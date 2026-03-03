7 Best Hindi Holi Songs to elevate your playlist: From Panwadi to Selfie Le Le Re

Holi 2026 is around the corner. It's that time of the year when we not only play with colors, celebrate our culture and traditions, but also groove to Bollywood music. If you have yet to update your Holi Playlist, here are the 7 best Hindi songs that you cannot miss.

7 Holi Songs To Not Miss This Festival

1. Panwadi

Movie: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Music: A.P.S

A.P.S Lyrics: Jairaj

Jairaj Singers: Khesari Lal Yadav, Masoom Sharma, Dev Negi, Pritam, Nikhita Gandhi, AKASA

Panwadi from Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari needs to be on your playlist. Featuring Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf, this song has colors, vibe, and full-on festive energy that will make you and your gang groove.

2. Balam Pichkari

Movie: Ye Jawani Hai Deewani

Ye Jawani Hai Deewani Music: Pritam Chakraborty

Pritam Chakraborty Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya

Amitabh Bhattacharya Singers: Vishal Dadlani, Shalmali Kholgade

Balam Pichkari is one song that is mandatory for any Holi songs playlist. The song has such infectious beats, quirky lyrics, and a youthful vibe that you cannot help but tap on.

3. Jai Jai Shiv Shankar

Movie: War

War Music: Vishal and Shekhar

Vishal and Shekhar Lyrics: Kumaar

Kumaar Singers: Vishal Dadlani, Benny Dayal

Jai Jai Shiv Shankar from Siddharth Anand’s War brings contemporary flair to the festival of colors, thanks to its electrifying beats. Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's dance moves made this song special for every dance lover.

4. Rang Barse

Movie: Silsila

Silsila Music: Shiv-Hari

Shiv-Hari Lyrics: Harivansh Rai Bachchan

Harivansh Rai Bachchan Singer: Amitabh Bachchan

Rang Barse from Silsila remains immensely popular even decades after its release. This is indeed the most popular Holi song. What makes it extra special is Amitabh Bachchan's voice and playful lyrics!

5. Badri Ki Dulhania

Movie: Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Badrinath Ki Dulhania Music: Tanishk Bagchi

Tanishk Bagchi Lyrics: Shabbir Ahmed

Shabbir Ahmed Singers: Dev Negi, Neha Kakkar, Monali Thakur, Ikka

This is a peppy dance number that every Holi playlist craves for! Coming from Badrinath Ki Dulhania, this Holi song has high energy and crazy beats that will take your Holi party to the next level.

6. Lahu Muh Lag Gaya

Movie: Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram Leela

Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram Leela Music: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Lyrics: Siddharth-Garima

Siddharth-Garima Singer: Shail Hada

When you need a little escape from high-energy dance, here's Lahu Muh Lag Gaya for you to groove on slowly. Featured on Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, this song is perfect for couples.

7. Selfie Le Le Re

Movie: Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Bajrangi Bhaijaan Music: Pritam

Pritam Lyrics: Mayur Puri

Mayur Puri Singers: Vishal Dadlani, Nakash Aziz, Pritam, Badshah

Selfie Le Le Re from Bajrangi Bhaijaan is a popular dance number that will elevate your Holi 2026 playlist. Meaningful lyrics, electrifying beats, and Salman Khan's crazy hookstep make this dance number pure wholesome.

