8 Hindi Movies Releasing in February 2026 in Theaters: Shahid Kapoor's O Romeo to Shanaya Kapoor starrer Tu Yaa Main

After a packed January, the upcoming month looks promising for Hindi cinema. From family entertainers to comic capers, action-thrillers, and dramas, there’s something for everyone in February 2026. To know which movies are hitting big screens next month, keep on reading!

1. Vadh 2

Cast: Sanjay Mishra, Neena Gupta

Director: Jaspal Singh Sandhu

Release date: February 6, 2026

One of the most-awaited theatrical releases of 2026, Vadh 2 is all set to grace cinemas next month. The spiritual sequel to the 2022 film Vadh, starring Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta as the leads, will be bankrolled by Luv Ranjan. At its Gala Premiere at the 56th IFFI 2025, the upcoming movie received a good response from the audience.

2. Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Fun on the Run

Cast: Aasif Sheikh, Rohitashv Gour, Vidisha Srivastava, Shubhangi Atre

Director: Shashank Bali

Release date: February 6, 2026

After the successful run of the television series, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, Shashank Bali is creating a family entertainer, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Fun on the Run with some of its original cast, including Aasif Sheikh and Shubhangi Atre.

3. Paro Pinaki Ki Kahani

Cast: Eshitta Siingh, Sanjay Bishnoi

Director: Rudra Jadon

Release date: February 6, 2026

Rudra Jadon will be telling the tale of Pinaki, a manhole cleaner who falls deeply in love with Mariyam, a vegetable vendor. Their romance blossoms during their daily meetings in the train's toilet. But things take an ugly turn when he embarks on a perilous journey to rescue his ladylove when she doesn’t show up one day.

4. Tu Yaa Main

Cast: Shanaya Kapoor, Adarsh Gaurav

Director: Bejoy Nambiar

Release date: February 13, 2026

Shanaya Kapoor is all set to showcase her acting skills with Bejoy Nambiar’s upcoming romantic thriller, Tu Yaa Main. The movie revolves around two social media-obsessed youngsters’ encounter with a deadly crocodile. After its gripping teaser drop, the audience has high hopes for the survival thriller.

5. O' Romeo

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Farida Jalal, ⁠Vikrant Massey, Nana Patekar, ⁠Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani

Director: Vishal Bhardwaj

Release date: February 13, 2026

Shahid Kapoor is getting into a rugged and raw avatar to channelize his inner rowdy lover in O' Romeo. For the movie, the actor has sported a full-body tattoo, which is a reflection of his character’s past story and inner trauma. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the action-thriller will hit cinemas in the second week of February 2026.

6. Veer Murarbaji: The Battle of Purandar

Cast: Ankit Mohan, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Santosh Juvekar, Tanishaa

Director: Ajay - Anirudh

Release date: February 19, 2026

Veer Murarbaji: The Battle of Purandar is an upcoming historical film based on the life of Murarbaji Deshpande. The movie will be simultaneously released in Marathi and Hindi.

7. Do Deewane Seher Mein

Cast: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Mrunal Thakur, Ila Arun, Joy Sengupta, Ayesha Raza

Director: Ravi Udyawar

Release date: February 20, 2026

Sanjay Leela Bhansali collaborates with director Ravi Udyawar to create a romantic drama film titled Do Deewane Seher Mein. The makers described it as “Do dil, ek seher, aur ek imperfectly perfect prem kahani!”

8. Beyond The Kerala Story

Cast: TBA

Director: Kamakhya Narayan Singh

Release date: February 27, 2026

The Kerala Story's sequel, Beyond The Kerala Story, is coming with a gripping storyline. Sunshine Pictures Limited shared a motion poster of the film. Sharing more details about it in the captions, the makers wrote, “They said it was just a story. They tried to silence it. They tried to discredit it. But the truth didn’t stop. Because some stories don’t end. This time, it goes deeper. This time, it hurts more.”

