

6. The Traitors S2

Cast: Karan Johar, Aaditya Kulshreshth "Kullu", Abhishek Malhan "Fukraa Insaan", Ansh Chopra, Dalip Tahil, Harman Singha, Ikka Singh, Karan Singh Magic, Krystle D'Souza, Mallika Sherawat, Munawar Faruqui, Parul Gulati, Prish, Ranveer Brar, Rhea Chakraborty, Rida Tharana, Sahil Salathia, Shahneel Gill, Shalini Passi, Shweta Tiwari, Soundous Moufakir, and Tanya Puri

Karan Johar, Aaditya Kulshreshth "Kullu", Abhishek Malhan "Fukraa Insaan", Ansh Chopra, Dalip Tahil, Harman Singha, Ikka Singh, Karan Singh Magic, Krystle D'Souza, Mallika Sherawat, Munawar Faruqui, Parul Gulati, Prish, Ranveer Brar, Rhea Chakraborty, Rida Tharana, Sahil Salathia, Shahneel Gill, Shalini Passi, Shweta Tiwari, Soundous Moufakir, and Tanya Puri Genre: Reality Show

Reality Show Release Date: August 13, 2026

August 13, 2026 Where to Watch: Prime Video

The show opens with the line, "Rise and shine… it's dhoka time, again," setting the tone for a season built on suspense and psychological strategy. As the contestants settle into the game, trust quickly becomes a novelty, with hidden Traitors secretly working to eliminate innocents while protecting their own identities.

7. Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata

Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Girija Oak Godbole, Smita Tambe, Suhita Thatte, Asha Shelar, Priya Berde, Esha Dey, Rasika Aghase, Amrutha Namdev, Aditya Mishra, Zahid Khan

Kangana Ranaut, Girija Oak Godbole, Smita Tambe, Suhita Thatte, Asha Shelar, Priya Berde, Esha Dey, Rasika Aghase, Amrutha Namdev, Aditya Mishra, Zahid Khan Director: Manoj Tapadia

Manoj Tapadia Genre: Survival Thriller

Survival Thriller Release Date: August 14, 2026

August 14, 2026 Where to Watch: Zee 5

The film is a survival thriller inspired by the true events of 2008. It focuses on the extraordinary courage of nurses and hospital staff who risked their lives to protect over 400 patients during dire situations.

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