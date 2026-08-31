6 Hindi Films Releasing in Theaters and Series on OTT This Week: Mirzapur, Bigg Boss 20 to Gandhari
This week is packed with entertainers making their way to cinemas and OTT from Mirzapur to Bigg Boss 20.
Whether you are looking to book a seat at the theaters or waiting for a weekend binge, Hindi cinema has a packed week waiting for you. From high-stakes dramas and thriller to reality show, this week offers the best mix of genres. Here is a list of 6 Hindi releases hitting the big screen and digital platforms this week.
1. I'm Game
- Cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Antony Varghese Pepe, Kathir, Mysskin, Kayadu Lohar, Samyuktha, Vinay Forrt
- Director: Nahas Hidayath
- Genre: Action Thriller
- Language: Hindi
- Release Date: September 3, 2026
I’m Game follows Dan John, who lives life on the edge with his carefree attitude and talent for making easy money. His life takes a wild turn when he receives a hand transplant, with the new hand seemingly driven by a mysterious desire for revenge connected to its previous owner.
2. Jeevan Bheema Yojana
- Cast: Arshad Warsi, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Vijay Raaz, Brijendra Kala, Pooja Chopra, Madhu Anand Chandhock, Atul Parchure, Jaywant Wadkar, Dimple Srivastava
- Director: Abhishek Dogra
- Genre: Action Comedy
- Language: Hindi
- Release Date: September 4, 2026
The story follows Jeevan, a debt-ridden common man, and his sharp-witted wife Yojana. Struggling with massive debt, their lives take a chaotic turn when Jeevan meets Bheema, a dangerous lookalike. The couple hatches a risky insurance scheme, but the plan spirals out of control after they find out Bheema is tangled up in another problem.
3. Mirzapur
- Cast: Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar, Ravi, Abhishek B, Rasika Dugal, Mohitt Maalik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Pramod Pathak, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Shweta Tripathi, Sonal S Chauhan, Anangsha Biswas, Shaji Choudhary, Satendra Soni, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Sushant Singh
- Director: Gurmmeet Singh
- Genre: Action Thriller
- Language: Hindi
- Release Date: September 4, 2026
The story centers on a ruthless battle for total control over the world of Mirzapur and the quest to claim its throne.
4. Gandhari
- Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Ishwak Singh, Swastika Mukherjee, Chhaya Kadam, Mita Vashisht, Jatin Sarna
- Director: Gurmmeet Singh
- Genre: Action Thriller
- Where to watch: Netflix
- Language: Hindi
- Release Date: September 4, 2026
The story takes place in a fictional town named Joypurra. A mother named Bani faces a terrible test when her daughter goes missing. She starts a dangerous journey to find the truth. She fights unexpected enemies to save her child.
5. Bigg Boss Season 20
- Cast: Salman Khan
- Genre: Reality Series
- Where to watch: JioHotstar
- Language: Hindi
- Release Date: September 6, 2026
In the reality show, a group of contestants, known as housemates, live together in a custom-built house, completely isolated from the outside world. Each week, housemates secretly nominate one another for eviction. The contestants receiving the most nominations are put up for a public vote, resulting in one housemate being evicted from the house each week.
6. Dhamaal 4
- Cast: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra, Jaaved Jaaferi, Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar, Ravi Kishan
- Genre: Comedy
- Where to watch: Netflix
- Language: Hindi
- Release Date: September 4, 2026
A century-old hidden treasure drives greedy individuals to risk everything, landing them in dangerous situations that test their resolve and relationships.
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