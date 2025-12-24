7 Spy Action films to watch on OTT if you loved Dhurandhar: Baby, Khufiya, and more

Ranveer Singh's latest outing, Dhuradhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, has redefined the spy-gangster genre in India. The movie met with a unanimously positive reception, which is reflected in its dreamy box office run. If you also loved Dhurandhar, then check out these 7 spy thrillers on the OTT platforms.

7 Best Spy Films To Watch On OTT

1. Baby

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Kay Kay Menon, Danny Denzongpa, Taapsee Pannu, Anupam Kher, Rana Daggubati, Madhurima Tuli

Akshay Kumar, Kay Kay Menon, Danny Denzongpa, Taapsee Pannu, Anupam Kher, Rana Daggubati, Madhurima Tuli Director: Neeraj Pandey

Neeraj Pandey Runtime: 2 hours and 39 minutes

2 hours and 39 minutes Where to Watch: ZEE5

Baby is considered one of the best spy films of Indian cinema. The Neeraj Pandey directorial revolves around an elite squad of Indian Intelligence who are on a mission to trace and eliminate the terrorists planning attacks in India.



2. Khufiya

Cast: Tabu, Ali Fazal, Ashish Vidyarthi, Wamiqa Gabbi, Atul Kulkarni

Tabu, Ali Fazal, Ashish Vidyarthi, Wamiqa Gabbi, Atul Kulkarni Director: Vishal Bharadwaj

Vishal Bharadwaj Runtime: 2 hours and 37 minutes

2 hours and 37 minutes Where to Watch: Netflix

Khufiya is based on a novel, Escape to Nowhere, written by Amar Bhushan. The spy thriller drama follows R&AW operative Krishna Mehra (played by Tabu) to track down the mole selling India's defence secrets.



3. Phantom

Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub

Saif Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub Director: Kabir Khan

Kabir Khan Runtime: 2 hours and 27 minutes

2 hours and 27 minutes Where to Watch: Prime Video India

Phantom, directed by Kabir Khan, is based on Hussain Zaidi's book Mumbai Avengers on the aftermath of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Saif Ali Khan and Katrina Kaif played primary roles. Released in 2015, the movie is still talked about for its raw action and execution.

4. Madras Cafe

Cast: John Abraham, Nargis Fakhri, Raashi Khanna

John Abraham, Nargis Fakhri, Raashi Khanna Director: Shoojit Sircar

Shoojit Sircar Runtime: 2 hours and 10 minutes

2 hours and 10 minutes Where to Watch: Netflix

Madras Cafe is one of the best political spy action dramas of Indian cinema. Helmed by Shoojit Sircar, the movie revolves around a military officer (played by John Abraham), who gets appointed by the Indian intelligence agency R&AW to lead covert operations in Jaffna.

5. Raazi

Cast: Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Rajit Kapur, Shishir Sharma, and Jaideep Ahlawat

Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Rajit Kapur, Shishir Sharma, and Jaideep Ahlawat Director: Meghna Gulzar

Meghna Gulzar Runtime: 2 hours and 20 minutes

2 hours and 20 minutes Where to Watch: Prime Video India

Raazi is an adaptation of Harinder Sikka's 2008 novel Calling Sehmat. The story revolves around a young Indian agent who married into a family of Pakistani officers to infiltrate secret information to India ahead of the Indo-Pak war of 1971.

6. Naam Shabana

Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Akshay Kumar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Anupam Kher, Manoj Bajpayee, Shibani Dandekar, Danny Denzongpa, Elli AvrRam, Taher Shabbir

Taapsee Pannu, Akshay Kumar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Anupam Kher, Manoj Bajpayee, Shibani Dandekar, Danny Denzongpa, Elli AvrRam, Taher Shabbir Director: Neeraj Pandey

Neeraj Pandey Runtime: 2 hours and 28 minutes

2 hours and 28 minutes Where to Watch: Netflix

Naam Shabana is the prequel to Taapsee Pannu's character in Baby. It delves into the camaraderie and solidarity within the intelligence agency, highlighting the teamwork and sacrifices that go into safeguarding the nation.

With its gripping storyline, well-choreographed action scenes, and strong performances, Naam Shabana offers a blend of suspense and adrenaline that keeps audiences hooked.

7. Ek Tha Tiger

Cast: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ranvir Shorey, Girish Karnad

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ranvir Shorey, Girish Karnad Director: Kabir Khan

Kabir Khan Runtime: 2 hours and 12 minutes

2 hours and 12 minutes Where to Watch: Prime Video India

Ek Tha Tiger is the pioneer of the YRF spy universe. The commercial potboiler revolves around an Indian intelligence officer who falls for an ISI agent. The movie is considered the best film in the popular cinematic universe. The movie is still talked about for its never-before-seen action choreography and chartbuster music.

