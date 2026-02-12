7 Hindi films about obsessive love to watch on Valentine's Day: Shah Rukh Khan's Darr, Anjaam to Dhanush's Raanjhanaa

The Hindi film industry has often romanticized obsessive love and one-sided devotion. The 90s era which has been celebrated for its musical romances and family dramas, also produced several thrillers that blurred the line between passion and possession. Stalker and obsession-driven narratives were promoted as intense love stories, with the help of memorable romantic songs. This Valentine’s Day, revisit seven Hindi films that explored the dark side of love.

From Shah Rukh Khan playing a jilted lover in Darr and Anjaam to Kajol’s gripping performance in Gupt and Salman Khan’s tragic lover in Tere Naam, these films left a lasting impact. Films like Daraar, Jeet, and Raanjhanaa further examined heartbreak, obsession, and emotional turmoil. If you are single this Valentine’s Day and in the mood for intense and unconventional love stories, watch these 7 films that offer a dramatic alternative to the usual feel-good romances.

7 Hindi films on jilted lovers perfect for Valentine’s Day

1. Darr (1993)

Darr is a psychological thriller about an obsessive lover who stalks a woman engaged to another man, leading to a deadly confrontation. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, Sunny Deol among others. It was directed and produced by Yash Chopra under his banner Yash Raj Films.

2. Anjaam (1994)

Anjaam is a psychological crime thriller that follows a wealthy, obsessive man whose unrequited love turns into vengeance after being rejected by the woman he desires. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit in pivotal roles. It was directed by Rahul Rawail. The movie was produced by Maharukh Johki and Rita Rawail.

3. Daraar (1996)

Daraar is a romantic psychological thriller about a woman trapped in a marriage, as her obsessive husband troubles her. The film stars Rishi Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, and Arbaaz Khan in pivotal roles. It was directed by Abbas-Mustan, who are known for their suspense-filled storytelling. The movie was produced by Ganesh Jain and Ratan Jain under Venus Records & Tapes, which is now known as Ishtar Music.

4. Tere Naam (2003)

Tere Naam is about a troubled and short-tempered young man who falls deeply in love with a simple, innocent woman, only for fate and his own past to tear them apart. The film stars Salman Khan and Bhumika Chawla in lead roles. It was directed by Satish Kaushik. The movie was produced by Sunil Manchanda and Mukesh Talreja.

5. Gupt: The Hidden Truth (1997)

Gupt revolves around a young man accused for the passing of his stepfather, only for shocking secrets and betrayals to unravel as the investigation unfolds. The film stars Bobby Deol, Kajol, and Manisha Koirala in lead roles. It was directed by Rajiv Rai. The movie was produced by Gulshan Rai under the Trimurti Films banner.

6. Jeet (1996)

Jeet is about a criminal who falls in love with a woman torn between him and a principled police officer. The film blends action, romance, and emotional drama in the battle between love and loyalty. The film stars Salman Khan, Sunny Deol, and Karisma Kapoor in lead roles. It was directed by Raj Kanwar. The movie was produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

7. Raanjhanaa (2013)

Raanjhanaa follows Kundan, a small-town boy hopelessly in love with Zoya, whose unreciprocated affection spirals into obsession and turmoil. The film stars Dhanush, Sonam Kapoor, and Abhay Deol in pivotal roles. It was directed by Aanand L. Rai. The movie was produced by Krishika Lulla under the Eros International banner.

