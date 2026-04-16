7 Must-watch Hindi Horror Films to Stream on Netflix: From Maa, Shaitaan, Bulbbul to Baramulla, Kaali Khuhi

If you want to end your day by watching a spine-chilling horror movie at the comfort of your home, then you’re in for a surprise. From eerie folklore to thrilling mind games, Netflix houses some of the most haunting picks you can’t ignore. From Kajol’s Maa to Ajay Devgn’s Shaitaan to Triptii Dimri’s Bulbbul, the choices are endless. So, brace yourself and enjoy these seven must-watch Hindi Horror films on the popular streaming platform.

1. Bulbbul

Cast: Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Paoli Dam, Rahul Bose, Parambrata Chattopadhyay

Director: Anvita Dutt

Produced by Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Ssharma under Clean Slate Filmz, Bulbbul has horror, mystery, drama, all in one. In the film, a man returns home only to find his brother’s grown-up child bride secretly fighting against the injustices women face in her village.

2. Roohi

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Alexx O'Nell, Manav Vij, Sarita Joshi

Director: Hardik Mehta

Roohi is a supernatural horror-comedy movie showcasing two friends who are hired to kidnap a bride. But thinking takes a horrific turn when one of them falls for their hostage and the other develops feelings for the spirit that possesses her.

3. Baramulla

Cast: Manav Kaul, Bhasha Sumbli, Arista Mehta, Rohaan Singh, Neelofar Hamid, Masoom Mumtaz Khan, Ashwini Koul, Vikas Shukla, Mir Sarwar, Priyank Tatariya

Director: Aditya Suhas Jambhale

In the mysterious town of Baramulla, a police officer investigated the case of missing children. This is when he encounters supernatural occurrences that threaten his family.

4. Shaitaan

Cast: Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan, Jyothika, Janki Bodiwala, Anngad Raaj

Director: Vikas Bahl

Shaitaan revolves around a family that gets into trouble when their daughter falls under the spell of black magic cast by a stranger. The movie is based on the 2023 Gujarati film, Vash.

5. Ghost Stories

Cast: Mrunal Thakur, Avinash Tiwary, Janhvi Kapoor, Raghuvir Yadav, Sobhita Dhulipala, Vijay Varma, Pavail Gulati

Director: Karan Johar, Dibakar Banerjee, Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap

Ghost Stories is an anthology horror film, consisting of four short film segments. Co-produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Ashi Dua under their production banners RSVP Movies and Flying Unicorn Entertainment, the movie is a must-watch for a thrilling ride.

6. Maa

Cast: Kajol, Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, Kherin Sharma

Director: Vishal Furia

A mythological horror film, Maa is a spinoff of the 2024 film Shaitaan, being set in the same universe. It showcases how a mother protects her daughter from a demon that is hell-bound to destroy their lives in their ancestral village.

7. Kaali Khuhi

Cast: Shabana Azmi, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Riva Arora, Satyadeep Mishra

Director: Terrie Samundra

In the list of must-watch horror movies on Netflix, we have Kaali Khuhi, produced by Anku Pande and Ramon Chibb. The plot of the film revolves around a 10-year-old girl trying to save her family and village from ghosts.

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