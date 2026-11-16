Whether you are looking to book a seat in the theaters or on OTT for a weekend binge, Hindi cinema has a packed week waiting for you. From high-stakes rural psychological horror and thriller to comedy, coming-of-age, college romance and drama, this week offers an ultimate mix of genres. Here is a list of 7 Hindi releases hitting the big screen and digital platforms this week.



1. Kaali Kheti

Cast: Jackie Shroff , Sharad Kelkar, Neha Sargam, Virendra Saxena, Shaji Chaudhary

, Sharad Kelkar, Neha Sargam, Virendra Saxena, Shaji Chaudhary Director: Haris Imtiyaz Khan

Haris Imtiyaz Khan Genre: Horror Thriller

Horror Thriller Where to watch: Theaters

Theaters Release date: November 20, 2026

Kaali Kheti is set against a rustic Indian backdrop; which examines the fundamentals of agriculture through a supernatural framework, serving as a fantastical and eerie mirror to society.

2. Party Animals

Cast: Viraj Ghelani, Arjun Tanwar, Pragati Nagpal, Jaanyaa Joshi, Naqiyah Haji, Soundous Moufakir, Simona Jesenska, Anil Charanjeett, Alam Khan, Saqib Ayub, Vijay Patkar, Kamlesh Sawant, Moses Koul, Aaron Koul, Rohan Khurana, Suresh Menon, Brijendra Kala, Pradeep Kabra, Aaryan Prajapati, Visshesh Tiwari, Anang Desai, Chhaya Vora, Manoj Joshi, and Samir Soni

Viraj Ghelani, Arjun Tanwar, Pragati Nagpal, Jaanyaa Joshi, Naqiyah Haji, Soundous Moufakir, Simona Jesenska, Anil Charanjeett, Alam Khan, Saqib Ayub, Vijay Patkar, Kamlesh Sawant, Moses Koul, Aaron Koul, Rohan Khurana, Suresh Menon, Brijendra Kala, Pradeep Kabra, Aaryan Prajapati, Visshesh Tiwari, Anang Desai, Chhaya Vora, Manoj Joshi, and Samir Soni Director: Ravi Chhabriya

Ravi Chhabriya Genre: Comedy

Comedy Where to watch: Theaters

Theaters Release date: November 20, 2026

Set against the vibrant backdrop of New Year's Eve in Mumbai, the story follows childhood best friends Mann Patel and Armaan Khanna as they reunite for one unforgettable, chaotic night. From a buzzing nightclub and a lavish mansion party to a double-decker bus and a jail cell, their night takes an unexpected turn.

3. Suryaa: Ant se Aarambh Tak

Cast: Sunny Deol, Ravi Kishan, Pragya Jaiswal, Tinu Anand, Manish Wadhwa, Jisshu Sen Gupta, Tanushree Chakraborty, Virti Vaghani, Siddarth Sharma, Rohit Tiwari, Anoop Trivedi, Khalid Siddiqui, Late Pankaj Dheer, Beena Kak

Sunny Deol, Ravi Kishan, Pragya Jaiswal, Tinu Anand, Manish Wadhwa, Jisshu Sen Gupta, Tanushree Chakraborty, Virti Vaghani, Siddarth Sharma, Rohit Tiwari, Anoop Trivedi, Khalid Siddiqui, Late Pankaj Dheer, Beena Kak Director: M Padmakumar

M Padmakumar Genre: Action Drama

Action Drama Where to watch: Theaters

Theaters Release date: November 20, 2026

A retired skilled officer portrayed by Sunny Deol gets pulled back into a complex search and a web of crime following the unexpected demise of his ex-wife, uncovering corruption in the process. The film is an official Hindi adaptation of the acclaimed 2018 Malayalam crime thriller Joseph.

4. Nanhey Dil

Cast: Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty Director: Swarupraj Medara

Swarupraj Medara Genre: Social Drama

Social Drama Where to watch: Theaters

Theaters Release date: November 20, 2026

The film is set against the stark contrast between Mumbai's slums and its elite educational institutions. The story revolves around Raghu Jadhav, the young son of a laundryman, whose life takes a transformative turn when Principal Anthony played by Suniel Shetty admits him to a prestigious English medium school. Driven by his belief that every child deserves access to quality education, regardless of their social or economic background, Anthony gives Raghu an opportunity to dream beyond his circumstances.

5. Pratap

Cast: Amit Sadh and Esha Deol

Amit Sadh and Esha Deol Director: Sachin Saraf

Sachin Saraf Genre: Drama

Drama Where to watch: Theaters

Theaters Release date: November 20, 2026

The story follows officer Pratap Ranade, a decorated specialist. After a leaked video shows him beating a notorious criminal who later passes away, Pratap finds himself framed by the very system he served. Forced to go on the run and dodge his former allies, he uncovers a corrupt conspiracy and confronts retribution tied to his past.

6. Campus Diaries Season 2

Cast: Harsh Beniwal, Ritvik Sahore, Saloni Gaur, Srishti Ganguli Rindani, Abhinav Sharma, Salonie Patel

Harsh Beniwal, Ritvik Sahore, Saloni Gaur, Srishti Ganguli Rindani, Abhinav Sharma, Salonie Patel Director: Abhishek Yadav

Abhishek Yadav Genre: College Romance, Drama

College Romance, Drama Where to watch: Prime Video

Prime Video Release date: November 18, 2026

The story follows six college friends who between figuring out careers, navigating relationships, and making memories with friends, this season brings a fresh dose of everything that makes college life unforgettable.

7. Dhindora Season 2

Cast: Bhuvan Bam, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Anup Soni, Gayatri Bhardwaj, Jeeveshu Ahluwalia, Rajesh Tailang, Badri Chavan

Bhuvan Bam, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Anup Soni, Gayatri Bhardwaj, Jeeveshu Ahluwalia, Rajesh Tailang, Badri Chavan Director: Sneha Shetty Kohli

Sneha Shetty Kohli Genre: Drama

Drama Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Release date: November 20, 2026

Titu Mama is caught in a financial mess after suffering a staggering Rs 11 crore loss, while struggling to navigate complicated family dynamics. Hoping to set things right, he attempts to mend ties with his in-laws, but his efforts soon spiral into a series of hilarious misadventures, outrageous action sequences, musical twists, and escalating family chaos.