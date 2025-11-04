7 best horror films to watch on OTT: From Tumbbad’s dark folklore to Shaitaan’s supernatural thrills

Looking for some spine-tingling entertainment at home? From psychological thrillers to supernatural horrors, here are seven of the best horror films now streaming on OTT. These movies combine gripping storytelling, haunting visuals, and strong performances, perfect for your next movie night.

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Cast: Jennifer Love Hewitt, Freddie Prinze Jr.

Jennifer Love Hewitt, Freddie Prinze Jr. Director: Jennifer Kaytin Robinson

Jennifer Kaytin Robinson Language: English

English Genre: Horror, Thriller

Horror, Thriller Release date: 18 July 2025

The legacy sequel to the 1997 classic, I Know What You Did Last Summer brings back Julie James and Ray Bronson as a new generation faces the same deadly curse. The plot follows a group of friends who cover up a tragic car accident, only to be hunted by a mysterious hook-wielding killer. Blending nostalgia with modern brutality, the film delivers suspense and a clever twist about the killer’s identity. It was a box office hit and hints at another sequel in the works.

Tumbbad

Cast: Sohum Shah, Jyoti Malshe

Sohum Shah, Jyoti Malshe Director: Rahi Anil Barve

Rahi Anil Barve Language: Hindi

Hindi Genre: Horror, Fantasy

Horror, Fantasy Release date: 12 October 2018

Tumbbad stands out for its mix of horror and Indian folklore. Set in a rain-soaked village cursed by greed, it follows Vinayak Rao’s obsession with hidden treasure guarded by the monstrous deity Hastar. The film explores greed across generations, offering both scares and a moral lesson. With stunning visuals and a haunting score, it remains one of India’s finest horror-fantasy films.

Shaitaan

Cast: Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan, Jyothika

Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan, Jyothika Director: Vikas Bahl

Vikas Bahl Language: Hindi

Hindi Genre: Psychological Horror

Psychological Horror Release date: 8 March 2024

In Shaitaan, a family’s peaceful holiday turns terrifying when a stranger named Vanraj enters their home. Using black magic, he controls their teenage daughter Janhvi, leading to a tense psychological battle between faith and fear. With strong performances and intense storytelling, the film was a commercial success and praised for its gripping screenplay.

Vash: Level 2

Cast: Hitu Kanodia, Janki Bodiwala, Hiten Kumar

Hitu Kanodia, Janki Bodiwala, Hiten Kumar Director: Krishnadev Yagnik

Krishnadev Yagnik Language: Gujarati

Gujarati Genre: Supernatural Horror

Supernatural Horror Release date: August 27, 2025

The sequel to Vash continues the story twelve years later. Atharva’s daughter Aarya is still haunted by dark magic, and a new sorcerer named Rajnath uses his powers to control schoolgirls. The film connects the events of the first part while introducing a fresh, chilling villain. It’s a standout in regional horror for its strong emotional core and intense supernatural sequences.

Kakuda

Cast: Riteish Deshmukh, Sonakshi Sinha, Saqib Saleem

Riteish Deshmukh, Sonakshi Sinha, Saqib Saleem Director: Aditya Sarpotdar

Aditya Sarpotdar Language: Hindi

Hindi Genre: Horror Comedy

Horror Comedy Release date: 12 July 2024

Kakuda offers a fun twist on the horror genre with its mix of scares and humor. Set in the cursed village of Ratodi, the story revolves around a ghost named Kakuda who punishes anyone failing to open a specific door at 7:15 PM every Tuesday. When a newlywed couple breaks this rule, chaos follows. The film balances laughter and chills, making it an entertaining family horror watch.

Chhorii

Cast: Nushrratt Bharuccha, Saurabh Goyal

Nushrratt Bharuccha, Saurabh Goyal Director: Vishal Furia

Vishal Furia Language: Hindi

Hindi Genre: Horror, Social Drama

Horror, Social Drama Release date: 26 November 2021

Chhorii tackles social issues through horror. The story follows Sakshi, a pregnant woman who seeks refuge in a remote village, only to be haunted by dark secrets and the horrors of female infanticide. Combining social commentary with psychological tension, the movie delivers a powerful message alongside its eerie atmosphere.

Brahmayugam

Cast: Mammootty, Arjun Ashokan

Mammootty, Arjun Ashokan Director: Rahul Sadasivan

Rahul Sadasivan Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Genre: Folk Horror

Folk Horror Release date: 15 February 2024

Set in 17th-century Kerala, Brahmayugam follows a folk singer trapped in a mysterious mansion by a sinister lord. Filmed entirely in black and white, the movie’s visual style amplifies its eerie and timeless tone. Mammootty’s performance and the film’s bold storytelling make it a standout entry in Malayalam horror cinema.

