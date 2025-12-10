6 Hindi Movies Releasing in January 2026 in Theaters: Border 2, Happy Patel and more

From quirky comedy, horror drama, psychological thriller to patriotic action drama, January 2026 has a lot to offer for the movie-goers. Here's a look at the Hindi movies releasing in theatres in January 2026.

Mayasabha: The Hall Of Illusion

Cast: Jaaved Jaaferi, Veena Jamkar, Deepak Damle

Jaaved Jaaferi, Veena Jamkar, Deepak Damle Director: Rahi Anil Barve

Rahi Anil Barve Release Date: January 16, 2026

Mayasabha is the second directorial venture of Tumbbad fame Rahi Anil Barve. Starring Jaaved Jaaferi in the lead role, the movie is touted to be a psychological thriller. The plot reportedly revolves around a failed film mogul who lives in his rotten theater along with his son. Things take a dark turn when two strangers show up at their place.



Happy Patel: Khatarnaak Jasoos

Cast: Vir Das, Mona Singh, Ellie Flory Fawcett, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Jemima Dunn, Aamir Khan and Imran Khan

Vir Das, Mona Singh, Ellie Flory Fawcett, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Jemima Dunn, Aamir Khan and Imran Khan Director: Vir Das, Kavi Shastri

Vir Das, Kavi Shastri Release Date: January 16, 2026

Marking the directorial debut of popular stand-up comedian and actor, Vir Das, Happy Patel: Khatarnaak Jasoos is a quirky dark spy comedy entertainer. While the plot has been kept under wraps, the movie will see Aamir Khan and Imran Khan in guest appearances.



Rahu Ketu

Cast: Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Shalini Pandey, Chunky Panday, Piyush Mishra, Manu Rishi Chadha, Amit Sial, Sumit Gulati

Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Shalini Pandey, Chunky Panday, Piyush Mishra, Manu Rishi Chadha, Amit Sial, Sumit Gulati Director: Vipul Vig

Vipul Vig Release Date: January 16, 2026

Rahu Ketu is a comedy entertainer that marks the return of the popular Fukrey duo, Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma, alongside an ensemble star cast. The quirky comedy drama revolves around two clueless yet lovable characters born from writer Churu Lal's magical notebook, set off on a chaotic mission to retrieve it from the crafty Meenu Taxi. Along the way, they uncover surprising truths about their origins, stumble into a dangerous drug mafia network, and ultimately take control of their own destiny

One Two Cha Cha Chaa

Cast: Lalit Prabhakar, Anant Joshi, Ashutosh Rana, Abhimanyu Singh, Harsh Mayar, Mukesh Tiwari, Nyra Banerjee, and others

Lalit Prabhakar, Anant Joshi, Ashutosh Rana, Abhimanyu Singh, Harsh Mayar, Mukesh Tiwari, Nyra Banerjee, and others Director : Abhishek Raj, Rajneesh Thakur

: Abhishek Raj, Rajneesh Thakur Release Date: January 16, 2026

One Two Cha Cha Chaa is an upcoming Hindi comedy action drama. The teaser was recently made out and it received a positive reception. The team needs to market the film well, in order to gain traction in cinemas.

Border 2

Cast: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Sonam Bajwa, and others

Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Sonam Bajwa, and others Director: Anurag Singh

Anurag Singh Release Date: January 23, 2026

Border 2 is the sequel to the 1997 released Border, which is considered among the finest war action dramas ever made in India. The upcoming instalment is also positioned to recreate the same magic. Border 2 is among the biggest releases of 2026, and it has the potential to score Rs. 1000 crore plus at the worldwide box office, if it manages to receive a positive reception.



Haunted 3D: Ghosts of the Past

Cast: Mahaakshay Chakraborty, Chetna Pande, Gaurav Bajpai, Hemant Pandey, Shruti Prakash, and Praneet Bhat

Mahaakshay Chakraborty, Chetna Pande, Gaurav Bajpai, Hemant Pandey, Shruti Prakash, and Praneet Bhat Director: Vikram Bhatt, Manish P. Chavan

Vikram Bhatt, Manish P. Chavan Release Date: January 30, 2026

Haunted 3D: Ghosts of the Past revolves around a couple who move into a haunted mansion where they encounter the spirits of previous owners with a dark history. The movie serves as the sequel to the 2011 released supernatural horror film, Haunted 3D.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Akshaye Khanna's Upcoming Movies: Dhurandhar 2, Mahakali, Drishyam 3, and more