7 Real-life inspired films on OTT you shouldn't miss: Sam Bahadur, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway to Amar Singh Chamkila
Here's a list of real-life stories that are not just emotional but also inspiring in more ways than one. From Srikanth to Sam Bahadur and 12th Fail, there's something for everyone.
A real-life success story always hits differently. Bollywood has been serving up some incredible movies inspired by real-life heroes. Be it an underdog’s struggle to crack a competitive exam or a mother’s struggle for justice in a foreign land, the stories never fail to hit the right spot. If you’re also looking to watch some of these inspiring stories, then this list of films should be your go-to.
1. 12th Fail
- Cast: Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankr, Anant V Joshi
- Director: Vidhu Vinod Chopra
- Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar
12th Fail took the internet by storm. Based on the life of IPS Officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, this moving film is a masterclass in perseverance.
2. Srikanth
- Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Jyothika, Alaya F, Sharad Kelkar
- Director: Tushar Hiranandani
- Where to Watch: Netflix
Another emotional and inspiring movie is Srikanth, a heartwarming tribute to Srikanth Bolla. The 2024 film showcases how the visually impaired industrialist defied all odds to build an empire.
3. Amar Singh Chamkila
- Cast: Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra
- Director: Imtiaz Ali
- Where to Watch: Netflix
The film unfolds the vibrant yet tragic story of Punjab’s original rockstar, Amar Singh Chamkila. While the storyline is captivating, its music hits out of the park.
4. Sam Bahadur
- Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh
- Director: Meghna Gulzar
- Where to Watch: ZEE5
Sam Bahadur is a dignified tribute to one of India’s greatest military heroes, Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.
5. Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway
- Cast: Rani Mukerji, Anirban Bhattacharya, Jim Sarbh, Neena Gupta
- Director: Ashima Chibber
- Where to Watch: Netflix
Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway narrates the tale of a mother who challenged the entire country's legal system to get her children back. The gut-wrenching story of Sagarika Chakraborty is worth every applause it received after its release.
6. M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story
- Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Kiara Advani, Disha Patani, Anupam Kher
- Director: Neeraj Pandey
- Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar
M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story is the biographical film of ace Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni. From the railway platforms of Kharagpur to the iconic World Cup-winning six, this movie celebrates the journey of Captain Cool.
7. Bhaag Milkha Bhaag
- Cast: Farhan Akhtar, Sonam Kapoor, Divya Dutta, Pavan Malhotra
- Director: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra
- Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar
Bhaag Milkha Bhaag is a sports biopic telling the story of The Flying Sikh, Milkha Singh.
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