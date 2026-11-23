6 Hindi Films Releasing in Theaters and OTT This Week: Yeh Prem Mol Liya, Gunmaaster G9 to Hanuman Ansh, Drishyam 3
This week is packed with family entertainers and thrillers making their way to cinemas and OTT. Check it out.
Whether you are looking to book a seat in the theatres or waiting for a weekend binge, Hindi cinema has a packed week waiting for you. From the timeless Barjatya film and spine-chilling thrillers to peaceful spiritual setting, this week offers an ultimate mix of genres. Here is a list of Hindi releases hitting the big screen and digital platforms this week.
6 Hindi Films Releasing in Theaters and OTT This Week
1. Yeh Prem Mol Liya
- Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sharvari, Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak
- Director: Sooraj Barjatya
- Genre: Family Drama
- Where to watch: Theaters
- Release Date: November 27, 2026
Yeh Prem Mol Liya follows two friends whose deep bond gradually blossoms into love. However, a single lie leads to misunderstandings, testing their relationship and understanding.
2. Gunmaaster G9
- Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Genelia Deshmukh, Aparshakti Khurana.
- Director: Aditya Datt
- Genre: Action Drama, Thriller
- Where to watch: Theaters
- Release Date: November 27, 2026
Gunmaaster G9 follows Eshwar, a dairy farmer leading a double life as Agent G9. When his loved ones, including Aarti, come under threat, he must unleash his dangerous side to protect them.
3. Delhi 2021
- Cast: Richa Chadha, Sumeet Vyas, Gulshan Grover, Sushmita Mukherjee, Sonali Kulkarni, Rajendra Gupta, Masood Akhtar
- Director: Abhishek Acharya
- Genre: Crime Drama
- Where to watch: ZEE5
- Streaming Date: November 25, 2026
The film follows interconnected characters facing the health crisis. It centers around Shubham, who is studying in London trying to arrange medicine for his diabetic mother Mukti with help from Vedika alongside Komal, a maid's daughter trying to get her young brother Kittu to a hospital with help from Manjot's father, Daar ji. As coincidences link their struggles, frontliner Manjot is left to navigate the crisis.
4. Hanuman Ansh
- Cast: Shobhinaw Satyaa, Chetan Anand, Nikhil Dubey, Anil Rastogi, Sugandha Malhotra, Bhagvandas Patel, Neha Paranjpe, Udaysinh Rajput, Purnima Tiwari, Gautam Tripathi, Gulshan Pandey, Rajiv Mishra, Rishikesh Dubey
- Director: Vishal Chaturvedi
- Genre: Spiritual
- Where to watch: SonyLIV
- Streaming Date: November 27, 2026
The film follows a grieving young boy named Lakshmi Narayan (also known as Lakshman Das) who sets out on a spiritual quest to find God after his mother's demise eventually transforming into the revered saint Neem Karoli Baba.
5. Drishyam: The Conclusion
- Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Jaideep Ahlawat, Prakash Raj, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Kamlesh Sawant
- Director: Abhishek Pathak
- Genre: Thriller Drama
- Where to watch: Netflix
- Streaming Date: November 27, 2026
Six months after Vijay Salgaonkar is left, Drishyam: The Conclusion follows Rajveer Singh Tomar as he reopens the matter at Mahesh Deshmukh's request. Suspecting that Vijay had switched Sameer's remains before the previous proceedings, Tomar explores Vijay’s connection with Raghu, a medical college guard, and traces the original remains to Christopher Pinto.
Vijay reveals to Savio that the realistic skeletal replica he commissioned for his upcoming film was actually created to replace Christopher's remains. With Savio's assistance, he secretly places the replica inside the grave, ensuring that his deception remains undetected and leaving the officers without anything against his family, ending the ordeal once and for all.
6. Dhai Chaal
- Cast: Gagan Arora, Aadil Khan, Anjali Tatrari, Ankit Siwach, Paritosh Sand, and Rajesh Kumar
- Directors: Satish Nair and Nav Nirman Singh
- Genre: Thriller Drama
- Where to watch: JioHotstar
- Streaming Date: November 27, 2026
The story follows student Mayur Bhardwaj and charismatic student leader Raghavendra Sharma as they navigate campus rivalries, shifting loyalties, and the ruthless power struggles that shape university drama.
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