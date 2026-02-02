7 South Films to Watch in Theaters This Week: Jayaram's Ashakal Aayiram, Sara Arjun's Euphoria to With Love, Rakkasapuradhol

South Indian cinema has lined up an exciting list of movies to watch in theatres this week, with new releases in the first week of February. In case, you are wondering which films to watch, here’s a list of the upcoming releases.



7 South Films to Watch in Theaters This Week



1. With Love (Tamil and Telugu)

Cast: Abishan Jeevinth, Anaswara Rajan, Harish Kumar, Kavya Anil, Sacchin Nachiappan, Theni Murugan and Saravanan

Madhan Language: Tamil and Telugu

Tamil and Telugu Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Comedy, Drama, Romance Release Date: February 6, 2026

With Love is an upcoming Tamil and Telugu language romantic comedy drama film written and directed by Madhan, marking his debut as a filmmaker. The project introduces Abishan Jeevinth in his first lead role, with Anaswara Rajan cast as the female protagonist.

The film is co-produced by Pasilian Nazerath and Magesh Raj Pasilian under the MRP Entertainment banner, in collaboration with Soundarya Rajinikanth’s Zion Films. Scheduled for a theatrical release on February 6, 2026, the romantic comedy drama is expected to present a fresh narrative rooted in emotion and contemporary relationships.

2. Euphoria (Tamil and Telugu)

Cast: Bhumika Chawla, Sara Arjun, Nassar, Rohith, Vignesh Gavireddy, Likhita Yalamanchali, Addala Prudhviraj, Kalpa Latha, Sai Srinika Reddy, Ashrita Vemuganti, Mathew Varghese, Aadarsh Balakrishna, Ravi Prakash, Naveena Reddy, Likith Naidu

Gunasekhar Language: Tamil and Telugu

Tamil and Telugu Genre: Drama, Social, Thriller

Drama, Social, Thriller Release Date: February 6, 2026

Euphoria is an upcoming Telugu–Tamil bilingual, youth-oriented film directed by Gunasekhar and starring Bhumika Chawla, Gautham Menon, and Sara Arjun in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on February 6, 2026, and features music composed by Kaala Bhairava, adding a contemporary edge to its intense narrative.

The film explores the darker realities of modern youth culture, delving into drugs, rising crime, and the moral conflicts faced by young people today. Inspired by real-life incidents, Euphoria examines how societal pressures, choices, and consequences shape young lives, presenting a hard-hitting portrayal of addiction, crime, and ethical dilemmas.

3. Honey (Telugu)

Cast: Naveen Chandra, Divya Pillai, and Divi Vadthya

Karuna Kumar Language: Telugu

Telugu Genre: Psychological horror, Thriller

Psychological horror, Thriller Release Date: February 6, 2026

The film tells the story of Anand, a jobless man descending into obsessive occult beliefs, who pulls his wife Lalitha and young daughter Meera into a disturbing spiritual pursuit rooted in tantric rituals and animal sacrifice. What begins as blind faith soon spirals into chaos, as their home becomes consumed by paranoia, hallucinations, and escalating violence. Trapped between fear and delusion, the family’s fragile reality begins to collapse, blurring the line between belief and madness and setting the stage for a harrowing psychological unraveling.

4. Operation Padma (Telugu)

Cast: Naresh Medi, Rajitha Sandy, Raag, Ranadheer Beesu, Peddi Raju

Karthikeya V Language: Telugu

Telugu Genre: Action, Thriller

Action, Thriller Release Date: February 6, 2026

Operation Padma is an upcoming Telugu action-thriller that follows Veda, a skilled intelligence officer tasked with preventing a high-profile assassination. When intelligence reveals that an assassin named Kuldeep is targeting a politician, Veda assembles a covert task force known as “Operation Padma.” What follows is a tense race against time marked by dangerous missions, strategic deception, and mounting pressure at every turn.

As the operation unfolds, shifting loyalties and hidden motives complicate the mission, forcing Veda to question whom to trust. Packed with high-stakes action, the film is set for a theatrical release on February 6, 2026.

5. Ashakal Aayiram (Malayalam)

Cast: Jayaram, Kalidas Jayaram, Asha Sharath, Sharafudheen, Ishani Krishna, Anand Manmadhan, Akhil Nrd, Ramesh Pisharody

G.Prajith Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Genre: Family Comedy Drama

Family Comedy Drama Release Date: February 6, 2026

Ashakal Aayiram is a Malayalam family comedy-drama directed by G. Prajith, bringing together real-life father and son Jayaram and Kalidas Jayaram in the lead roles. The film marks a special collaboration between the duo, whose on-screen pairing adds emotional depth and authenticity to the narrative. The story follows a father and son who are forced to share a home. As they navigate their differences, the film unfolds with warmth, humor, and heartfelt moments, family bonds, and second chances in life.

6. Karikaada (Kannada)

Cast: Kaada Natraj, Niriksha Shetty, and Yash Shetty

K Venkatesh (Gilli Venkatesh) Language: Kannada

Kannada Genre: Action, Romance, Thriller

Action, Romance, Thriller Release Date: February 6, 2026

Karikaada is an upcoming Kannada action, adventure, romance, thriller film about a man named Kaada. He grows up in a hunting tradition but finds his life's path changed by love, forcing him to choose between his inherited instincts and a new life, involving risk, and transformation. The film will be releasing on February 6, 2026. It's a multilingual release starring Kaada Natraj, Niriksha Shetty, and Yash Shetty, directed by K Venkatesh (Gilli Venkatesh).

7. Rakkasapuradhol (Kannada)

Cast: Raj B Shetty, Swathishta Krishnan, Archana Kottige

Ravi Saranga Language: Kannada

Kannada Genre: Mystery, Action, Thriller

Mystery, Action, Thriller Release Date: February 6, 2026

A troubled police officer battling his inner demons finds his beliefs challenged when he is assigned to a case in rural India. As Shiva, an arrogant and alcohol-dependent cop, arrives in the remote town of Rakkasapura, several disturbing and unnatural manhunts begin to unfold. What starts as a routine investigation soon spirals into a moral and psychological test, forcing Shiva to confront his past, his arrogance, and the blurred line between justice and obsession.

