7 Best female-led Hindi OTT films that celebrate women’s strength: From Mrs. to Laapataa Ladies
From Mrs. and Laapataa Ladies to Thappad and English Vinglish, these female-led Hindi OTT films tell powerful stories of identity, choice, and self-respect that continue to connect with audiences.
Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic abuse.
Female-led Hindi OTT films have found a strong voice by telling simple, relatable stories about women and their everyday lives. These films explore themes like identity, freedom, relationships, and self-respect in a way that feels real and familiar. If you enjoy thoughtful, women-centric stories, here are seven must-watch Hindi films and series on OTT that continue to connect with audiences.
Mrs.
- Cast: Sanya Malhotra, Nishant Dahiya
- Director: Arati Kadav
- Language: Hindi
- Genre: Drama
- Release date: February 7, 2025
Mrs. follows Richa, a trained dancer who enters an arranged marriage and slowly finds herself buried under household expectations. Her days begin to revolve around cooking, cleaning, and pleasing others, leaving little space for her own dreams. The film presents patriarchy in a quiet, realistic way and shows how easily a woman’s identity can fade inside marriage. The film is streaming on ZEE5.
Laapataa Ladies
- Cast: Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, Ravi Kishan
- Director: Kiran Rao
- Language: Hindi
- Genre: Comedy-drama
- Release date: March 1, 2024
Set in rural India, Laapataa Ladies begins with two brides getting separated during a train journey. As their paths change, both women experience freedom and independence for the first time. The film uses humor and warmth to talk about women’s choices, courage, and everyday resilience.
Sukhee
- Cast: Shilpa Shetty, Kusha Kapila, Dilnaz Irani
- Director: Sonal Joshi
- Language: Hindi
- Genre: Comedy-drama
- Release date: September 22, 2023
Sukhee tells the story of a woman who feels stuck in her routine life as a wife and mother. A college reunion gives her a reason to step out and reconnect with who she once was. The film gently reminds viewers that it is never too late for women to choose themselves.
Darlings
- Cast: Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma
- Director: Jasmeet K. Reen
- Language: Hindi
- Genre: Dark comedy-drama
- Release date: August 5, 2022
Darlings looks at domestic abuse through a different lens. Badru, supported by her mother, decides she will no longer accept violence as fate. Streaming on Netflix, the film balances humor and seriousness while focusing on survival and strength.
Thappad
- Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Pavail Gulati
- Director: Anubhav Sinha
- Language: Hindi
- Genre: Drama
- Release date: February 28, 2020
Thappad revolves around one moment that changes everything for Amrita. A slap at a party forces her to question respect, love, and equality in marriage. The film speaks calmly but firmly about why self-respect should never be compromised.
Jigra
- Cast: Alia Bhatt
- Director: Vasan Bala
- Language: Hindi
- Genre: Action thriller
- Release date: October 10, 2024
Jigra places a woman at the centre of an action-driven story. Alia Bhatt plays a sister who is willing to cross limits to save her brother from prison abroad. Streaming on Netflix, the film shows strength through determination rather than spectacle.
English Vinglish
- Cast: Sridevi
- Director: Gauri Shinde
- Language: Hindi
- Genre: Drama
- Release date: October 5, 2012
English Vinglish follows Shashi, a homemaker who often feels small because she cannot speak English. Learning the language helps her find confidence and self-worth. The film remains deeply relatable and continues to connect with audiences even years later.
ALSO READ: 5 Best Hindi Thriller Shows to Watch on OTT Before 2025 Ends: Khakee: The Bengal Chapter to Paatal Lok Season 2