7 Must-watch comedy movies on Netflix to beat midweek blues: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, PK to Chennai Express

If your midweek slump has you counting days until it’s the weekend, then it's time to cheer you up with some entertaining comedy movies. Here’s a curated list of comic capers that guarantee giggles and the much-needed dose of joy.

1. Chennai Express

Cast: Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Nikitin Dheer, Sathyaraj, Kamini Kaushal, Lekh Tandon, Mukesh Tiwari

Director: Rohit Shetty

Released in 2013, Chennai Express is still one of the most entertaining movies to watch. The comedy film narrates the bumpy ride of a man who travels to Rameswaram with the daughter of an influential crime boss. What started as a mistake turns up into something romantic.

2. Band Baaja Baaraat

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Neeraj Sood, Puru Chibber, Manish Choudhary

Director: Maneesh Sharma

Band Baaja Baaraat marks the debut of Ranveer Singh with Anushka Sharma. The romantic comedy film shows who two business partners, who promised to never let their emotions come in the way of their profession, eventually fall in love.

3. Bunty Aur Babli

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Raj Babbar, Talluri Rameswari, Puneet Issar, Kiran Juneja, Pratima Kazmi, Prem Chopra, Rajesh Vivek, Ranjeet

Director: Shaad Ali

Inspired by the 1967 American film, Bonnie and Clyde, Bunty Aur Babli follows the story of two small-town dreamers who end up become con artists to support their dream of becoming rich and famous.

4. Hasee Toh Phasee

Cast: Parineeti Chopra, Sidharth Malhotra, Adah Sharma, Manoj Joshi, Sharat Saxena, Neena Kulkarni

Director: Vinil Mathew

In Hasee Toh Phasee, a struggling businessman is presumably in love with his fiancée. While he’s trying to impress his father-in-law, he reunites with his partner’s sister. Both of them get closer, putting the man’s relationship with his woman in jeopardy.

5. PK

Cast: Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma, Sushant Singh Rajput, Boman Irani, Saurabh Shukla, Sanjay Dutt

Director: Rajkumar Hirani

PK is a humanoid alien who arrived on Earth on a mission but isn’t able to return to his planet. While he looks for the remote to his spaceship, he connects with the earthlings on a more human level.

6. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, Rajesh Sharma, Amar Upadhyay

Director: Anees Bazmee

A classic entertainer with iconic songs, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 should be a must-watch if you’re in the mood to enjoy an all-in-all masala movie with little drama and loads of laughter.

7. Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya

Cast: Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Shweta Basu Prasad, Aparshakti Khurana

Director: Shashank Khaitan

Lastly, we have Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya, a spiritual successor to Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, showcasing an independent woman who refuses to conform to the patriarchal expectations of her fiancé.

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