8 Hindi Films Releasing in Theaters and Shows on OTT This Week: Dulhaniya Le Aaeegi, Musafir Cafe to Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya

Whether you're planning a cozy night at home or a trip to your nearest cinema, this week is packed with fresh stories that are sure to keep you hooked. From high-stakes romantic dramas to supernatural thrills, here is everything you need to catch from July 20 to July 26, 2026.

1. Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya

Cast: Kay Kay Menon, Archana Puran Singh, Naveen Kasturia, Deven Bhojani, Abhimanyu Singh, Prasanna Bisht

Director: Himank Gaur

Where to watch: Prime Video

When to watch: July 24, 2026

Looking for a perfect blend of humor and heart? This series features the powerhouse Kay Kay Menon in the role of an unconventional headmaster. When he decides to transform his neglected government school to qualify for a dream training program in Cambridge, chaos ensues but promises to be a riot of laughs.

2. Musafir Cafe

Cast: Vikrant Massey, Vedika Pinto, Mahima Makwana

Director: Ruchir Arun

Where to watch: Netflix

When to watch: July 24, 2026

If you’re in the mood for an emotional ride, Ruchir Arun brings us Musafir Café. The film takes us from the vibrant streets of Bhopal to the serene hills of Mussoorie. It’s a story about three strangers whose lives collide, forcing them to confront love, ambition, and the highs and lows of life.

3. Dulhaniya Le Aaeegi

Cast: Mahesh Manjrekar, Piyush Mishra, Khushali Kumar, Snehil Dixit Mehra, Omkar Kapoor

Director: Akashaditya Lama

Where to watch: In cinemas

When to watch: July 24, 2026

Dulhaniya Le Aayegi is a romantic drama about the fight for love. The plot follows a confident hero who sets a 30-day deadline to win over his girlfriend's billionaire-style father. Can he pull it off? Head to the cinema to find out!

4. Tera Yaar Hoon Main

Cast: Aman Indra Kumar, Akanksha Sharma, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Mrinal Kulkarni, Neha Khan, Pooja Katurde, Anand Acharya, Darshan Jariwala

Director: Milap Milan Zaveri

Where to watch: In cinemas

When to watch: July 24, 2026

Tera Yaar Hoon Main marks a massive return of Milap Milan Zaveri to the big screen with Paresh Rawal, Aman Indra Kumar, and Akanksha Sharma. The buzz around the raw performances and the chemistry between the leads is already the talk of the town.

5. Uttar Da Puttar

Cast: Annu Kapoor, Brijendra Kala, Rukhsar Rehman, Pavan Malhotra

Director: Ravinder Siwach

Where to watch: In cinemas

When to watch: July 24, 2026

For those who love intense character-driven dramas, Ravinder Siwach brings a stellar cast. Uttar Da Puttar promises to dive deep into the complexities of human relationships and social ties.

6. Max, Min and Meowzaki

Cast: Medha Shankr, Siddharth Menon, Mandira Bedi, Adil Hussain

Director: Padmakumar Narasimhamurthy

Where to watch: In cinemas

When to watch: July 24, 2026

Breakups are tough, but they’re even tougher when you’re still fighting over your pet. The ace director brings us a quirky and relatable drama. It’s a must-watch for anyone who’s ever had their heart broken or their cat caught in the middle.

7. Indrajaal

Cast: Mahesh Nikam, Shanaya Tripathi, Yashraj Dimbale, Namdev Murkute, Kiran Mane, Kalpana Sarang, Darshana Rasal, Dheeraj Sharma, Satyam Chhetri, Rahul Kulkarni

Director: Jageshhwar Lalita Dhoble

Where to watch: In cinemas

When to watch: July 24, 2026

If supernatural thrills are your guilty pleasure, look no further. Directed by Jageshhwar Lalita Dhoble, Indrajaal stars Mahesh Nikam, Shanaya Tripathi, and Yashraj Dimbale. Get ready for a spine-chilling journey into ancient mysticism and deadly illusions.

8. The India Story

Cast: Kajal Aggarwal Kitchlu, Shreyas Talpade, Trisha Sarda, Murli Sharma, Manish Wadhwa, Atul Tiwari, Kamlesh Sawant, Sham Mashilkar

Director: Chettan DK

Where to watch: In cinemas

When to watch: July 24, 2026

The India Story is a drama-thriller surrounded by mystery. The film is expected to be a gripping cinematic experience. Sharing more about the movie, the makers wrote, “Yeh Kahaani Hindustan ke har ek ghar ki hai, aur isse sunna bohot hi jaroori hain.” It releases in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

For more such interesting updates, stay tunes to Pinkvilla!

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