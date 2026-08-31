6 Hindi Films Releasing in Theaters and Series on OTT This Week: Mirzapur, Bigg Boss 20 to Gandhari

Whether you are looking to book a seat at the theaters or waiting for a weekend binge, Hindi cinema has a packed week waiting for you. From high-stakes dramas and thriller to reality show, this week offers the best mix of genres. Here is a list of 6 Hindi releases hitting the big screen and digital platforms this week.



1. I'm Game



Cast: Dulquer Salmaan , Antony Varghese Pepe, Kathir, Mysskin, Kayadu Lohar, Samyuktha, Vinay Forrt

, Antony Varghese Pepe, Kathir, Mysskin, Kayadu Lohar, Samyuktha, Vinay Forrt Director: Nahas Hidayath

Nahas Hidayath Genre: Action Thriller

Action Thriller Language: Hindi

Hindi Release Date: September 3, 2026

I’m Game follows Dan John, who lives life on the edge with his carefree attitude and talent for making easy money. His life takes a wild turn when he receives a hand transplant, with the new hand seemingly driven by a mysterious desire for revenge connected to its previous owner.

2. Jeevan Bheema Yojana

Cast: Arshad Warsi, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Vijay Raaz, Brijendra Kala, Pooja Chopra, Madhu Anand Chandhock, Atul Parchure, Jaywant Wadkar, Dimple Srivastava

Arshad Warsi, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Vijay Raaz, Brijendra Kala, Pooja Chopra, Madhu Anand Chandhock, Atul Parchure, Jaywant Wadkar, Dimple Srivastava Director: Abhishek Dogra

Abhishek Dogra Genre: Action Comedy

Action Comedy Language: Hindi

Hindi Release Date: September 4, 2026

The story follows Jeevan, a debt-ridden common man, and his sharp-witted wife Yojana. Struggling with massive debt, their lives take a chaotic turn when Jeevan meets Bheema, a dangerous lookalike. The couple hatches a risky insurance scheme, but the plan spirals out of control after they find out Bheema is tangled up in another problem.

3. Mirzapur



Cast: Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar, Ravi, Abhishek B, Rasika Dugal, Mohitt Maalik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Pramod Pathak, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Shweta Tripathi, Sonal S Chauhan, Anangsha Biswas, Shaji Choudhary, Satendra Soni, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Sushant Singh

Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar, Ravi, Abhishek B, Rasika Dugal, Mohitt Maalik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Pramod Pathak, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Shweta Tripathi, Sonal S Chauhan, Anangsha Biswas, Shaji Choudhary, Satendra Soni, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Sushant Singh Director: Gurmmeet Singh

Gurmmeet Singh Genre: Action Thriller

Action Thriller Language: Hindi

Hindi Release Date: September 4, 2026

The story centers on a ruthless battle for total control over the world of Mirzapur and the quest to claim its throne.

4. Gandhari



Cast: Taapsee Pannu , Ishwak Singh , Swastika Mukherjee , Chhaya Kadam , Mita Vashisht , Jatin Sarna

Taapsee Pannu , Ishwak Singh , Swastika Mukherjee , Chhaya Kadam , Mita Vashisht , Jatin Sarna Director: Gurmmeet Singh

Gurmmeet Singh Genre: Action Thriller

Action Thriller Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Language: Hindi

Hindi Release Date: September 4, 2026

The story takes place in a fictional town named Joypurra. A mother named Bani faces a terrible test when her daughter goes missing. She starts a dangerous journey to find the truth. She fights unexpected enemies to save her child.

5. Bigg Boss Season 20



Cast: Salman Khan

Salman Khan Genre: Reality Series

Reality Series Where to watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Language: Hindi

Hindi Release Date: September 6, 2026

In the reality show, a group of contestants, known as housemates, live together in a custom-built house, completely isolated from the outside world. Each week, housemates secretly nominate one another for eviction. The contestants receiving the most nominations are put up for a public vote, resulting in one housemate being evicted from the house each week.

6. Dhamaal 4



Cast: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra, Jaaved Jaaferi, Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar, Ravi Kishan

Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra, Jaaved Jaaferi, Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar, Ravi Kishan Genre: Comedy

Comedy Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Language: Hindi

Hindi Release Date: September 4, 2026

A century-old hidden treasure drives greedy individuals to risk everything, landing them in dangerous situations that test their resolve and relationships.

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