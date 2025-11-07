7 Bollywood celebs who welcomed babies in 2025: From Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif to Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra

2025 has been a year full of celebrations for the Bollywood celebrities who have had the honor of welcoming new babies into their families. We’re taking a look at the many actors who have announced the birth of their kids, as well as a few pregnancies that greeted the fans.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

The latest addition to the 2025 new parents club is Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, who have long been waiting for their bundle of joy. After rumors of their first pregnancy kept floating on the internet for many months, the couple confirmed the happy news of the birth of their baby boy. The couple got married back on December 9, 2021, at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan, and have been inseparable ever since.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

The actress-politician couple got married on September 24, 2023, at The Leela Palace and welcomed their baby boy on October 19, 2025. They shared the happy news with their fans on social media shortly after the birth of their child. Prior to this, they had also revealed a beautiful announcement featuring a cake that read ‘1+1=3’ and the caption said, "Our little universe... on its way. Blessed beyond measure", back in August.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul

Confirming their pregnancy back in November 2024 with the note, "Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025", the model daughter actor Suniel Shetty and the famed Indian cricketer announced the birth of their baby girl on March 24, 2025, via a joint Instagram post. The new parents have revealed the name of their kid as Evaarah in a follow-up post on the new Dad’s birthday, on April 18, 2025.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

One of the most awaited babies of the year came from Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who were dating for a long time and were married in a lavish and romantic Rajasthan wedding that has almost become the standard for modern ceremonies. The two announced the birth of their baby girl on July 16, 2025, with a post that said, "Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl," which followed a February 2025 announcement confirming their first pregnancy.

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan

Adding to the happiness of October children, Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan, welcomed their first child, 2nd for the Bollywood actor, on October 5, 2025. Sipaara entered the jostling Khan household with a revelation on October 8, when her parents shared the news with the world on their Instagram accounts. All their family members visited the hospital to meet the new baby shortly after the news and warmly greeted her.

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick

Star couple Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick announced the birth of their son, Oscar Alexander Westwick, on March 24, 2025, via minimalistic photos on their Instagram. This is the Bollywood actress’s first child, while it’s the second for the Gossip Girl star, a son named Andreas.

Ileana D'Cruz and Michael Dolan

Barfi actress Ileana D'Cruz and businessman Michael Dolan's second child, son Keanu Rafe Dolan, was born on June 19, 2025. They have another older son named Koa Phoenix Dolan, born in August 2023, following their secret wedding on May 13, 2023.

Other popular couples in the entertainment industry who have welcomed new kids this year include Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar, as well as Sana Khan and Anas Sayed. Meanwhile, all set to join the bandwagon soon are the star couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, who are also expecting their first child, as previously announced. Previously, Ram Charan and wife Upasana Kamineni held a baby shower earlier last month, and are rumored to have prepped for twins after the birth of their daughter named Klin Kaara Konidela, on June 20, 2023.

More recent additions to the parental world include power duo Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who introduced their baby girl Dua to the world a year ago, and revealed her adorable face this Diwali, earning showers of love from thousands.

