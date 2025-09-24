7 National Award-winning movies you can’t afford to miss watching on OTT: Chhichhore to Bajrangi Bhaijaan

The 71st National Film Awards have just concluded, and social media is buzzing with highlights from the prestigious event. This year, many stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Vikrant Massey, Karan Johar, and others from the Hindi film industry achieved great success. If you are a Bollywood fan looking to watch some excellent movies, we have curated a list of the best films that have won the National Film Award in recent years, which are available to stream on OTT platforms. Keep scrolling!

1. Gangubai Kathiawadi

Cast: Alia Bhatt, Shanatanu Maheshwari, Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz

OTT Platform: Netflix

Gangubai Kathiawadi is a story based on the life of a girl who is duped and sold to a brothel. She starts to take control of the world and, with the help of underworld connections, starts to rule it. The Alia Bhatt starrer won several National Awards, including her bagging the Best Actress.

2. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

Cast: R Madhavan

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is a biopic that tells the story of ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan's life. The film traces his journey from studying at Princeton University and making key contributions to India's space program—including his decision to reject a job offer from NASA—to the false espionage charges that were brought against him in 1994.

3. Chhichhore

Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin and more

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

This film tells the story of a group of college friends who reunite later in life, exploring their bond and the path they took from being hostel rivals to lifelong friends.

4. Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Cast: Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui

OTT Platform: Netflix

Bajrangi Bhaijaan is the story of an innocent and naïve Indian man who breaks barriers and crosses the border to unite a deaf and mute girl with his mother in Pakistan.

5. Bajirao Mastani

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Bajirao Mastani is based on the real story of Maratha Peshwa Bajirao and his two wives, Kashibai and Mastani. It is inspired by Nagnath S. Inamdar's Marathi novel Rau.

6. Vicky Donor

Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Vicky Donor revolves around the life of a jobless man who turns to sperm donation for a livelihood. He quits this work after getting married, only to get separated later after his wife finds out about his past.

7. 3 Idiots

Cast: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Boman Irani

OTT Platform: Prime Video

This movie is about three friends who become close during their engineering days but eventually go their separate ways. When two of them reunite, they set out to find their third friend, who has disappeared from their lives.

