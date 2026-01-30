7 Hindi romantic comedy movies to watch on OTT this Valentine's Day: Hasee Toh Phasee to Chennai Express, Jab We Met
Take a look at this curated list of Hindi romantic comedy movies to watch on OTT. From Jab We Met to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, there's something for everyone.
Bollywood is a haven of some incredibly entertaining films. From action to comedy, romance, and drama, there’s something for every mood. As we step into the month of romance, we curated a list of seven Hindi romantic comedy movies to watch on OTT for a balanced dose of love and laughter. Check them out!
1. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
- Cast: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir
- Director: Karan Johar
- Release date: July 28, 2023
- Where to watch: Prime Video
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is a family entertainer exploring the relationship of Rocky, a flamboyant, wealthy boy, and Rani, a well-known Bengali TV news anchor.
2. Chennai Express
- Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Nikitin Dheer, Sathyaraj
- Director: Rohit Shetty
- Release date: August 9, 2013
- Where to watch: JioHotstar
Rohit Shetty directed this mass entertainer that’s loaded with action, romance, comedy, and a lot of drama. The award-winning film, Chennai Express, explores the relationship of two diverse individuals who unexpectedly fall in love.
3. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
- Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin, Aditya Roy Kapur
- Director: Ayan Mukerji
- Release date: May 31, 2013
- Where to watch: Prime Video
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is a coming-of-age romantic comedy that explores the lives of four friends as they navigate love, dreams, and the challenges of adulthood.
4. Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari
- Cast: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf
- Director: Shashank Khaitan
- Release date: October 2, 2025
- Where to watch: Netflix
Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, this romantic comedy movie follows Sunny and Tulsi to join hands to make their ex-partners jealous.
5. Hasee Toh Phasee
- Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra, Adah Sharma, Manoj Joshi, Sharat Saxena, Neena Kulkarni
- Director: Vinil Mathew
- Release date: February 7, 2014
- Where to watch: Prime Video/Netflix
Hasee Toh Phasee explores the unconventional love story between Nikhil and Meeta, set against the backdrop of family expectations and personal growth.
6. Jab We Met
- Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Tarun Arora, Saumya Tandon, Dara Singh
- Director: Imtiaz Ali
- Release date: October 26, 2007
- Where to watch: JioHotstar
Regarded as a cult film, Jab We Met is all one needs to watch on Valentine’s Day at home. The National Award-winning film showcases how the lives of a heartbroken businessman and a carefree woman change after they cross paths.
7. Meenakshi Sundareshwar
- Cast: Sanya Malhotra, Abhimanyu Dassani
- Director: Vivek Soni
- Release date: November 5, 2021
- Where to watch: Netflix
Meenakshi Sundareshwar tells the tale of a newlywed couple who are forced to live apart due to a job prospect. The audience gets to see how they navigate the challenges of a long-distance relationship.
