7 Must-watch Hindi Horror Films to Stream on Netflix: From Maa, Shaitaan, Bulbbul to Baramulla, Kaali Khuhi
Thinking to ending your day by watching some thrilling horror stories? Here is a list of films to enjoy on Netflix.
If you want to end your day by watching a spine-chilling horror movie at the comfort of your home, then you’re in for a surprise. From eerie folklore to thrilling mind games, Netflix houses some of the most haunting picks you can’t ignore. From Kajol’s Maa to Ajay Devgn’s Shaitaan to Triptii Dimri’s Bulbbul, the choices are endless. So, brace yourself and enjoy these seven must-watch Hindi Horror films on the popular streaming platform.
1. Bulbbul
- Cast: Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Paoli Dam, Rahul Bose, Parambrata Chattopadhyay
- Director: Anvita Dutt
Produced by Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Ssharma under Clean Slate Filmz, Bulbbul has horror, mystery, drama, all in one. In the film, a man returns home only to find his brother’s grown-up child bride secretly fighting against the injustices women face in her village.
2. Roohi
- Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Alexx O'Nell, Manav Vij, Sarita Joshi
- Director: Hardik Mehta
Roohi is a supernatural horror-comedy movie showcasing two friends who are hired to kidnap a bride. But thinking takes a horrific turn when one of them falls for their hostage and the other develops feelings for the spirit that possesses her.
3. Baramulla
- Cast: Manav Kaul, Bhasha Sumbli, Arista Mehta, Rohaan Singh, Neelofar Hamid, Masoom Mumtaz Khan, Ashwini Koul, Vikas Shukla, Mir Sarwar, Priyank Tatariya
- Director: Aditya Suhas Jambhale
In the mysterious town of Baramulla, a police officer investigated the case of missing children. This is when he encounters supernatural occurrences that threaten his family.
4. Shaitaan
- Cast: Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan, Jyothika, Janki Bodiwala, Anngad Raaj
- Director: Vikas Bahl
Shaitaan revolves around a family that gets into trouble when their daughter falls under the spell of black magic cast by a stranger. The movie is based on the 2023 Gujarati film, Vash.
5. Ghost Stories
- Cast: Mrunal Thakur, Avinash Tiwary, Janhvi Kapoor, Raghuvir Yadav, Sobhita Dhulipala, Vijay Varma, Pavail Gulati
- Director: Karan Johar, Dibakar Banerjee, Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap
Ghost Stories is an anthology horror film, consisting of four short film segments. Co-produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Ashi Dua under their production banners RSVP Movies and Flying Unicorn Entertainment, the movie is a must-watch for a thrilling ride.
6. Maa
- Cast: Kajol, Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, Kherin Sharma
- Director: Vishal Furia
A mythological horror film, Maa is a spinoff of the 2024 film Shaitaan, being set in the same universe. It showcases how a mother protects her daughter from a demon that is hell-bound to destroy their lives in their ancestral village.
7. Kaali Khuhi
- Cast: Shabana Azmi, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Riva Arora, Satyadeep Mishra
- Director: Terrie Samundra
In the list of must-watch horror movies on Netflix, we have Kaali Khuhi, produced by Anku Pande and Ramon Chibb. The plot of the film revolves around a 10-year-old girl trying to save her family and village from ghosts.
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