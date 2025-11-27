7 Best Hindi Rom-Coms on Netflix: From Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani to Hasee Toh Phasee

Hindi romantic comedies continue to be one of the most-watched genres on Netflix, thanks to their lighthearted stories, relatable characters and feel-good moments. Whether you enjoy heartwarming love stories, fun friendships or modern takes on relationships, these films offer the right mix of humour and emotion. To make your movie search easier, here’s a simple and clear guide to the seven best Hindi rom-coms on Netflix right now.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin, Aditya Roy Kapur

Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin, Aditya Roy Kapur Director: Ayan Mukerji

Ayan Mukerji Run time: 160 minutes

160 minutes Where to watch: Netflix

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is one of the most loved Hindi rom-coms on Netflix. The story follows Bunny, Naina, Aditi and Avi as they explore love, friendship and life choices. The film highlights how dreams, relationships and adventure shape adulthood. Its music, relatable characters and scenic visuals continue to draw viewers. The movie also emphasises that while ambition is important, happiness often comes from meaningful bonds and living in the moment.

Meenakshi Sundareshwar (2021)

Cast: Sanya Malhotra, Abhimanyu Dassani

Sanya Malhotra, Abhimanyu Dassani Director: Vivek Soni

Vivek Soni Run time: 141 minutes

141 minutes Where to watch: Netflix

This romantic comedy centres on newlyweds Meenakshi and Sundareshwar, who enter an unexpected long-distance marriage when Sundareshwar takes a job in Bengaluru meant only for bachelors. Set in Madurai, the film attempts to show South Indian culture. However, it received criticism for stereotyping. The story mainly focuses on how the couple handles emotional distance, communication and marital expectations in a modern world.

Shaandaar (2015)

Cast: Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor, Pankaj Kapur

Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor, Pankaj Kapur Director: Vikas Bahl

Vikas Bahl Run time: 144 minutes

144 minutes Where to watch: Netflix

Shaandaar is a rom-com set during a lavish destination wedding in London. The film follows Alia, an adopted girl who struggles with insomnia, and Jagjinder Joginder, the wedding planner who faces the same issue. Their connection grows as they confront family conflicts, financial problems and questions of self-worth. The movie also highlights the moment when Alia’s sister walks out of her wedding after facing body-shaming.

Jab Harry Met Sejal (2017)

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma

Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma Director: Imtiaz Ali

Imtiaz Ali Run time: 144 minutes

144 minutes Where to watch: Netflix

The film follows Sejal, a Gujarati woman who loses her engagement ring on a family trip. She teams up with Harry, a Punjabi tour guide, to search for it across Europe. The ring becomes a simple plot device that leads them to understand themselves better. As they travel through Prague, Amsterdam, Lisbon and Budapest, their bond deepens. The film focuses on self-discovery and emotional healing.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017)

Cast: Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt

Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt Director: Shashank Khaitan

Shashank Khaitan Run time: 138 minutes

138 minutes Where to watch: Netflix

This rom-com addresses social issues while delivering entertaining moments. Badrinath, raised in a patriarchal family, falls for Vaidehi, an ambitious woman who values independence. The story tackles dowry, gender roles and personal growth as the two work through their differences. The lead pair’s strong chemistry helped the film connect with a wide audience.

Hasee Toh Phasee (2014)

Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra

Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra Director: Vinil Mathew

Vinil Mathew Run time: 145 minutes

145 minutes Where to watch: Netflix

Hasee Toh Phasee follows Nikhil, an entrepreneur, who has to take care of Meeta, the quirky sister of his fiancée, for a week. Meeta, a gifted chemical engineer, struggles with family acceptance. Her unusual behaviour and honest nature bring fresh energy to the story. As Nikhil spends more time with Meeta, he questions his understanding of love and responsibility.

Badhaai Do (2022)

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar

Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar Director: Harshavardhan Kulkarni

Harshavardhan Kulkarni Run time: 147 minutes

147 minutes Where to watch: Netflix

Badhaai Do offers a meaningful take on LGBTQ+ relationships within a comedy-drama setting. A gay police officer and a lesbian PT teacher enter a “lavender marriage” to avoid pressure from their families. Their challenges grow as families demand a child while both maintain relationships with their real partners.

