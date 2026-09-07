6 Hindi Films Releasing in Theaters and Series on OTT This Week: Haiwaan, Ghamasaan to The Revolutionaries
From Akshay Kumar's negative shade to Arshad Warsi's serious avatar, here're exciting titles that will entertain you this week.
Wondering what’s coming this week in cinemas and OTT to watch? From Akshay Kumar’s Haiwaan to Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Ghamasaan, here are 5 exciting titles that will satisfy your cravings for entertainment.
Haiwaan
- Cast: Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Boman Irani, and Mohanlal
- Director: Priyadarshan
- Genre: Action Thriller
- Language: Hindi
- Release Date: September 11, 2026
- Where to Watch: Theaters
Haiwaan marks the return of Priyadarshan in a non-comedy genre after a long time. The movie revolves around a blind father saving his daughter from a psycho. Akshay Kumar is playing the negative lead, while Saif Ali Khan will be seen in a blind man’s role for the first time in his career. Mohanlal is making a guest appearance in the film.
The Revolutionaries
- Cast: Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta, Gurfateh Pirzada, Jason Shah, and Pratik Motwani
- Director: Nikkhil Advani
- Genre: Period Drama
- Language: Hindi
- Release Date: September 11, 2026
- Where to watch: Prime Video
The Revolutionaries is a series based on a non-fiction book titled Revolutionaries: The Other Story of How India Won Its Freedom by Sanjeev Sanyal. Helmed by Nikkhil Advani, the show focuses on how young Indian revolutionaries fought against British rule.
Chumbak
- Cast: Arjun Bijlani, Amyra Dastur, Sumeet Vyas, Neena Gupta, Deven Bhojani, Helly Shah, Anant V Joshi, and others
- Director: Aatish Kapadia
- Genre: Family Comedy
- Language: Hindi
- Release Date: September 11, 2026
- Where to watch: Netflix
Chumbak is an upcoming family situational comedy show that revolves around five neighbouring families in a close-knit urban colony.
Ghamasaan
- Cast: Arshad Warsi, Pratik Gandhi, Ishita Dutta, Rajpal Yadav, and others
- Director: Tigmanshu Dhulia
- Genre: Action Drama
- Language: Hindi
- Release Date: September 11, 2026
- Where to watch: ZEE5
Ghamasaan is an upcoming gritty action drama revolving around a dacoit played by Arshad Warsi. The film was planned as a theatrical outing; however, it is coming directly to the streaming platform.
Ali baba Aur 40 bhoot
- Cast: Asha Negi, Vishal Vashistha, Ramandeep Yadav, Meenakshi Sethi, Ashish Kaul and others
- Creator: Bhuvanesh Shrivastava
- Genre: Horror Comedy
- Language: Hindi
- Release Date: September 11, 2026
- Where to watch: JioHotstar
Ali Baba Aur 40 Bhoot is a horror-comedy show. The 40-episode series will premiere on September 11, with four new episodes releasing every Friday. Asha Negi plays a neuropsychology expert who encounters several supernatural and mysterious elements while searching for her missing father.
Last Man In Tower
- Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Boman Irani, Divya Dutta and others
- Director: Ben Rekhi
- Genre: Drama
- Language: Hindi
- Release Date: September 11, 2026
- Where to watch: Theaters
Based on a book of the same title by Aravind Adiga, the feature film is a suspenseful drama revolving around a school teacher who refuses to sell his apartment to a real estate developer.
Stay tuned for more updates.
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