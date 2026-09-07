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6 Hindi Films Releasing in Theaters and Series on OTT This Week: Haiwaan, Ghamasaan to The Revolutionaries

From Akshay Kumar's negative shade to Arshad Warsi's serious avatar, here're exciting titles that will entertain you this week.

Mohit Dixit
Written by Mohit Dixit , Author
Updated on Sep 07, 2026 | 08:47 PM IST | 363K
6 Hindi Films Releasing in Theaters and Series on OTT This Week: Haiwaan, Ghamasaan to The Revolutionaries
6 Hindi Films Releasing in Theaters and Series on OTT This Week: Haiwaan, Ghamasaan to The Revolutionaries (Credits: KVN Productions, Zee5, Prime Video)

Wondering what’s coming this week in cinemas and OTT to watch? From Akshay Kumar’s Haiwaan to Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Ghamasaan, here are 5 exciting titles that will satisfy your cravings for entertainment. 

Haiwaan


  • Cast: Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Boman Irani, and Mohanlal
  • Director: Priyadarshan
  • Genre: Action Thriller
  • Language: Hindi
  • Release Date: September 11, 2026
  • Where to Watch: Theaters

Haiwaan marks the return of Priyadarshan in a non-comedy genre after a long time. The movie revolves around a blind father saving his daughter from a psycho. Akshay Kumar is playing the negative lead, while Saif Ali Khan will be seen in a blind man’s role for the first time in his career. Mohanlal is making a guest appearance in the film. 

The Revolutionaries


  • Cast: Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta, Gurfateh Pirzada, Jason Shah, and Pratik Motwani 
  • Director: Nikkhil Advani 
  • Genre: Period Drama 
  • Language: Hindi
  • Release Date: September 11, 2026
  • Where to watch: Prime Video 

The Revolutionaries is a series based on a non-fiction book titled Revolutionaries: The Other Story of How India Won Its Freedom by Sanjeev Sanyal. Helmed by Nikkhil Advani, the show focuses on how young Indian revolutionaries fought against British rule. 

Chumbak


  • Cast: Arjun Bijlani, Amyra Dastur, Sumeet Vyas, Neena Gupta, Deven Bhojani, Helly Shah, Anant V Joshi, and others
  • Director: Aatish Kapadia
  • Genre: Family Comedy
  • Language: Hindi
  • Release Date: September 11, 2026
  • Where to watch: Netflix 

Chumbak is an upcoming family situational comedy show that revolves around five neighbouring families in a close-knit urban colony. 

Ghamasaan


  • Cast: Arshad Warsi, Pratik Gandhi, Ishita Dutta, Rajpal Yadav, and others
  • Director: Tigmanshu Dhulia
  • Genre: Action Drama 
  • Language: Hindi
  • Release Date: September 11, 2026
  • Where to watch: ZEE5

Ghamasaan is an upcoming gritty action drama revolving around a dacoit played by Arshad Warsi. The film was planned as a theatrical outing; however, it is coming directly to the streaming platform.  

Ali baba Aur 40 bhoot


  • Cast: Asha Negi, Vishal Vashistha, Ramandeep Yadav, Meenakshi Sethi, Ashish Kaul and others
  • Creator: Bhuvanesh Shrivastava
  • Genre: Horror Comedy
  • Language: Hindi
  • Release Date: September 11, 2026
  • Where to watch: JioHotstar 

Ali Baba Aur 40 Bhoot is a horror-comedy show. The 40-episode series will premiere on September 11, with four new episodes releasing every Friday. Asha Negi plays a neuropsychology expert who encounters several supernatural and mysterious elements while searching for her missing father. 

Last Man In Tower


  • Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Boman Irani, Divya Dutta and others
  • Director: Ben Rekhi
  • Genre: Drama 
  • Language: Hindi
  • Release Date: September 11, 2026
  • Where to watch: Theaters 

Based on a book of the same title by Aravind Adiga, the feature film is a suspenseful drama revolving around a school teacher who refuses to sell his apartment to a real estate developer. 

Stay tuned for more updates. 

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