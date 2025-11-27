7 Best Horror Movies to Watch on Netflix: From Creep to Bulbbul

Horror continues to be one of the most reliable and crowd-pleasing streaming genres, and Netflix has built a strong lineup for fans looking for late-night scares. From supernatural thrillers to unsettling found-footage stories, these films bring fresh storytelling while keeping classic horror elements alive. Here are seven of the best horror movies to watch on Netflix today.

Creep

Cast: Mark Duplass, Patrick Brice

Mark Duplass, Patrick Brice Director: Patrick Brice

Patrick Brice Run time: 77 minutes

77 minutes Where to watch: Netflix

Creep puts a unique twist on found-footage horror. The story follows a videographer hired to film a man who claims he is creating a message for his unborn child. At first, he appears friendly, but his strange behavior soon creates a growing sense of unease. In a tight runtime, the film becomes a tense psychological battle. Patrick Brice and Mark Duplass deliver an unsettling experience that keeps viewers guessing. Its sequel is also available on Netflix.

The Deliverance

Cast: Andra Day, Glenn Close

Andra Day, Glenn Close Director: Lee Daniels

Lee Daniels Run time: 1 hour 52 mins

1 hour 52 mins Where to watch: Netflix

The Deliverance follows Ebony Jackson, a single mother who moves into a new home hoping for change. Instead, disturbing events raise concerns from Child Protective Services. Director Lee Daniels said the film “is supposed to scare you into believing in a higher power, because it actually happened.” The movie blends supernatural elements with real-life struggles, making it an emotional and suspenseful watch.

Bulbbul

Cast: Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary

Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary Director: Anvita Dutt

Anvita Dutt Run time: 1 hour 34 minutes

1 hour 34 minutes Where to watch: Netflix

Bulbbul is one of Netflix India’s most acclaimed originals. Set in 19th-century Bengal, it follows a young man who returns home to unsettling changes in his family. The manor’s ruler, Bulbbul, behaves mysteriously as rumors of a witch spread. The film is visually striking and explores themes of folklore, fear, and power.

Talk to Me

Cast: Sophie Wilde, Alexandra Jensen

Sophie Wilde, Alexandra Jensen Director: Danny and Michael Philippou

Danny and Michael Philippou Run time: 1 hour 35 mins

1 hour 35 mins Where to watch: Netflix

This modern supernatural hit focuses on teens who use a mysterious embalmed hand to contact spirits. The rules seem easy, but a single mistake leads to grave consequences. As Mia seeks distraction from grief, she becomes drawn into the ritual. The film balances emotional depth with sharp scares.

Veronica

Cast: Sandra Escacena, Ángela Fabián

Sandra Escacena, Ángela Fabián Director: Paco Plaza

Paco Plaza Run time: 105 minutes

105 minutes Where to watch: Netflix

Veronica centres on a séance gone wrong during a solar eclipse. After the spirit isn’t properly released, strange events begin at Veronica’s home. The film is loosely based on a real case involving a teen who reported hallucinations after a séance.

There’s Someone Inside Your House

Cast: Sydney Park

Sydney Park Director: Patrick Brice

Patrick Brice Run time: 96 minutes

96 minutes Where to watch: Netflix

This slasher film follows a transfer student whose classmates begin dying one by one. Each killing becomes more personal as the murderer wears masks made to look like the victims. With a high-school setting and fast pacing, it delivers classic slasher tension.

Shaitaan

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Jyotika

Ajay Devgn, Jyotika Director: Vikas Bahl

Vikas Bahl Run time: 132 minutes

132 minutes Where to watch: Netflix

Shaitaan tells the story of a family whose holiday is disrupted by a stranger using black magic to control their daughter. The parents fight to protect her as the situation turns darker. The film combines supernatural horror with emotional moments.

ALSO READ: 13 New Movies Releasing This Week in Theaters: Tere Ishk Mein, Zootopia 2, Revolver Rita, and more