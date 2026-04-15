7 Must-watch Akshay Kumar movies on OTT: From Kesari Chapter 2, Jolly LLB 3 to OMG 2, Bell Bottom

Akshay Kumar is one of those few actors who come up with multiple movies in a year. Hence, his extensive filmography boasts movies across genres, be it comedy, action, romance, or horror. On April 16, 2026, his fantasy horror comedy movie, Bhooth Bangla, is making its way to the big screens. But before you enjoy director Priyadarshan’s entertainer, here are some of the best films of Khiladi Kumar that can be watched on OTT.

1. Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja, Ameesha Patel, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Manoj Joshi, Asrani, Vikram Gokhale

Director: Priyadarshan

Where to watch: Netflix

Nearly two decades ago, Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan collaborated to deliver Bhool Bhulaiyaa, a psychological horror comedy film, which continues to entertain the audience even today. This laugh riot is definitely a must-watch to ward off your mid-week blues.

2. Jolly LLB 3

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla, Amrita Rao, Huma Qureshi

Director: Subhash Kapoor

Where to watch: Netflix

A legal comedy drama film, Jolly LLB 3, was released to positive reviews. The 2025 movie is the third installment in the Jolly LLB series and the sequel to Jolly LLB 2. If you want this ultimate courtroom comedy to tickle your funny bones, then don’t miss Jolly Mishra and Jolly Tyagi’s hilarious clash in Judge Tripathi's court.

3. Pad Man

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, Radhika Apte, Jyoti Subhash, Mrinmayee Godbole

Director: R. Balki

Where to watch: Prime Video

Using comedy and drama to spread a social message was a brilliant move by the director and producers. Pad Man is based on the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, a social activist and entrepreneur from Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, who made low-cost sanitary pads for women in rural areas.

4. Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh

Cast: Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan, Ananya Panday, Regena Cassandrra, Amit Sial

Director: Karan Singh Tyagi

Where to watch: Jio Hotstar

A spiritual sequel to the 2019 movie, Kesari, Kesari Chapter 2 showcases the aftermath of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre and C. Sankaran Nair’s hustle to hold those responsible for the brutal incident.

5. OMG 2

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, Pavan Malhotra, Govind Namdev, Arun Govil, Brijendra Kala, Vadivelu, Johnny Rapid

Director: Amit Rai

Where to watch: Netflix

OMG 2 dives deep into the topic of s*x education, which is still considered taboo in India. The 2023 comedy-drama film is a spiritual sequel to OMG – Oh My God, showcasing a father’s struggle to prove the innocence of his child and hold the system accountable for not doing enough.

6. Baby

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Rana Daggubati, Danny Denzongpa, Taapsee Pannu, Kay Kay Menon, Mikaal Zulfiqar, Madhurima Tuli, Rasheed Naz

Director: Neeraj Pandey

Where to watch: Jio Hotstar

Baby is another of the best Akshay Kumar movies that should be in your must-watch list. The 2015 spy action thriller film showcases a team of able officers locating and eliminating terrorists aiming to strike at the heart of the country.

7. Bell Bottom

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, Huma Qureshi

Director: Ranjit M. Tewari

Where to watch: Prime Video

Bell Bottom showcases how an Indian officer rescues 210 people held as hostages by terrorists after they hijacked a commercial airline.

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