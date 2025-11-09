8 Inside Pics: Ananya Panday, Shanaya, Navya, Orry go wild at Deeya Shroff-Mihir Wadhwani’s big fat wedding

Bollywood actors turned up in full glam-mode at a big fat wedding, and the inside photos speak volumes as they take social media by storm. Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Naveli Nanda, and Orry let loose on the dance floor, with candid laughter, striking poses as they donned ‘wild’ looks for the pre-wedding bash.

As usually, Shanaya, Ananya and Navya were seen bonding and clicking lots of photos, as they were dressed up in lehengas, while Orry brought his trademark party energy. From Mehendi ceremony to wedding and after-party, Deeya Shroff and Mihir Wadhwani’s wedding was talk of the town and nothing short of epic.

Who is Deeya Shroff?

Deeya Shroff isn’t a widely-publicized face or Bollywood actress, but she is a part of their gang. She hails from Mumbai, attended school there, and primarily has her circle of friends and family in the entertainment world. Ananya, Shanaya, and others have been her best friends since school days.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor, who was not a part of the celebrations, reacted to Ananya Panday and Shikhar Pahariya’s viral picture from their friend Deeya Shroff’s wedding in Udaipur. Her commented quickly grabbed everyone’s attention as Panday and Shikhar Pahariya were co-incidentally twinning.



Some more pics from the wedding in Udaipur

It was a grand affair!!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sunita Ahuja reflects on Govinda, marriage and making mistakes, ‘Saath janam toh bhool jao…’