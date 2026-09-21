8 Hindi Films Releasing in Theaters and OTT This Week: The Vvaan Force of the Forrest to Don’t Be Shy, Hunkkaar The Roar

Whether you are looking to book a seat at the theatres or cozying in your couch for a weekend binge, Hindi cinema has a packed week waiting for you. From mystery thrillers, dramas to spiritual film, light-hearted young adult series, this week offers an ultimate mix of genres. Here is a list of 8 biggest Hindi releases hitting the big screen and digital platforms this week.



1. The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest



Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sunil Grover, Maniesh Paul, Shweta Tiwari, Anup Soni

Director: Deepak Kumar Mishra

Release Date: September 25, 2026

Where to Watch: In Cinemas

The film follows Sidharth Malhotra, who doesn’t believe in the myths surrounding a legend from his hometown. However, as his character returns home with his wife, mysteries begin to unravel around him, hinting at supernatural forces that are beyond his understanding.

2. The Paradise



Cast: Nani , Raghav Juyal, Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, Tanikella Bharani, Sonali Kulkarni, Sampoornesh Babu, Keerthy Suresh (cameo)

, Raghav Juyal, Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, Tanikella Bharani, Sonali Kulkarni, Sampoornesh Babu, Keerthy Suresh (cameo) Director: Srikanth Odela

Srikanth Odela Genre: Action Thriller

Action Thriller Language: Hindi

Hindi Release Date: September 24, 2026

The Paradise follows a man who stands up against the wrongdoings faced by his people and homeland. As he chooses to challenge those who trouble them, Jadal emerges as both a top man and a symbol of resistance, setting the stage for an intense, large-scale conflict.

3. Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha



Cast: Dev Sharma, Anjali Arora, Rajniesh Duggall, Sheel Verma, Nirbhay Wadhwa

Dev Sharma, Anjali Arora, Rajniesh Duggall, Sheel Verma, Nirbhay Wadhwa Director: Abhishek Singh

Abhishek Singh Genre: Spiritual-Devotional

Spiritual-Devotional Language: Hindi

Hindi Release Date: September 25, 2026

The upcoming film Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha brings the timeless Hindu epic Ramayana to the screen, tracing Shri Ram’s profound journey of righteousness, duty, devotion, and sacrifice. Rooted in India’s spiritual and cultural heritage, the film explores the enduring values of courage, compassion, and the triumph of good over evil.

4. Love Lottery



Cast: Akshay Oberoi , Heli Daruwala, Indira Krishnan, Kabir Duhan Singh, Hemant Pandey, Arshdep Ssandhu

, Heli Daruwala, Indira Krishnan, Kabir Duhan Singh, Hemant Pandey, Arshdep Ssandhu Director: Arvind Pandey

Arvind Pandey Genre: Romantic Drama

Romantic Drama Language: Hindi

Hindi Where to watch: Theaters

Theaters Release Date: September 25, 2026

Love Lottery follows a modern city couple whose marriage begins to fall apart amid mistrust, betrayal, and societal pressure. When Bharani Verma is found in mysterious circumstances, her husband, Kartik Saxena, finds himself at the centre of suspicion. As he struggles to clear his name, the story explores the complexities of relationships and social expectations while highlighting the challenges he faces in proving his innocence.

5. Shaque: Trust No One



Cast: Parineeti Chopra, Jennifer Winget, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Soni Razdan, Anup Soni

Parineeti Chopra, Jennifer Winget, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Soni Razdan, Anup Soni Director: Rensil D'Silva

Rensil D'Silva Genre: Mystery Thriller

Mystery Thriller Language: Hindi

Hindi Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: September 24, 2026

Shaque: Trust No One follows a mother whose newborn daughter, Apeksha Dutt, disappears from the hospital shortly after birth. Nine years later, she and her husband continue searching for their missing child, while mysterious photos of the growing girl arrive each year, keeping hope alive and deepening the mystery.

6. Hunkkaar – The Roar



Cast: Aneet Padda , Fatima Sana Shaikh, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Arjun Mathur, Ram Kapoor, Raghubir Yadav, Zoya Hussain

, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Arjun Mathur, Ram Kapoor, Raghubir Yadav, Zoya Hussain Director: Nitya Mehra and Karan D. Kapadia

Nitya Mehra and Karan D. Kapadia Genre: Social Thriller

Social Thriller Language: Hindi

Hindi Where to watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Streaming Date: September 25, 2026

Hunkkaar: The Roar follows 17-year-old student Meenu Rawat, whose complaint against a revered and influential spiritual guru sparks widespread controversy and intense public scrutiny. As Meenu faces pressure from those around her, officer Jasleen Singh Soin steps in to uncover the truth and challenge the powerful network surrounding the guru.

7. Don’t Be Shy



Cast: Aarushi Bajaj, Ansh Duggal, Bianca Arora, Piyush Khati, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Neha Dhupia, Anurag Basu

Aarushi Bajaj, Ansh Duggal, Bianca Arora, Piyush Khati, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Neha Dhupia, Anurag Basu Director: Sreeti Mukerji

Sreeti Mukerji Genre: Coming-of-Age Comedy Drama

Coming-of-Age Comedy Drama Language: Hindi

Hindi Where to watch: Prime Video

Prime Video Streaming Date: September 25, 2026

Don't Be Shy follows 20-year-old Shyamili aka Shy, who believes her life is completely planned out until unexpected romantic complications and bad decisions cause things to spiral out of her control. The film is co-produced by Alia Bhatt.

8. Rise And Fall Season 2



Cast: Virender Sehwag, Swara Bhasker, Karan Patel, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shehzad Poonawalla

Virender Sehwag, Swara Bhasker, Karan Patel, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shehzad Poonawalla Genre: Game Show

Game Show Language: Hindi

Hindi Where to watch: Prime Video and MX Player

Prime Video and MX Player Streaming Date: September 26, 2026

Hosted by former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag, the reality show features 15 celebrities divided into two distinct areas: the privileged ‘Rulers,’ who live in a lavish penthouse, and the ‘Workers,’ who must survive in a basement. Swara Bhasker, Shehzad Poonawalla, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Karan Patel are the first four confirmed contestants of the second season.

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