8 Hindi Films Releasing in Theaters This Week: Udta Teer, Tu Hai Meri Kiran to Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar

This week will see the release of 8 Hindi films in theaters. If you are planning a trip to the cinema halls, Hindi entertainment has plenty in store this week. From gripping psychological drama to romantic comedy, there is something for every kind of film buff. Check out the Hindi releases arriving in theaters this week.

1. Udta Teer

Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana , Sara Ali Khan, Brijendra Kala, Gulshan Grover, Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor

, Sara Ali Khan, Brijendra Kala, Gulshan Grover, Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor Director: Akash A Kaushik

Akash A Kaushik Genre: Comedy Drama

Comedy Drama Where to watch: Theaters

Theaters Release date: October 23, 2026

Udta Teer follows Bilal, a Pakistani officer who enters India on a covert task but loses his memory in an accident. Upon waking up, the only thing he retains is a fierce sense of patriotism, except he mistakenly believes he is a staunch officer. Complications escalate when clueless Indian agencies actually recruit him, turning entirely against his original handlers; Bilal inadvertently becomes his own country’s worst nightmare.

2. Tu Hai Meri Kiran

Cast: Sonakshi Sinha , Zaheer Iqbal

, Zaheer Iqbal Director: Karan Rawal

Karan Rawal Genre: Supernatural Romantic Thriller

Supernatural Romantic Thriller Where to watch: Theaters

Theaters Release date: October 23, 2026

Tu Hai Meri Kiran follows Kiran, a confident and free-spirited woman. What begins as a seemingly normal, innocent connection between her and a man named Samar quickly spirals out of control. As the boundary between devotion and danger completely fades, Samar’s feelings mutate into an all-consuming and dangerous obsession. He becomes increasingly possessive and refuses to let go, even as a desperate Kiran tries to distance herself from him.

3. Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar

Cast: Alisha Chopra, Sparsh Walia, Sakshi Vaidya, Kunal Vaid, Sargun Kaur Luthra

Alisha Chopra, Sparsh Walia, Sakshi Vaidya, Kunal Vaid, Sargun Kaur Luthra Director: Anuj Saini

Anuj Saini Genre: Romantic Comedy

Romantic Comedy Where to watch: Theaters

Theaters Release date: October 23, 2026

Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar follows six school friends who reunite ten years after graduation for a wild vacation. As old crushes reignite and modern relationship chaos takes over, their tight-knit bond is put to the test.

4. Main Na Raha Mera

Cast: Adhyayan Suman, Divita Rai

Adhyayan Suman, Divita Rai Director: Amit Kasaria

Amit Kasaria Genre: Romantic Drama

Romantic Drama Where to watch: Theaters

Theaters Release date: October 23, 2026

Main Na Raha Mera follows Raj, a young man whose ideal vision of romance was entirely shaped by 1990s Bollywood films, who loses the love of his life, Simran, to unrequited love. After twelve years apart, destiny unexpectedly brings them face-to-face right at her wedding.

5. Khaali Kheti

Cast: Jackie Shroff , Sharad Kelkar, Neha Sargam, Virendra Saxena, Shaji Chaudhary

, Sharad Kelkar, Neha Sargam, Virendra Saxena, Shaji Chaudhary Director: Haris Imtiyaz Khan

Haris Imtiyaz Khan Genre: Horror Thriller

Horror Thriller Where to watch: Theaters

Theaters Release date: October 23, 2026

Kaali Kheti is set against a rustic Indian backdrop; which examines the fundamentals of agriculture through a supernatural framework, serving as a fantastical and eerie mirror to society.

6. Tum Mere Ho

Cast: Gurmeet Choudhary, Isha Malviya, Shaan R Grover, Anushkaa Luhar, Nikhat Khan Hegde, Manik Bedi, Shalini Kapoor, Romanch Mehta, Adhik Mehta, Shreas Pardiwala, Vikas Verma, Saumya Uniyal, Annissha Garg, Khabir Mehta, Vidhaan Sharma

Gurmeet Choudhary, Isha Malviya, Shaan R Grover, Anushkaa Luhar, Nikhat Khan Hegde, Manik Bedi, Shalini Kapoor, Romanch Mehta, Adhik Mehta, Shreas Pardiwala, Vikas Verma, Saumya Uniyal, Annissha Garg, Khabir Mehta, Vidhaan Sharma Director: Ashish Panda

Ashish Panda Genre: Romance

Romance Where to watch: Theaters

Theaters Release date: October 23, 2026

The film centers on a passionate skydiver whose life transforms after he meets the love of his life, leading up to their marriage. Their relationship is tested by unexpected twists, severe emotional turmoil, heartbreaks, and dramatic conflicts.

7. Doosra

Cast: Plabita Borthakur, Ankur Vikal, Samidha Guru, Twisha Joshi, Krishna Gokani

Plabita Borthakur, Ankur Vikal, Samidha Guru, Twisha Joshi, Krishna Gokani Director: Abhinay Deo

Abhinay Deo Genre: Sports Drama

Sports Drama Where to watch: Theaters

Theaters Release date: October 23, 2026

The film centers around the time when in 2002, the NatWest Final was more than a cricketing victory for India. It was a moment when a nation found its voice. And a young girl found the courage to speak the truth.

8. Little Thomas

Cast: Rasika Dugal, Gulshan Devaiah, Hridansh Parekh, Hridyannsh Gokani, Ninad Pandith, Mahabanoo Mody-Kotwal, Aarush Sarda, Aseem Hattangadi, Preeti Sharma, Faezeh Jalali, Sanjay Gurbaxani, Uday Chandra, Cyli Khare

Rasika Dugal, Gulshan Devaiah, Hridansh Parekh, Hridyannsh Gokani, Ninad Pandith, Mahabanoo Mody-Kotwal, Aarush Sarda, Aseem Hattangadi, Preeti Sharma, Faezeh Jalali, Sanjay Gurbaxani, Uday Chandra, Cyli Khare Director: Kaushal Oza

Kaushal Oza Genre: Family Comedy

Family Comedy Where to watch: Theaters

Theaters Release date: October 23, 2026

Set in 1990s Goa, the story follows Thomas Miranda, a 7-year-old only child, who feels lonely compared to his friends who have siblings. Thomas desperately wants a little brother, and he sets out on a mission to make his quarreling parents reconcile.

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