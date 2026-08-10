7 Hindi Films Releasing in Theaters and on OTT This Week: Awarapan 2, The Traitors S2 to Kaun Banega Crorepati 18
This week is packed with entertainers making their way to cinemas and OTT from Batwara 1947 to Aakhri Sawaal and Cocktail 2.
Whether you are looking to book a seat at the theatres or being a couch potato for the weekend binge, Hindi cinema has a packed week waiting for you. From high-stakes psychological dramas, period dramas to quiz show and reality show, this week offers an ultimate mix of genres. Here is a list of the biggest Hindi releases hitting the big screen and digital platforms this week.
7 Hindi Films Releasing in Theaters and on OTT This Week:
1. Awarapan 2
- Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Suvinder Vicky, Vijayant Kohli, Atul Kumar, Aniruddh Rawal, Puran Gabbi
- Director: Nitin Kakkar
- Genre: Romantic Action
- Release Date: August 14, 2026
- Where to Watch: In Cinemas
The story follows Shivam, a loyal outlaw haunted by his past and working for a powerful boss in Hong Kong. His life changes when he is assigned to watch over Reema, a young woman desperate to escape her troubled past. Moved by her plight, Shivam defies his employer's orders and risks everything to help her find freedom.
2. Batwara 1947
- Cast: Sunny Deol, Preity G. Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, Karan Deol, Abhimanyu Singh, Khhushi Hajare, Kanikka Kapur
- Director: Rajkumar Santoshi
- Genre: Period Drama
- Release Date: August 14, 2026
- Where to Watch: In Cinemas
Set against the backdrop of the 1947, the story follows individuals grappling with displacement, identity, and the loss of their homes. Amidst growing tensions, characters must confront difficult choices to protect their families and honor their beliefs while navigating a shifting, fractured landscape.
3. Cocktail 2
- Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna
- Director: Homi Adajania
- Genre: Romantic Comedy
- Release Date: August 14, 2026
- Where to Watch: Netflix
A story of lives caught in the tangled equations of love and friendship. As old relationships begin to transform into new feelings, emotions take a turn during a fun-filled journey. This movie revolves around the complexities and uncertainties of relationships.
4. Aakhri Sawaal
- Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Namashi Chakraborty, Amit Sadh, Sameera Reddy
- Director: Abhijeet Mohan Warang
- Genre: Drama Thriller
- Release Date: August 14, 2026
- Where to Watch: Lionsgate Play
The film follows scholar Vicky Hegde, who ignites a storm by publicly accusing his legendary mentor, Professor Gopal Nadkarni, of institutional bias after his PhD thesis is rejected. What starts as an academic clash over the history escalates into a televised drama.
5. Kaun Banega Crorepati 18
- Cast: Amitabh Bachchan
- Genre: Game Show
- Release Date: August 10, 2026
- Where to Watch: Sony Entertainment Television and SonyLIV
Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 will premiere on August 10, 2026. The Big B-hosted show will air from Monday to Friday at 9:00 PM on Sony Entertainment Television and will also stream on Sony LIV, allowing viewers to catch every episode across television and digital platforms.
6. The Traitors S2
- Cast: Karan Johar, Aaditya Kulshreshth "Kullu", Abhishek Malhan "Fukraa Insaan", Ansh Chopra, Dalip Tahil, Harman Singha, Ikka Singh, Karan Singh Magic, Krystle D'Souza, Mallika Sherawat, Munawar Faruqui, Parul Gulati, Prish, Ranveer Brar, Rhea Chakraborty, Rida Tharana, Sahil Salathia, Shahneel Gill, Shalini Passi, Shweta Tiwari, Soundous Moufakir, and Tanya Puri
- Genre: Reality Show
- Release Date: August 13, 2026
- Where to Watch: Prime Video
The show opens with the line, "Rise and shine… it's dhoka time, again," setting the tone for a season built on suspense and psychological strategy. As the contestants settle into the game, trust quickly becomes a novelty, with hidden Traitors secretly working to eliminate innocents while protecting their own identities.
7. Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata
- Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Girija Oak Godbole, Smita Tambe, Suhita Thatte, Asha Shelar, Priya Berde, Esha Dey, Rasika Aghase, Amrutha Namdev, Aditya Mishra, Zahid Khan
- Director: Manoj Tapadia
- Genre: Survival Thriller
- Release Date: August 14, 2026
- Where to Watch: Zee 5
The film is a survival thriller inspired by the true events of 2008. It focuses on the extraordinary courage of nurses and hospital staff who risked their lives to protect over 400 patients during dire situations.
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