7 Best female-led Hindi OTT films that celebrate women’s strength: From Mrs. to Laapataa Ladies

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic abuse.

Female-led Hindi OTT films have found a strong voice by telling simple, relatable stories about women and their everyday lives. These films explore themes like identity, freedom, relationships, and self-respect in a way that feels real and familiar. If you enjoy thoughtful, women-centric stories, here are seven must-watch Hindi films and series on OTT that continue to connect with audiences.

Mrs.

Cast: Sanya Malhotra, Nishant Dahiya

Sanya Malhotra, Nishant Dahiya Director: Arati Kadav

Arati Kadav Language: Hindi

Hindi Genre: Drama

Drama Release date: February 7, 2025

Mrs. follows Richa, a trained dancer who enters an arranged marriage and slowly finds herself buried under household expectations. Her days begin to revolve around cooking, cleaning, and pleasing others, leaving little space for her own dreams. The film presents patriarchy in a quiet, realistic way and shows how easily a woman’s identity can fade inside marriage. The film is streaming on ZEE5.

Laapataa Ladies

Cast: Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, Ravi Kishan

Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, Ravi Kishan Director: Kiran Rao

Kiran Rao Language: Hindi

Hindi Genre: Comedy-drama

Comedy-drama Release date: March 1, 2024

Set in rural India, Laapataa Ladies begins with two brides getting separated during a train journey. As their paths change, both women experience freedom and independence for the first time. The film uses humor and warmth to talk about women’s choices, courage, and everyday resilience.

Sukhee

Cast: Shilpa Shetty, Kusha Kapila, Dilnaz Irani

Shilpa Shetty, Kusha Kapila, Dilnaz Irani Director: Sonal Joshi

Sonal Joshi Language: Hindi

Hindi Genre: Comedy-drama

Comedy-drama Release date: September 22, 2023

Sukhee tells the story of a woman who feels stuck in her routine life as a wife and mother. A college reunion gives her a reason to step out and reconnect with who she once was. The film gently reminds viewers that it is never too late for women to choose themselves.

Darlings

Cast: Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma

Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma Director: Jasmeet K. Reen

Jasmeet K. Reen Language: Hindi

Hindi Genre: Dark comedy-drama

Dark comedy-drama Release date: August 5, 2022

Darlings looks at domestic abuse through a different lens. Badru, supported by her mother, decides she will no longer accept violence as fate. Streaming on Netflix, the film balances humor and seriousness while focusing on survival and strength.

Thappad

Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Pavail Gulati

Taapsee Pannu, Pavail Gulati Director: Anubhav Sinha

Anubhav Sinha Language: Hindi

Hindi Genre: Drama

Drama Release date: February 28, 2020

Thappad revolves around one moment that changes everything for Amrita. A slap at a party forces her to question respect, love, and equality in marriage. The film speaks calmly but firmly about why self-respect should never be compromised.

Jigra

Cast: Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt Director: Vasan Bala

Vasan Bala Language: Hindi

Hindi Genre: Action thriller

Action thriller Release date: October 10, 2024

Jigra places a woman at the centre of an action-driven story. Alia Bhatt plays a sister who is willing to cross limits to save her brother from prison abroad. Streaming on Netflix, the film shows strength through determination rather than spectacle.

English Vinglish

Cast: Sridevi

Sridevi Director: Gauri Shinde

Gauri Shinde Language: Hindi

Hindi Genre: Drama

Drama Release date: October 5, 2012

English Vinglish follows Shashi, a homemaker who often feels small because she cannot speak English. Learning the language helps her find confidence and self-worth. The film remains deeply relatable and continues to connect with audiences even years later.

