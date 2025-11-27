7 Best Horror Movies to Watch on Netflix: From Creep to Bulbbul
The top 7 horror movies on Netflix, including Creep, Bulbbul, and more chilling titles perfect for a late-night watch.
Horror continues to be one of the most reliable and crowd-pleasing streaming genres, and Netflix has built a strong lineup for fans looking for late-night scares. From supernatural thrillers to unsettling found-footage stories, these films bring fresh storytelling while keeping classic horror elements alive. Here are seven of the best horror movies to watch on Netflix today.
Creep
- Cast: Mark Duplass, Patrick Brice
- Director: Patrick Brice
- Run time: 77 minutes
- Where to watch: Netflix
Creep puts a unique twist on found-footage horror. The story follows a videographer hired to film a man who claims he is creating a message for his unborn child. At first, he appears friendly, but his strange behavior soon creates a growing sense of unease. In a tight runtime, the film becomes a tense psychological battle. Patrick Brice and Mark Duplass deliver an unsettling experience that keeps viewers guessing. Its sequel is also available on Netflix.
The Deliverance
- Cast: Andra Day, Glenn Close
- Director: Lee Daniels
- Run time: 1 hour 52 mins
- Where to watch: Netflix
The Deliverance follows Ebony Jackson, a single mother who moves into a new home hoping for change. Instead, disturbing events raise concerns from Child Protective Services. Director Lee Daniels said the film “is supposed to scare you into believing in a higher power, because it actually happened.” The movie blends supernatural elements with real-life struggles, making it an emotional and suspenseful watch.
Bulbbul
- Cast: Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary
- Director: Anvita Dutt
- Run time: 1 hour 34 minutes
- Where to watch: Netflix
Bulbbul is one of Netflix India’s most acclaimed originals. Set in 19th-century Bengal, it follows a young man who returns home to unsettling changes in his family. The manor’s ruler, Bulbbul, behaves mysteriously as rumors of a witch spread. The film is visually striking and explores themes of folklore, fear, and power.
Talk to Me
- Cast: Sophie Wilde, Alexandra Jensen
- Director: Danny and Michael Philippou
- Run time: 1 hour 35 mins
- Where to watch: Netflix
This modern supernatural hit focuses on teens who use a mysterious embalmed hand to contact spirits. The rules seem easy, but a single mistake leads to grave consequences. As Mia seeks distraction from grief, she becomes drawn into the ritual. The film balances emotional depth with sharp scares.
Veronica
- Cast: Sandra Escacena, Ángela Fabián
- Director: Paco Plaza
- Run time: 105 minutes
- Where to watch: Netflix
Veronica centres on a séance gone wrong during a solar eclipse. After the spirit isn’t properly released, strange events begin at Veronica’s home. The film is loosely based on a real case involving a teen who reported hallucinations after a séance.
There’s Someone Inside Your House
- Cast: Sydney Park
- Director: Patrick Brice
- Run time: 96 minutes
- Where to watch: Netflix
This slasher film follows a transfer student whose classmates begin dying one by one. Each killing becomes more personal as the murderer wears masks made to look like the victims. With a high-school setting and fast pacing, it delivers classic slasher tension.
Shaitaan
- Cast: Ajay Devgn, Jyotika
- Director: Vikas Bahl
- Run time: 132 minutes
- Where to watch: Netflix
Shaitaan tells the story of a family whose holiday is disrupted by a stranger using black magic to control their daughter. The parents fight to protect her as the situation turns darker. The film combines supernatural horror with emotional moments.
