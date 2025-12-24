7 Spy Action films to watch on OTT if you loved Dhurandhar: Baby, Khufiya, and more
Loved Dhurandhar? Here are the 7 best spy action film recommendations to watch on OTT platforms.
Ranveer Singh's latest outing, Dhuradhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, has redefined the spy-gangster genre in India. The movie met with a unanimously positive reception, which is reflected in its dreamy box office run. If you also loved Dhurandhar, then check out these 7 spy thrillers on the OTT platforms.
7 Best Spy Films To Watch On OTT
1. Baby
- Cast: Akshay Kumar, Kay Kay Menon, Danny Denzongpa, Taapsee Pannu, Anupam Kher, Rana Daggubati, Madhurima Tuli
- Director: Neeraj Pandey
- Runtime: 2 hours and 39 minutes
- Where to Watch: ZEE5
Baby is considered one of the best spy films of Indian cinema. The Neeraj Pandey directorial revolves around an elite squad of Indian Intelligence who are on a mission to trace and eliminate the terrorists planning attacks in India.
2. Khufiya
- Cast: Tabu, Ali Fazal, Ashish Vidyarthi, Wamiqa Gabbi, Atul Kulkarni
- Director: Vishal Bharadwaj
- Runtime: 2 hours and 37 minutes
- Where to Watch: Netflix
Khufiya is based on a novel, Escape to Nowhere, written by Amar Bhushan. The spy thriller drama follows R&AW operative Krishna Mehra (played by Tabu) to track down the mole selling India's defence secrets.
3. Phantom
- Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub
- Director: Kabir Khan
- Runtime: 2 hours and 27 minutes
- Where to Watch: Prime Video India
Phantom, directed by Kabir Khan, is based on Hussain Zaidi's book Mumbai Avengers on the aftermath of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Saif Ali Khan and Katrina Kaif played primary roles. Released in 2015, the movie is still talked about for its raw action and execution.
4. Madras Cafe
- Cast: John Abraham, Nargis Fakhri, Raashi Khanna
- Director: Shoojit Sircar
- Runtime: 2 hours and 10 minutes
- Where to Watch: Netflix
Madras Cafe is one of the best political spy action dramas of Indian cinema. Helmed by Shoojit Sircar, the movie revolves around a military officer (played by John Abraham), who gets appointed by the Indian intelligence agency R&AW to lead covert operations in Jaffna.
5. Raazi
- Cast: Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Rajit Kapur, Shishir Sharma, and Jaideep Ahlawat
- Director: Meghna Gulzar
- Runtime: 2 hours and 20 minutes
- Where to Watch: Prime Video India
Raazi is an adaptation of Harinder Sikka's 2008 novel Calling Sehmat. The story revolves around a young Indian agent who married into a family of Pakistani officers to infiltrate secret information to India ahead of the Indo-Pak war of 1971.
6. Naam Shabana
- Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Akshay Kumar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Anupam Kher, Manoj Bajpayee, Shibani Dandekar, Danny Denzongpa, Elli AvrRam, Taher Shabbir
- Director: Neeraj Pandey
- Runtime: 2 hours and 28 minutes
- Where to Watch: Netflix
Naam Shabana is the prequel to Taapsee Pannu's character in Baby. It delves into the camaraderie and solidarity within the intelligence agency, highlighting the teamwork and sacrifices that go into safeguarding the nation.
With its gripping storyline, well-choreographed action scenes, and strong performances, Naam Shabana offers a blend of suspense and adrenaline that keeps audiences hooked.
7. Ek Tha Tiger
- Cast: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ranvir Shorey, Girish Karnad
- Director: Kabir Khan
- Runtime: 2 hours and 12 minutes
- Where to Watch: Prime Video India
Ek Tha Tiger is the pioneer of the YRF spy universe. The commercial potboiler revolves around an Indian intelligence officer who falls for an ISI agent. The movie is considered the best film in the popular cinematic universe. The movie is still talked about for its never-before-seen action choreography and chartbuster music.
