7 Must-watch crime thriller movies on JioHotstar: Drishyam, A Wednesday, Raid, Vikram Vedha
If you're in the mood to watch some suspense, drama and a nail-biting crime thriller over the weekend, then this list of entertainers on JioHotstar is for you.
The weekend is here and if you’re looking for some high-octane drama, gritty suspense, and mind-bending twists, then we’ve got you covered. From the intense Drishyam to the dark world of Omerta, take a look at 7 absolute must-watch crime thrillers on JioHotstar that will keep you hooked until the very last frame.
1. Drishyam
- Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta
- Director: Nishikant Kamat
Drishyam is a classic crime thriller that is laced with unexpected suspense. It showcases how a man uses his obsession with cinema to create a foolproof plan to protect his family from being convicted.
2. A Wednesday
- Cast: Naseeruddin Shah, Anupam Kher, Jimmy Sheirgill
- Director: Neeraj Pandey
A Wednesday narrates the story of a common man who takes the system hostage to make sure the people in power do their job responsibly.
3. Raid
- Cast: Ajay Devgn, Saurabh Shukla, Ileana D'Cruz
- Director: Raj Kumar Gupta
Raid is a gritty drama that follows an honest Income Tax officer who leads a raid on the mansion of a powerful politician.
4. Bloody Daddy
- Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Ronit Roy, Sanjay Kapoor, Diana Penty
- Director: Ali Abbas Zafar
Shahid Kapoor’s Bloody Daddy is a violent crime-thriller narrating the story of a rogue cop who must rescue his son from a drug lord’s den.
5. Vikram Vedha
- Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte
- Director: Pushkar–Gayatri
Vikram Vedha is the remake of the Tamil classic, which pits a righteous cop against a dreaded gangster.
6. Shootout at Lokhandwala
- Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Vivek Oberoi, Suniel Shetty
- Director: Apoorva Lakhia
Shootout at Lokhandwala depicts the 1991 gun battle between the Mumbai police and Maya Dolas’ gang, based on true events. It’s a gangster flick that remains a cult favorite.
7. Omerta
- Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Rajesh Tailang, Rupinder Nagra
- Director: Hansal Mehta
For those who prefer a darker, psychological edge, this 2017 biographical crime thriller film is for you. Omerta follows the life of British-born terrorist, Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, who was arrested and put behind bars.
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