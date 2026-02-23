7 Hindi Films and Shows Releasing in Theaters and OTT This Week: The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond, Ikkis to Konkona Sen Sharma's Accused

We have finally entered the last week of Valentine’s month. Even though February is about to end, it promises an impressive line-up of movies and shows. While The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond and Nukkad Natak will be making their way to cinemas, entertainers like Ikkis, Accused, and Ekaki Chapter 5: The Conqueror will release on OTT. Check out the list below!

Hindi releases in cinema this week:

1. The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond

Cast: Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, Aishwarya Ojha

Director: Kamakhya Narayan Singh

When to watch: February 27, 2026

Where to watch: Cinema

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah under the banner of Sunshine Pictures. The upcoming drama film is a sequel to the 2023 film, The Kerala Story.

2. Nukkad Natak

Cast: Molshri, Shivang Rajpal, Danish Husain, Nirmala Hazra

Director: Tanmaya Shekhar

When to watch: February 27, 2026

Where to watch: Cinema

Bankrolled by Medha Khanna, Tanmaya Shekhar, and Molshri, Nukkad Natak tells the tale of two besties terminated from college. Now, they must enroll five slum kids in a local school to return to college.

Hindi releases on OTT this week:

3. Ikkis

Cast: Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat, Simar Bhatia

Director: Sriram Raghavan

When to watch: February 26, 2026

Where to watch: Prime Video

After making its big screen debut, Ikkis was available for rent on OTT. But according to OTT Play, the war film will be available for all subscribers to stream online for free this week.

4. Accused

Cast: Konkona Sen Sharma, Pratibha Ranta

Director: Anubhuti Kashyap

Where to watch: Netflix

When to watch: February 27, 2026

Accused is a high-octane drama about a celebrated doctor whose world collapses after she is accused of misconduct at her workplace.

5. Psycho Saiyaan

Cast: Ravi Kishan, Tejasswi Prakash, Anud Singh Dhaka, Srishti Shrivastava, Vaarun Bhagat, Ashwini Kalsekar, Surbhi Chandna

Director: Ajay Bhuyan

Where to watch: Amazon MX Player

When to watch: February 25, 2026

Psycho Saiyaan is a romantic thriller where romance turns into obsession and slowly becomes toxic. Things become dangerous after a ruthless gangster-politician enters the scene.

6. Sangamarmar

Cast: Sourabh Raaj Jain, Khalid Siddiqui, Smita Bansal, Veda Agrawal, Sheen Savita Dass

Director: Vikram Ghai

Where to watch: Jio Hotstar

When to watch: February 26, 2026

Sangamarmar is a family drama series backed by Sooraj Barjatya. It narrates the tale of Amrita, who is in crossroads when she is forced to choose between love and family responsibilities.

7. Ekaki Chapter 5: The Conqueror

Cast: Ashish Chanchlani, Akash Dodeja

Director: Ashish Chanchlani

Where to watch: YouTube

When to watch: February 25, 2026

After much waiting, Ekaki Chapter 5: The Conqueror is finally making its way to YouTube. Announcing the show, Ashish mentioned that the final instalment is a homage to Hrithik Roshan’s Koi Mil Gaya.

