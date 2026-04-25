7 Must-watch crime thriller movies on JioHotstar: Drishyam, A Wednesday, Raid, Vikram Vedha

The weekend is here and if you’re looking for some high-octane drama, gritty suspense, and mind-bending twists, then we’ve got you covered. From the intense Drishyam to the dark world of Omerta, take a look at 7 absolute must-watch crime thrillers on JioHotstar that will keep you hooked until the very last frame.

1. Drishyam

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta

Director: Nishikant Kamat

Drishyam is a classic crime thriller that is laced with unexpected suspense. It showcases how a man uses his obsession with cinema to create a foolproof plan to protect his family from being convicted.

2. A Wednesday

Cast: Naseeruddin Shah, Anupam Kher, Jimmy Sheirgill

Director: Neeraj Pandey

A Wednesday narrates the story of a common man who takes the system hostage to make sure the people in power do their job responsibly.

3. Raid

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Saurabh Shukla, Ileana D'Cruz

Director: Raj Kumar Gupta

Raid is a gritty drama that follows an honest Income Tax officer who leads a raid on the mansion of a powerful politician.

4. Bloody Daddy

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Ronit Roy, Sanjay Kapoor, Diana Penty

Director: Ali Abbas Zafar

Shahid Kapoor’s Bloody Daddy is a violent crime-thriller narrating the story of a rogue cop who must rescue his son from a drug lord’s den.

5. Vikram Vedha

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte

Director: Pushkar–Gayatri

Vikram Vedha is the remake of the Tamil classic, which pits a righteous cop against a dreaded gangster.

6. Shootout at Lokhandwala

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Vivek Oberoi, Suniel Shetty

Director: Apoorva Lakhia

Shootout at Lokhandwala depicts the 1991 gun battle between the Mumbai police and Maya Dolas’ gang, based on true events. It’s a gangster flick that remains a cult favorite.

7. Omerta

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Rajesh Tailang, Rupinder Nagra

Director: Hansal Mehta

For those who prefer a darker, psychological edge, this 2017 biographical crime thriller film is for you. Omerta follows the life of British-born terrorist, Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, who was arrested and put behind bars.

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