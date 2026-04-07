9 Best Teen Dramas to Watch on OTT: Call Me Bae to Emily In Paris and The Devil Wears Prada

Teen dramas have officially taken over our TV screens. Whether you’re in the mood to watch a girl’s hustle into the business world or enjoy a romantic saga that makes you skip a beat, online streaming platforms are where you should be heading. From the OG entertainer The Devil Wears Prada to Emily’s hustle in Paris or Ananya Panday’s Call Me Bae, there’s something for everyone

9 best teen dramas on OTT that you absolutely can’t miss:

1. Never Have I Ever

Where to watch: Netflix

Never Have I Ever showcases the bumpy journey of an Indian-American teenage girl. Created by Mindy Kaling, it is loosely inspired by her childhood.

2. The Devil Wears Prada

Where to watch: Jio Hotstar

Despite being released two decades ago, The Devil Wears Prada remains relevant and loved in recent times. It’s one of the must-watch dramas that is currently streaming on OTT.

3. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Where to watch: Netflix

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Adarsh Gourav as teenagers navigating relationships in the digital age.

4. Call Me Bae

Where to watch: Prime Video

A rich heiress had to downsize her life after she was caught cheating. She then moves to Mumbai to regain her confidence and respect.

5. Class

Where to watch: Netflix

Based on the Spanish series titled Elite Class is a thrilling drama series set in an elite high school in Delhi. It shows the bumpy relationship of three students, from a different socio-economic background, with their rich friends.

6. Emily In Paris

Where to watch: Netflix

The popular TV series narrates Emily’s hustle in Paris after she ran away from her American life. While working at a French marketing firm, she gets entangled in a chaos of emotions.

7. Girls Will Be Girls

Where to watch: Prime Video

The intense coming-of-age drama film is set in a boarding school in the Himalayan foothills and narrates the story of Mira's romance with a new student and her strained relationship with her mom. The movie is the directorial debut of Shuchi Talati and the acting debut of Preeti Panigrahi and Kesav Binoy Kiron.

8. Campus Diaries

Where to watch: Prime Video

Campus Diaries is a humorous, romantic teen drama of six students at Excel University. It discusses topics like ragging, discrimination, problematic relationships, and more.

9. Anora

Where to watch: Zee5

Anora is a 2024 American romantic comedy-drama starring Mikey Madison in the titular role. It revolves around the life of a high-priced dancer from New York who marries the wealthy son of a Russian oligarch. Once his parents get to know about their union, they set to get their marriage annulled.

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