13 Inside PICS of Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja’s Delhi home: Glimpse of Vayu's play room, baby boy's nursery to balcony

Sonam Kapoor is known for her fashion aesthetics, be it on the red carpet or curating her living space at her multiple homes. After the birth of her second child, the Bollywood actress decided to spend some time in the quiet of her Delhi home with husband Anand Ahuja, elder son Vayu, and their newborn baby. Minutes ago, she dropped multiple images of her Delhi abode, where she is living her dream life. Check out the images!

Inside Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja’s luxurious Delhi mansion

Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor are currently giving all their attention to nurturing their two sons. After delivering her second baby, the Neerja actress flew to Delhi and is enjoying a slow life in Ahuja’s sprawling family bungalow. The photo album shared by Kapoor on her Instagram opens with her sitting at her lush-green balcony, enjoying breakfast with Vayu. Another picture showcases their massive lawn where the celebs perform yoga, among other activities.

The following images showcase Anand performing his daddy duties. When he's home, he releases mommy off her responsibilities and puts their newborn to sleep, while spending time with family.

The grand house has a massive wooden door, dotted with multiple potted plants at the entrance. Not to mention their kitchen, where the actress was cooking during their quarantine days in Delhi.

When Vayu was a toddler, the Ahujas welcomed him to their Delhi residence, which houses a massive living area that forms the heart of their home. Another important space of their home is the room with a standing work station for Anand to oversee his businesses.

The pictures also give a peek into Vayu’s play area and the newborn’s cute little nursery. Seems like Sonam and Anand’s firstborn is into music and playing instruments. Hence, his parents have created his own cute performance area where he plays his drums and guitars, feeling like a rock star. He also has his indoor gym where the young lad and indulge into some stretching and exercises. Among the carousel of images is an adorable photo of the elder brother bonding with his little sibling.

Sharing the glimpses, Sonam penned, “Life is a dream.. this month so far.. thank you Universe. My three.” Soon after, Anand took to the comments section and wrote, “How do I like this more than onceeeeeee” with multiple red-heart emojis.

The bungalow is surrounded by lush greenery and towering trees, providing a peaceful escape from the city's hustle and bustle.

Anand and Sonam also have a minimstically designer library at their mansion with wooden shelves filled with a curated collection of classics and contemporary reads.

According to ABP Live, their Delhi mansion is estimated to be around a whopping Rs 173 crore (approx.) spread across 3170 square yards in Delhi's most posh areas, Prithviraj Road. It exudes old-world charm meets Scandinavian minimal.

Which part of her home did you like the most?

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