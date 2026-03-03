7 Best Hindi Holi Songs to elevate your playlist: From Panwadi to Selfie Le Le Re
Holi 2026 is around the corner. It's that time of the year when we not only play with colors, celebrate our culture and traditions, but also groove to Bollywood music. If you have yet to update your Holi Playlist, here are the 7 best Hindi songs that you cannot miss.
7 Holi Songs To Not Miss This Festival
1. Panwadi
- Movie: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari
- Music: A.P.S
- Lyrics: Jairaj
- Singers: Khesari Lal Yadav, Masoom Sharma, Dev Negi, Pritam, Nikhita Gandhi, AKASA
Panwadi from Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari needs to be on your playlist. Featuring Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf, this song has colors, vibe, and full-on festive energy that will make you and your gang groove.
2. Balam Pichkari
- Movie: Ye Jawani Hai Deewani
- Music: Pritam Chakraborty
- Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya
- Singers: Vishal Dadlani, Shalmali Kholgade
Balam Pichkari is one song that is mandatory for any Holi songs playlist. The song has such infectious beats, quirky lyrics, and a youthful vibe that you cannot help but tap on.
3. Jai Jai Shiv Shankar
- Movie: War
- Music: Vishal and Shekhar
- Lyrics: Kumaar
- Singers: Vishal Dadlani, Benny Dayal
Jai Jai Shiv Shankar from Siddharth Anand’s War brings contemporary flair to the festival of colors, thanks to its electrifying beats. Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's dance moves made this song special for every dance lover.
4. Rang Barse
- Movie: Silsila
- Music: Shiv-Hari
- Lyrics: Harivansh Rai Bachchan
- Singer: Amitabh Bachchan
Rang Barse from Silsila remains immensely popular even decades after its release. This is indeed the most popular Holi song. What makes it extra special is Amitabh Bachchan's voice and playful lyrics!
5. Badri Ki Dulhania
- Movie: Badrinath Ki Dulhania
- Music: Tanishk Bagchi
- Lyrics: Shabbir Ahmed
- Singers: Dev Negi, Neha Kakkar, Monali Thakur, Ikka
This is a peppy dance number that every Holi playlist craves for! Coming from Badrinath Ki Dulhania, this Holi song has high energy and crazy beats that will take your Holi party to the next level.
6. Lahu Muh Lag Gaya
- Movie: Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram Leela
- Music: Sanjay Leela Bhansali
- Lyrics: Siddharth-Garima
- Singer: Shail Hada
When you need a little escape from high-energy dance, here's Lahu Muh Lag Gaya for you to groove on slowly. Featured on Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, this song is perfect for couples.
7. Selfie Le Le Re
- Movie: Bajrangi Bhaijaan
- Music: Pritam
- Lyrics: Mayur Puri
- Singers: Vishal Dadlani, Nakash Aziz, Pritam, Badshah
Selfie Le Le Re from Bajrangi Bhaijaan is a popular dance number that will elevate your Holi 2026 playlist. Meaningful lyrics, electrifying beats, and Salman Khan's crazy hookstep make this dance number pure wholesome.
