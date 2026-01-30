7 Hindi romantic comedy movies to watch on OTT this Valentine's Day: Hasee Toh Phasee to Chennai Express, Jab We Met

Bollywood is a haven of some incredibly entertaining films. From action to comedy, romance, and drama, there’s something for every mood. As we step into the month of romance, we curated a list of seven Hindi romantic comedy movies to watch on OTT for a balanced dose of love and laughter. Check them out!

1. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir

Director: Karan Johar

Release date: July 28, 2023

Where to watch: Prime Video

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is a family entertainer exploring the relationship of Rocky, a flamboyant, wealthy boy, and Rani, a well-known Bengali TV news anchor.

2. Chennai Express

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Nikitin Dheer, Sathyaraj

Director: Rohit Shetty

Release date: August 9, 2013

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Rohit Shetty directed this mass entertainer that’s loaded with action, romance, comedy, and a lot of drama. The award-winning film, Chennai Express, explores the relationship of two diverse individuals who unexpectedly fall in love.

3. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin, Aditya Roy Kapur

Director: Ayan Mukerji

Release date: May 31, 2013

Where to watch: Prime Video

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is a coming-of-age romantic comedy that explores the lives of four friends as they navigate love, dreams, and the challenges of adulthood.

4. Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari

Cast: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf

Director: Shashank Khaitan

Release date: October 2, 2025

Where to watch: Netflix

Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, this romantic comedy movie follows Sunny and Tulsi to join hands to make their ex-partners jealous.

5. Hasee Toh Phasee

Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra, Adah Sharma, Manoj Joshi, Sharat Saxena, Neena Kulkarni

Director: Vinil Mathew

Release date: February 7, 2014

Where to watch: Prime Video/Netflix

Hasee Toh Phasee explores the unconventional love story between Nikhil and Meeta, set against the backdrop of family expectations and personal growth.

6. Jab We Met

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Tarun Arora, Saumya Tandon, Dara Singh

Director: Imtiaz Ali

Release date: October 26, 2007

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Regarded as a cult film, Jab We Met is all one needs to watch on Valentine’s Day at home. The National Award-winning film showcases how the lives of a heartbroken businessman and a carefree woman change after they cross paths.

7. Meenakshi Sundareshwar

Cast: Sanya Malhotra, Abhimanyu Dassani

Director: Vivek Soni

Release date: November 5, 2021

Where to watch: Netflix

Meenakshi Sundareshwar tells the tale of a newlywed couple who are forced to live apart due to a job prospect. The audience gets to see how they navigate the challenges of a long-distance relationship.

