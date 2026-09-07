6 Hindi Films Releasing in Theaters and Series on OTT This Week: Haiwaan, Ghamasaan to The Revolutionaries

Wondering what’s coming this week in cinemas and OTT to watch? From Akshay Kumar’s Haiwaan to Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Ghamasaan, here are 5 exciting titles that will satisfy your cravings for entertainment.

Haiwaan

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Boman Irani, and Mohanlal

Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Boman Irani, and Mohanlal Director: Priyadarshan

Priyadarshan Genre: Action Thriller

Action Thriller Language: Hindi

Hindi Release Date: September 11, 2026

September 11, 2026 Where to Watch: Theaters

Haiwaan marks the return of Priyadarshan in a non-comedy genre after a long time. The movie revolves around a blind father saving his daughter from a psycho. Akshay Kumar is playing the negative lead, while Saif Ali Khan will be seen in a blind man’s role for the first time in his career. Mohanlal is making a guest appearance in the film.

The Revolutionaries

Cast: Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta, Gurfateh Pirzada, Jason Shah, and Pratik Motwani

Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta, Gurfateh Pirzada, Jason Shah, and Pratik Motwani Director: Nikkhil Advani

Nikkhil Advani Genre: Period Drama

Period Drama Language: Hindi

Hindi Release Date: September 11, 2026

September 11, 2026 Where to watch: Prime Video

The Revolutionaries is a series based on a non-fiction book titled Revolutionaries: The Other Story of How India Won Its Freedom by Sanjeev Sanyal. Helmed by Nikkhil Advani, the show focuses on how young Indian revolutionaries fought against British rule.

Chumbak

Cast: Arjun Bijlani, Amyra Dastur, Sumeet Vyas, Neena Gupta, Deven Bhojani, Helly Shah, Anant V Joshi, and others

Arjun Bijlani, Amyra Dastur, Sumeet Vyas, Neena Gupta, Deven Bhojani, Helly Shah, Anant V Joshi, and others Director: Aatish Kapadia

Aatish Kapadia Genre: Family Comedy

Family Comedy Language: Hindi

Hindi Release Date: September 11, 2026

September 11, 2026 Where to watch: Netflix

Chumbak is an upcoming family situational comedy show that revolves around five neighbouring families in a close-knit urban colony.

Ghamasaan

Cast: Arshad Warsi, Pratik Gandhi, Ishita Dutta, Rajpal Yadav, and others

Arshad Warsi, Pratik Gandhi, Ishita Dutta, Rajpal Yadav, and others Director: Tigmanshu Dhulia

Tigmanshu Dhulia Genre: Action Drama

Action Drama Language: Hindi

Hindi Release Date: September 11, 2026

September 11, 2026 Where to watch: ZEE5

Ghamasaan is an upcoming gritty action drama revolving around a dacoit played by Arshad Warsi. The film was planned as a theatrical outing; however, it is coming directly to the streaming platform.

Ali baba Aur 40 bhoot

Cast: Asha Negi, Vishal Vashistha, Ramandeep Yadav, Meenakshi Sethi, Ashish Kaul and others

Asha Negi, Vishal Vashistha, Ramandeep Yadav, Meenakshi Sethi, Ashish Kaul and others Creator: Bhuvanesh Shrivastava

Bhuvanesh Shrivastava Genre: Horror Comedy

Horror Comedy Language: Hindi

Hindi Release Date: September 11, 2026

September 11, 2026 Where to watch: JioHotstar

Ali Baba Aur 40 Bhoot is a horror-comedy show. The 40-episode series will premiere on September 11, with four new episodes releasing every Friday. Asha Negi plays a neuropsychology expert who encounters several supernatural and mysterious elements while searching for her missing father.

Last Man In Tower

Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Boman Irani, Divya Dutta and others

Manoj Bajpayee, Boman Irani, Divya Dutta and others Director: Ben Rekhi

Ben Rekhi Genre: Drama

Drama Language: Hindi

Hindi Release Date: September 11, 2026

September 11, 2026 Where to watch: Theaters

Based on a book of the same title by Aravind Adiga, the feature film is a suspenseful drama revolving around a school teacher who refuses to sell his apartment to a real estate developer.

Stay tuned for more updates.

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