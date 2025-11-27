EXCLUSIVE: Ramayana: Part One edit locked EXCLUSIVE: John Abraham in talks to play Duryodhana EXCLUSIVE: Ranveer Singh's next titled Pralay EXCLUSIVE: Dhurandhar first song; Parveen Babi Biopic EXCLUSIVE: Ahaan Panday signs his second film EXCLUSIVE: Langda Tyagi spin off in the making EXCLUSIVE: Meenaakshi Chaudhary joins John Abraham in Force 3 EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan and Luv Ranjan set to reunite EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari run time locked EXCLUSIVE: Crew 2 in the making

7 Best Horror Movies to Watch on Netflix: From Creep to Bulbbul

The top 7 horror movies on Netflix, including Creep, Bulbbul, and more chilling titles perfect for a late-night watch.

Sakina Kaukawala
Written by Sakina Kaukawala , Entertainment Journalist
Updated on Nov 27, 2025 | 04:40 PM IST | 189K
(Image Courtesy: YouTube)
Creep and Bulbbul (via YouTube/Netflix)

Horror continues to be one of the most reliable and crowd-pleasing streaming genres, and Netflix has built a strong lineup for fans looking for late-night scares. From supernatural thrillers to unsettling found-footage stories, these films bring fresh storytelling while keeping classic horror elements alive. Here are seven of the best horror movies to watch on Netflix today.

Creep


  • Cast: Mark Duplass, Patrick Brice
  • Director: Patrick Brice
  • Run time: 77 minutes
  • Where to watch: Netflix

Creep puts a unique twist on found-footage horror. The story follows a videographer hired to film a man who claims he is creating a message for his unborn child. At first, he appears friendly, but his strange behavior soon creates a growing sense of unease. In a tight runtime, the film becomes a tense psychological battle. Patrick Brice and Mark Duplass deliver an unsettling experience that keeps viewers guessing. Its sequel is also available on Netflix.

The Deliverance


  • Cast: Andra Day, Glenn Close
  • Director: Lee Daniels
  • Run time: 1 hour 52 mins
  • Where to watch: Netflix

The Deliverance follows Ebony Jackson, a single mother who moves into a new home hoping for change. Instead, disturbing events raise concerns from Child Protective Services. Director Lee Daniels said the film “is supposed to scare you into believing in a higher power, because it actually happened.” The movie blends supernatural elements with real-life struggles, making it an emotional and suspenseful watch.

Bulbbul


  • Cast: Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary
  • Director: Anvita Dutt
  • Run time: 1 hour 34 minutes
  • Where to watch: Netflix

Bulbbul is one of Netflix India’s most acclaimed originals. Set in 19th-century Bengal, it follows a young man who returns home to unsettling changes in his family. The manor’s ruler, Bulbbul, behaves mysteriously as rumors of a witch spread. The film is visually striking and explores themes of folklore, fear, and power.

Talk to Me


  • Cast: Sophie Wilde, Alexandra Jensen
  • Director: Danny and Michael Philippou
  • Run time: 1 hour 35 mins
  • Where to watch: Netflix

This modern supernatural hit focuses on teens who use a mysterious embalmed hand to contact spirits. The rules seem easy, but a single mistake leads to grave consequences. As Mia seeks distraction from grief, she becomes drawn into the ritual. The film balances emotional depth with sharp scares.

Veronica

  • Cast: Sandra Escacena, Ángela Fabián
  • Director: Paco Plaza
  • Run time: 105 minutes
  • Where to watch: Netflix

Veronica centres on a séance gone wrong during a solar eclipse. After the spirit isn’t properly released, strange events begin at Veronica’s home. The film is loosely based on a real case involving a teen who reported hallucinations after a séance.

There’s Someone Inside Your House


  • Cast: Sydney Park
  • Director: Patrick Brice
  • Run time: 96 minutes
  • Where to watch: Netflix

This slasher film follows a transfer student whose classmates begin dying one by one. Each killing becomes more personal as the murderer wears masks made to look like the victims. With a high-school setting and fast pacing, it delivers classic slasher tension.

Shaitaan


  • Cast: Ajay Devgn, Jyotika
  • Director: Vikas Bahl
  • Run time: 132 minutes
  • Where to watch: Netflix

Shaitaan tells the story of a family whose holiday is disrupted by a stranger using black magic to control their daughter. The parents fight to protect her as the situation turns darker. The film combines supernatural horror with emotional moments.

Credits: Netflix

