7 Must-watch horror comedy films on OTT: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Stree 2 to Munjya, Roohi

We’re in the middle of the week, and it calls for a thrilling watch to lift the spirits. If you’re also in the mood to enjoy the adrenaline rush of a horror movie while bursting into occasional laughter, then we’ve got you covered. Here’s a hand-picked list of 7 horror-comedy films you absolutely need to binge on OTT right now, which guarantee jump-scares and jokes.

1. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri

Director: Anees Bazmee

Where to Watch: Netflix

The third franchise of the popular franchise brought back its Rooh Baba, and the OG Manjulika (Vidya Balan), with the addition of Madhuri Dixit. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is a total laugh-riot with a side of eerie mystery. We’re here for the entertaining ‘Aami Je Tomar’ face-off.

2. Stree 2

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana

Director: Amar Kaushik

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Stree 2 returned with more drama, comedy, and horror. This time, the people of Chanderi will have to deal with Sarkata. But fret not, Stree is here to save them from the headless monster, with the help of Vicky and the gang. The epic cameos will make it worth your watch.

3. Munjya

Cast: Abhay Verma, Sharvari, Mona Singh, Sathyaraj

Director: Aditya Sarpotdar

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Munjya is based on Konkan folklore. The hit horror-comedy movie features a creepy and obsessive protagonist. While the youngsters try to uncover the mystery, the audience can enjoy an unlimited dose of laughter.

4. Bhediya

Cast: Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee, Deepak Dobriyal

Director: Amar Kaushik

Where to Watch: JioCinema

Varun Dhawan goes full werewolf in Bhediya. The visually stunning movie is set in the lush forests of Arunachal Pradesh. While the captivating suspense and the nail-biting horror will keep you entertained, the bromance between Varun and Abhishek will have you rolling on the floor laughing. Are you ready to take the wild ride?

5. Thamma

Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Paresh Rawal

Director: Aditya Sarpotdar

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Thamma showcases vampires with a desi twist. The latest addition to the Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe, this supernatural love story strikes a balance between folklore and good comedy.

6. Roohi

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Sharma

Director: Hardik Mehta

Where to Watch: Netflix / JioCinema

Roohi showcases two small-town boys who kidnap a girl possessed by a ghost that only wants to get married. While one of them falls for the woman, the other one gets attracted to the spirit she is possessed by.

7. Phone Bhoot

Cast: Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Jackie Shroff

Director: Gurmmeet Singh

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Phone Bhoot is more like a horror film with a heavy dose of pop-culture references and humor that hits the right spots. Katrina leads the show as the glamorous ghost who teams up with two self-proclaimed ghost-busters to provide salvation to the dead.

Which of these spooky yet funny films are you adding to your watchlist tonight?

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