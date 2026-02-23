7 Hindi Films and Shows Releasing in Theaters and OTT This Week: The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond, Ikkis to Konkona Sen Sharma's Accused
The last week of February promises an entertaining line-up of shows and films releasing in cinema and OTT platforms. Check them out.
We have finally entered the last week of Valentine’s month. Even though February is about to end, it promises an impressive line-up of movies and shows. While The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond and Nukkad Natak will be making their way to cinemas, entertainers like Ikkis, Accused, and Ekaki Chapter 5: The Conqueror will release on OTT. Check out the list below!
Hindi releases in cinema this week:
1. The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond
- Cast: Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, Aishwarya Ojha
- Director: Kamakhya Narayan Singh
- When to watch: February 27, 2026
- Where to watch: Cinema
The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah under the banner of Sunshine Pictures. The upcoming drama film is a sequel to the 2023 film, The Kerala Story.
2. Nukkad Natak
- Cast: Molshri, Shivang Rajpal, Danish Husain, Nirmala Hazra
- Director: Tanmaya Shekhar
- When to watch: February 27, 2026
- Where to watch: Cinema
Bankrolled by Medha Khanna, Tanmaya Shekhar, and Molshri, Nukkad Natak tells the tale of two besties terminated from college. Now, they must enroll five slum kids in a local school to return to college.
Hindi releases on OTT this week:
3. Ikkis
- Cast: Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat, Simar Bhatia
- Director: Sriram Raghavan
- When to watch: February 26, 2026
- Where to watch: Prime Video
After making its big screen debut, Ikkis was available for rent on OTT. But according to OTT Play, the war film will be available for all subscribers to stream online for free this week.
4. Accused
- Cast: Konkona Sen Sharma, Pratibha Ranta
- Director: Anubhuti Kashyap
- Where to watch: Netflix
- When to watch: February 27, 2026
Accused is a high-octane drama about a celebrated doctor whose world collapses after she is accused of misconduct at her workplace.
5. Psycho Saiyaan
- Cast: Ravi Kishan, Tejasswi Prakash, Anud Singh Dhaka, Srishti Shrivastava, Vaarun Bhagat, Ashwini Kalsekar, Surbhi Chandna
- Director: Ajay Bhuyan
- Where to watch: Amazon MX Player
- When to watch: February 25, 2026
Psycho Saiyaan is a romantic thriller where romance turns into obsession and slowly becomes toxic. Things become dangerous after a ruthless gangster-politician enters the scene.
6. Sangamarmar
- Cast: Sourabh Raaj Jain, Khalid Siddiqui, Smita Bansal, Veda Agrawal, Sheen Savita Dass
- Director: Vikram Ghai
- Where to watch: Jio Hotstar
- When to watch: February 26, 2026
Sangamarmar is a family drama series backed by Sooraj Barjatya. It narrates the tale of Amrita, who is in crossroads when she is forced to choose between love and family responsibilities.
7. Ekaki Chapter 5: The Conqueror
- Cast: Ashish Chanchlani, Akash Dodeja
- Director: Ashish Chanchlani
- Where to watch: YouTube
- When to watch: February 25, 2026
After much waiting, Ekaki Chapter 5: The Conqueror is finally making its way to YouTube. Announcing the show, Ashish mentioned that the final instalment is a homage to Hrithik Roshan’s Koi Mil Gaya.
