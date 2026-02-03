7 best Shah Rukh Khan’s action thrillers to watch on OTT: Don, Jawan, Fan to Raees

Shah Rukh Khan might be popular as the ‘king of romance’. But in his extensive career, the global icon has delivered some impressive action-packed thrillers that continue to entertain the audience even after their theatrical release. While we wait for SRK’s King to release in cinemas, here’s a list of the best SRK action thrillers to watch on OTT.

1. Jawan

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanjay Dutt, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Riddhi Dogra

Director: Atlee

Where to watch: Netflix

After proving his mettle as an ace filmmaker in South, Atlee joined hands with Shah Rukh Khan for his Hindi directorial debut titled Jawan. The movie shows the mega star in a dual role (as lookalike father and son) who recruits jail inmates to commit outrageous crimes, further highlighting corruption in the country.

2. Don: The Chase Begins Again

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Rampal, Isha Koppikar, Boman Irani, Om Puri, Kareena Kapoor Khan

Director: Farhan Akhtar

Where to watch: Prime Video

Don: The Chase Begins Again is the remake of the 1978 film of the same name. in this 2006 actioner, a police officer hires a man to masquerade as his lookalike Don and infiltrate his world of crime.

3. Pathaan

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, Ashutosh Rana

Director: Siddharth Anand

Where to watch: Netflix

Pathaan is the fourth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe that showcases how an ex-RAW agent works with an ISI agent to take down a former RAW agent who plans to attack his own country with a deadly virus.

4. Karan Arjun

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Raakhee Gulzar, Mamta Kulkarni, Kajol, Amrish Puri

Director: Rakesh Roshan

Where to watch: Zee5

Karan Arjun is a classic Shah Rukh Khan action-thriller telling the story of two brothers who seek revenge from their greedy uncle for murdering their father. Their emotions are so strong that even after passing away, they reincarnate in different states but come together to complete the revenge.

5. Raees

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Mahira Khan

Director: Rahul Dholakia

Where to watch: Netflix

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan stepped into Bollywood with Raees. The Rahul Dholakia film narrates the story of a young man who is dragged into illegal liquor trading. As years pass, he builds his own empire but is later faced by diligent cops who are determined to take him down.

6. Om Shanti Om

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Shreyas Talpade, Kirron Kher, Arjun Rampal

Director: Farah Khan

Where to watch: Netflix

Deepika Padukone makes her Hindi film debut with Om Shanti Om. Helmed by choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan, the movie showcases the incarnation of an aspiring actor who was killed. The protagonist returns to seek revenge and, in the process, ends up meeting the love of his life.

7. Fan

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan

Director: Maneesh Sharma

Where to watch: Netflix

In this action-thriller, a Bollywood superstar meets with his die-hard fan. But after being rejected by his idol, the obsessive fan and lookalike plans revenge.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Siddharth Anand’s upcoming action-thriller, King. The anticipated movie marks Suhana Khan’s big screen debut alongside stars like Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, and more. King is scheduled to hit cinemas on December 24, 2026.

