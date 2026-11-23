Whether you are looking to book a seat in the theatres or waiting for a weekend binge, Hindi cinema has a packed week waiting for you. From the timeless Barjatya film and spine-chilling thrillers to peaceful spiritual setting, this week offers an ultimate mix of genres. Here is a list of Hindi releases hitting the big screen and digital platforms this week.

6 Hindi Films Releasing in Theaters and OTT This Week

1. Yeh Prem Mol Liya

Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana , Sharvari, Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak

, Sharvari, Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak Director: Sooraj Barjatya

Sooraj Barjatya Genre: Family Drama

Family Drama Where to watch: Theaters

Theaters Release Date: November 27, 2026

Yeh Prem Mol Liya follows two friends whose deep bond gradually blossoms into love. However, a single lie leads to misunderstandings, testing their relationship and understanding.

2. Gunmaaster G9

Cast: Emraan Hashmi , Genelia Deshmukh, Aparshakti Khurana.

, Genelia Deshmukh, Aparshakti Khurana. Director: Aditya Datt

Aditya Datt Genre: Action Drama, Thriller

Action Drama, Thriller Where to watch: Theaters

Theaters Release Date: November 27, 2026

Gunmaaster G9 follows Eshwar, a dairy farmer leading a double life as Agent G9. When his loved ones, including Aarti, come under threat, he must unleash his dangerous side to protect them.

3. Delhi 2021

Cast: Richa Chadha, Sumeet Vyas, Gulshan Grover, Sushmita Mukherjee, Sonali Kulkarni, Rajendra Gupta, Masood Akhtar

Richa Chadha, Sumeet Vyas, Gulshan Grover, Sushmita Mukherjee, Sonali Kulkarni, Rajendra Gupta, Masood Akhtar Director: Abhishek Acharya

Abhishek Acharya Genre: Crime Drama

Crime Drama Where to watch: ZEE5

ZEE5 Streaming Date: November 25, 2026

The film follows interconnected characters facing the health crisis. It centers around Shubham, who is studying in London trying to arrange medicine for his diabetic mother Mukti with help from Vedika alongside Komal, a maid's daughter trying to get her young brother Kittu to a hospital with help from Manjot's father, Daar ji. As coincidences link their struggles, frontliner Manjot is left to navigate the crisis.

4. Hanuman Ansh

Cast: Shobhinaw Satyaa, Chetan Anand, Nikhil Dubey, Anil Rastogi, Sugandha Malhotra, Bhagvandas Patel, Neha Paranjpe, Udaysinh Rajput, Purnima Tiwari, Gautam Tripathi, Gulshan Pandey, Rajiv Mishra, Rishikesh Dubey

Shobhinaw Satyaa, Chetan Anand, Nikhil Dubey, Anil Rastogi, Sugandha Malhotra, Bhagvandas Patel, Neha Paranjpe, Udaysinh Rajput, Purnima Tiwari, Gautam Tripathi, Gulshan Pandey, Rajiv Mishra, Rishikesh Dubey Director: Vishal Chaturvedi

Vishal Chaturvedi Genre: Spiritual

Spiritual Where to watch: SonyLIV

SonyLIV Streaming Date: November 27, 2026

The film follows a grieving young boy named Lakshmi Narayan (also known as Lakshman Das) who sets out on a spiritual quest to find God after his mother's demise eventually transforming into the revered saint Neem Karoli Baba.

5. Drishyam: The Conclusion

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Jaideep Ahlawat, Prakash Raj, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Kamlesh Sawant

Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Jaideep Ahlawat, Prakash Raj, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Kamlesh Sawant Director: Abhishek Pathak

Abhishek Pathak Genre: Thriller Drama

Thriller Drama Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: November 27, 2026

Six months after Vijay Salgaonkar is left, Drishyam: The Conclusion follows Rajveer Singh Tomar as he reopens the matter at Mahesh Deshmukh's request. Suspecting that Vijay had switched Sameer's remains before the previous proceedings, Tomar explores Vijay’s connection with Raghu, a medical college guard, and traces the original remains to Christopher Pinto.

Vijay reveals to Savio that the realistic skeletal replica he commissioned for his upcoming film was actually created to replace Christopher's remains. With Savio's assistance, he secretly places the replica inside the grave, ensuring that his deception remains undetected and leaving the officers without anything against his family, ending the ordeal once and for all.

6. Dhai Chaal

Cast: Gagan Arora, Aadil Khan, Anjali Tatrari, Ankit Siwach, Paritosh Sand, and Rajesh Kumar

Gagan Arora, Aadil Khan, Anjali Tatrari, Ankit Siwach, Paritosh Sand, and Rajesh Kumar Directors: Satish Nair and Nav Nirman Singh

Satish Nair and Nav Nirman Singh Genre: Thriller Drama

Thriller Drama Where to watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Streaming Date: November 27, 2026

The story follows student Mayur Bhardwaj and charismatic student leader Raghavendra Sharma as they navigate campus rivalries, shifting loyalties, and the ruthless power struggles that shape university drama.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan promises Arishfa Khan a film with him, delights Qazi Touqeer with song offer