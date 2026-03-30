6 Hindi OTT Releases This Week: Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par, Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos to Vadh 2, Maamla Legal Hai 2
From comedy, to thriller and drama, there's something for everyone to enjoy on OTT this week. Read on for more details.
This week, viewers will be spoilt for choice. From Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par to Vir Das’s directorial debut project Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra’s Vadh 2, to Mona Singh and Mihir Ahuja starrer Ma Ka Sum, many shows and films are making their way to OTT. Read on to know when and where you can enjoy the entertainers this week.
1. Sitaare Zameen Par
- Cast: Aamir Khan, Genelia Deshmukh
- Director: R. S. Prasanna
- When to watch: April 3, 2026
- Where to watch: Sony Liv
Last year, Aamir Khan returned with the spiritual successor of the film, Taare Zameen Par. Produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, Sitaare Zameen Par is a sports comedy-drama film that revolves around a basketball coach whose punishment for drunk driving is to train a team of intellectually challenged basketball players.
2. Vadh 2
- Cast: Sanjay Mishra, Neena Gupta
- Director: Jaspal Singh Sandhu
- When to watch: April 3, 2026
- Where to watch: Netflix
After the success of Vadh, Shambhunath Mishra and Manju Mishra return with another crime-thriller. This time, the duo indulges in a deadly conspiracy, one from inside the jail and the other from outside in Vadh 2.
3. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos
- Cast: Vir Das, Mithila Palkar, Mona Singh, Sharib Hashmi, Srushti Tawade, Imran Khan, Aamir Khan
- Director: Vir Das, Kavi Shastri
- When to watch: April 1, 2026
- Where to watch: Netflix
In Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, an unsuccessful undercover agent flies down to India to uncover a mystery and find more about his connection with the country.
4. Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: Fun On The Run
- Cast: Ravi Kishan, Mukesh Tiwari, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Aasif Sheikh, Shubhangi Atre, Vidisha Srivastava, Brijendra Kala, Mushtaq Khan
- Director: Shashank Bali
- When to watch: April 3, 2026
- Where to watch: Zee5
Based on a popular TV series, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: Fun On The Run is bankrolled by Sanjay Kohli and Binaiferr Kohli.
5. Ma Ka Sum
- Cast: Mona Singh, Mihir Ahuja, Angira Dhar, Ranveer Brar, Rohan Joshi, Celesti Bairagey
- Director: Nicholas Kharkongor
- When to watch: April 3, 2026
- Where to watch: Prime Video India
A math wizard and his idol try to solve his mother’s problem of dating with the help of Math and algorithms.
6. Maamla Legal Hai Season 2
- Cast: Ravi Kishan, Nidhi Bisht, Naila Grrewal, Anant V. Joshi, Anjum Batra, Kusha Kapila
- Director: Sameer Saxena
- When to watch: April 3, 2026
- Where to watch: Netflix
The courtroom drama from Patparganj is back with another hilarious chaos.
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