7 Best Hindi Action Films to Watch on OTT: Agneepath, War, Sooryavanshi to Don

Looking for the best Hindi action films to stream? OTT platforms have a wide range of films that offer thrilling stories, intense action, and memorable performances. From high-octane chases to suspense-filled plots, these seven films are a must-watch for action lovers. Here’s a detailed look at each of them.

Agneepath (2012)

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Sanjay Dutt, Rishi Kapoor

Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Sanjay Dutt, Rishi Kapoor Director: Karan Malhotra

Karan Malhotra Language: Hindi

Hindi Genre: Action, Drama

Action, Drama Release date: 2012

The 2012 remake of the classic Agneepath follows Vijay Deenanath Chauhan (Hrithik Roshan) as he seeks revenge on criminal lord Kancha Cheena (Sanjay Dutt). Known for its intense action sequences and strong performances, the film also features Rishi Kapoor as the antagonist Rauf Lala, delivering a memorable performance. Priyanka Chopra adds depth as Vijay's love interest. Amazon Prime Video streams this action-packed drama that is both gripping and emotional.

Sooryavanshi (2021)

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh

Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh Director: Rohit Shetty

Rohit Shetty Language: Hindi

Hindi Genre: Action, Thriller

Action, Thriller Release date: 2021

Sooryavanshi follows DCP Veer Sooryavanshi (Akshay Kumar) as he tries to prevent a terrorist attack in Mumbai. Set in Rohit Shetty’s police universe, the film includes high-speed chases, thrilling action scenes, and a compelling story. Katrina Kaif adds emotional depth, while Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh make cameo appearances reprising their roles from Singham and Simmba. The movie is available for streaming on Netflix.

War (2019)

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff

Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff Director: Siddharth Anand

Siddharth Anand Language: Hindi

Hindi Genre: Action, Thriller

Action, Thriller Release date: 2019

War is a high-octane action thriller featuring Hrithik Roshan as rogue agent Kabir and Tiger Shroff as his protégé Khalid. The movie takes audiences through international locations with intense fight sequences and stylish action choreography. Known for its gripping storyline and dance sequences, the film keeps viewers engaged from start to finish. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Bloody Daddy (2023)

Cast: Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor Director: Ali Abbas Zafar

Ali Abbas Zafar Language: Hindi

Hindi Genre: Action, Thriller

Action, Thriller Release date: 2023

In Bloody Daddy, Shahid Kapoor plays NCB officer Sumair Azad, who risks everything to save his kidnapped son. A remake of the 2011 French film Sleepless Night, the movie highlights crime, drugs, and corruption while showing a father’s relentless fight against time and adversaries. JioCinema offers this gripping action thriller for streaming.

Phantom (2015)

Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif

Saif Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif Director: Kabir Khan

Kabir Khan Language: Hindi

Hindi Genre: Action, Spy Thriller

Action, Spy Thriller Release date: 2015

Phantom is a spy thriller based on S. Hussain Zaidi’s book Mumbai Avengers. Saif Ali Khan stars as Indian army officer Daniyal Khan, tasked with tracking down the perpetrators of the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Katrina Kaif appears in a supporting role. The film combines action, suspense, and patriotic themes, making it a must-watch on SonyLIV.

Gadar 2 (2023)

Cast: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma

Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma Director: Anil Sharma

Anil Sharma Language: Hindi

Hindi Genre: Action, Drama

Action, Drama Release date: 2023

Gadar 2 continues the story of Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) set during the 1971 Indo-Pakistani war. Singh embarks on a mission to rescue his son Jeete (Utkarsh Sharma) from Pakistan, with Ameesha Patel reprising her role as Sakeena. Packed with patriotic themes and emotional storytelling, the film streams on ZEE5.

Don (2006)

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Boman Irani

Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Boman Irani Director: Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar Language: Hindi

Hindi Genre: Action, Thriller

Action, Thriller Release date: 2006

Don features Shah Rukh Khan in dual roles, Vijay, a simple man hired to impersonate Don, a dangerous international smuggler. The movie offers twists, stylish action sequences, and a memorable supporting cast, including Priyanka Chopra and Boman Irani. Amazon Prime Video streams this classic action thriller.

