7 Real-life inspired films on OTT you shouldn't miss: Sam Bahadur, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway to Amar Singh Chamkila

A real-life success story always hits differently. Bollywood has been serving up some incredible movies inspired by real-life heroes. Be it an underdog’s struggle to crack a competitive exam or a mother’s struggle for justice in a foreign land, the stories never fail to hit the right spot. If you’re also looking to watch some of these inspiring stories, then this list of films should be your go-to.

1. 12th Fail

Cast: Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankr, Anant V Joshi

Director: Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

12th Fail took the internet by storm. Based on the life of IPS Officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, this moving film is a masterclass in perseverance.

2. Srikanth

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Jyothika, Alaya F, Sharad Kelkar

Director: Tushar Hiranandani

Where to Watch: Netflix

Another emotional and inspiring movie is Srikanth, a heartwarming tribute to Srikanth Bolla. The 2024 film showcases how the visually impaired industrialist defied all odds to build an empire.

3. Amar Singh Chamkila

Cast: Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra

Director: Imtiaz Ali

Where to Watch: Netflix

The film unfolds the vibrant yet tragic story of Punjab’s original rockstar, Amar Singh Chamkila. While the storyline is captivating, its music hits out of the park.

4. Sam Bahadur

Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh

Director: Meghna Gulzar

Where to Watch: ZEE5

Sam Bahadur is a dignified tribute to one of India’s greatest military heroes, Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

5. Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway

Cast: Rani Mukerji, Anirban Bhattacharya, Jim Sarbh, Neena Gupta

Director: Ashima Chibber

Where to Watch: Netflix

Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway narrates the tale of a mother who challenged the entire country's legal system to get her children back. The gut-wrenching story of Sagarika Chakraborty is worth every applause it received after its release.

6. M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story

Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Kiara Advani, Disha Patani, Anupam Kher

Director: Neeraj Pandey

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story is the biographical film of ace Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni. From the railway platforms of Kharagpur to the iconic World Cup-winning six, this movie celebrates the journey of Captain Cool.

7. Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Cast: Farhan Akhtar, Sonam Kapoor, Divya Dutta, Pavan Malhotra

Director: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag is a sports biopic telling the story of The Flying Sikh, Milkha Singh.

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