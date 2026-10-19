8 Hindi Films Releasing in Theaters This Week: Udta Teer, Tu Hai Meri Kiran to Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar
From Doosra, Little Thomas to Khaali Kheti, check out the 8 films releasing in theaters this week.
This week will see the release of 8 Hindi films in theaters. If you are planning a trip to the cinema halls, Hindi entertainment has plenty in store this week. From gripping psychological drama to romantic comedy, there is something for every kind of film buff. Check out the Hindi releases arriving in theaters this week.
1. Udta Teer
- Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Brijendra Kala, Gulshan Grover, Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor
- Director: Akash A Kaushik
- Genre: Comedy Drama
- Where to watch: Theaters
- Release date: October 23, 2026
Udta Teer follows Bilal, a Pakistani officer who enters India on a covert task but loses his memory in an accident. Upon waking up, the only thing he retains is a fierce sense of patriotism, except he mistakenly believes he is a staunch officer. Complications escalate when clueless Indian agencies actually recruit him, turning entirely against his original handlers; Bilal inadvertently becomes his own country’s worst nightmare.
2. Tu Hai Meri Kiran
- Cast: Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal
- Director: Karan Rawal
- Genre: Supernatural Romantic Thriller
- Where to watch: Theaters
- Release date: October 23, 2026
Tu Hai Meri Kiran follows Kiran, a confident and free-spirited woman. What begins as a seemingly normal, innocent connection between her and a man named Samar quickly spirals out of control. As the boundary between devotion and danger completely fades, Samar’s feelings mutate into an all-consuming and dangerous obsession. He becomes increasingly possessive and refuses to let go, even as a desperate Kiran tries to distance herself from him.
3. Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar
- Cast: Alisha Chopra, Sparsh Walia, Sakshi Vaidya, Kunal Vaid, Sargun Kaur Luthra
- Director: Anuj Saini
- Genre: Romantic Comedy
- Where to watch: Theaters
- Release date: October 23, 2026
Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar follows six school friends who reunite ten years after graduation for a wild vacation. As old crushes reignite and modern relationship chaos takes over, their tight-knit bond is put to the test.
4. Main Na Raha Mera
- Cast: Adhyayan Suman, Divita Rai
- Director: Amit Kasaria
- Genre: Romantic Drama
- Where to watch: Theaters
- Release date: October 23, 2026
Main Na Raha Mera follows Raj, a young man whose ideal vision of romance was entirely shaped by 1990s Bollywood films, who loses the love of his life, Simran, to unrequited love. After twelve years apart, destiny unexpectedly brings them face-to-face right at her wedding.
5. Khaali Kheti
- Cast: Jackie Shroff, Sharad Kelkar, Neha Sargam, Virendra Saxena, Shaji Chaudhary
- Director: Haris Imtiyaz Khan
- Genre: Horror Thriller
- Where to watch: Theaters
- Release date: October 23, 2026
Kaali Kheti is set against a rustic Indian backdrop; which examines the fundamentals of agriculture through a supernatural framework, serving as a fantastical and eerie mirror to society.
6. Tum Mere Ho
- Cast: Gurmeet Choudhary, Isha Malviya, Shaan R Grover, Anushkaa Luhar, Nikhat Khan Hegde, Manik Bedi, Shalini Kapoor, Romanch Mehta, Adhik Mehta, Shreas Pardiwala, Vikas Verma, Saumya Uniyal, Annissha Garg, Khabir Mehta, Vidhaan Sharma
- Director: Ashish Panda
- Genre: Romance
- Where to watch: Theaters
- Release date: October 23, 2026
The film centers on a passionate skydiver whose life transforms after he meets the love of his life, leading up to their marriage. Their relationship is tested by unexpected twists, severe emotional turmoil, heartbreaks, and dramatic conflicts.
7. Doosra
- Cast: Plabita Borthakur, Ankur Vikal, Samidha Guru, Twisha Joshi, Krishna Gokani
- Director: Abhinay Deo
- Genre: Sports Drama
- Where to watch: Theaters
- Release date: October 23, 2026
The film centers around the time when in 2002, the NatWest Final was more than a cricketing victory for India. It was a moment when a nation found its voice. And a young girl found the courage to speak the truth.
8. Little Thomas
- Cast: Rasika Dugal, Gulshan Devaiah, Hridansh Parekh, Hridyannsh Gokani, Ninad Pandith, Mahabanoo Mody-Kotwal, Aarush Sarda, Aseem Hattangadi, Preeti Sharma, Faezeh Jalali, Sanjay Gurbaxani, Uday Chandra, Cyli Khare
- Director: Kaushal Oza
- Genre: Family Comedy
- Where to watch: Theaters
- Release date: October 23, 2026
Set in 1990s Goa, the story follows Thomas Miranda, a 7-year-old only child, who feels lonely compared to his friends who have siblings. Thomas desperately wants a little brother, and he sets out on a mission to make his quarreling parents reconcile.
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