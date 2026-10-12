10 Hindi Films and Shows Releasing in Theaters and OTT This Week: Prahaar, Nayyi Navelli to Koffee With Karan 9

October mid-week has a range of exciting and entertaining releases in theaters and on OTT platforms. Fans will get to see several genres from high stakes biographical drama, action to thrillers, and comedy. From Rajkummar Rao's Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam, Yami GautamNayyi Navelli to Vidyut Jammwal's debut in the West with Street Fighter, check out all the releases of this week.

10 Hindi Films and Shows Releasing in Theaters and OTT This Week



1. Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam

Cast: Rajkummar Rao , Wamiqa Gabbi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sikandar Kher, Ashish Vidyarthi, Lalit Prabhakar, Ritvik Sahore, Tarun Sharma

, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sikandar Kher, Ashish Vidyarthi, Lalit Prabhakar, Ritvik Sahore, Tarun Sharma Director: Avinash Arun

Avinash Arun Genre: Biographical Drama

Biographical Drama Where to watch: Theaters

Theaters Release date: October 16, 2026

Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam chronicles the career of Ujjwal Nikam. The plot focuses entirely on his high-stakes battles as he deals with perpetrators in major landmark in Indian history.

2. Nayyi Navelli

Cast: Yami Gautam , Mita Vashisht, Sunita Rajwar, Aaditya Kulshreshth, Addinath M. Kothare

, Mita Vashisht, Sunita Rajwar, Aaditya Kulshreshth, Addinath M. Kothare Director: Balaji Mohan

Balaji Mohan Genre: Fantasy Comedy Drama

Fantasy Comedy Drama Where to watch: Theaters

Theaters Release date: October 16, 2026

Nayyi Navelli follows Mohini, a seemingly picture-perfect new bride who marries into a chaotic household in Meerut. While her charm and perfect homemaking skills quickly turn the family's messy lives into a slice of heaven, her suspicious brother-in-law begins to notice bizarre incidents. He soon starts to suspect a terrifying truth: their ideal new daughter-in-law is actually an evil, otherworldly force, a Daayan, leading to a wild tale.

3. Jailer 2

Cast: Rajinikanth , SJ Suryah, Vidya Balan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Mithun Chakaraborthy, Yogi Babu, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Hrithik Roshan, Jackie Shroff, Vijay Sethupathi

, SJ Suryah, Vidya Balan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Mithun Chakaraborthy, Yogi Babu, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Hrithik Roshan, Jackie Shroff, Vijay Sethupathi Director: Nelson Dilipkumar

Nelson Dilipkumar Genre: Action Drama

Action Drama Where to watch: Theaters

Theaters Release Date: October 15, 2026

Jailer 2 follows retired warden 'Tiger' Muthuvel Pandian as his peaceful life is once again shattered when a powerful global group and new enemies threaten his family and legacy.

4. Ranabaali

Cast: Vijay Deverakonda , Rashmika Mandanna, Arnold Vosloo

, Rashmika Mandanna, Arnold Vosloo Director: Rahul Sankrityan

Rahul Sankrityan Genre: Epic Period Action Drama

Epic Period Action Drama Where to watch: Theaters

Theaters Release Date: October 16, 2026

Ranabaali is set during the devastating Madras Famine of 1876–1878 under British rule. It follows a fierce warrior and his wife, Jayamma, who rise against colonial exploitation and the widespread suffering caused by the famine. As food shortages and oppression intensify, he transforms into a rebel leader, fighting for his people’s survival and freedom.

5. Street Fighter

Cast: Andrew Koji, Noah Centineo, Callina Liang, Vidyut Jammwal

Andrew Koji, Noah Centineo, Callina Liang, Vidyut Jammwal Genre: Action Adventure

Action Adventure Where to watch: Theater

Theater Release date: October 16, 2026

Street Fighter is set in 1993 and follows estranged martial artists Ryu and Ken Masters, who are thrown back into combat when the mysterious Chun-Li recruits them for the global World Warrior Tournament. While presented as an elite championship, the tournament is a front for a conspiracy orchestrated by the ruthless M. Bison and his organization, Shadaloo. To stop a threat that could plunge the world into chaos, the two rivals must confront the demons of their past and unite with allies like Guile and Zangief to win the tournament.

6. Koffee With Karan 9

Cast: Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt , Shaheen Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Ananya Birla, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna

Karan Johar, , Shaheen Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Ananya Birla, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna Genre: Talk Show

Talk Show Release Date: October 14, 2026

October 14, 2026 Where to Watch: JioHotstar

Koffee with Karan, hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, premiered with its first season on November 19, 2004. On the popular talk show, several celebrities have appeared on television for quick chats and candid moments. Now, the show is all set to conclude with its ninth and final season, bringing its 22-year journey to an end.

7. Kappi Squad

Cast: Rinosh George, Anagha Ajith, Diya Deepan, Joel Joseph, Abhirami Dayanandan

Rinosh George, Anagha Ajith, Diya Deepan, Joel Joseph, Abhirami Dayanandan Director: Belraj Kalarickal

Belraj Kalarickal Genre: Comedy Drama

Comedy Drama Release Date: October 15, 2026

October 15, 2026 Where to Watch: JioHotstar

Kappi Squad follows emotionally immature young adults, who turn their bruised egos and insecurities into a café startup. Led by Rinosh George, this Malayalam comedy-drama follows four friends navigating the challenges of building a business from scratch. From financial struggles and funding woes to mounting operational pressures, their entrepreneurial dreams soon test the limits of their friendship.

8. Roadies Rebirth

Cast: Rannvijay Singha, Nikhil Chinapa, Neha Dhupia, Bani J, Prince Narula,

Rannvijay Singha, Nikhil Chinapa, Neha Dhupia, Bani J, Prince Narula, Genre: Adventure Drama

Adventure Drama Release Date: October 16, 2026

October 16, 2026 Where to Watch: JioHotstar

Get ready to warm up because the journey ahead is going to be action-packed! With the OG Roadies bringing experience and the new Roadies flaunting unshakable confidence, this season promises the perfect mix of high-octane entertainment, fierce rivalries, and unforgettable moments.

9. Indian Idol Legends Return

Cast: Abhijeet Sawant, Prajakta Shukre, Amit Sana, Himesh Reshammiya

Abhijeet Sawant, Prajakta Shukre, Amit Sana, Himesh Reshammiya Genre: Singing Reality Show

Singing Reality Show Release Date: October 17, 2026

October 17, 2026 Where to Watch: SonyLIV

After 22 years of fandom, nostalgia, and unforgettable melodies, the magic remains as powerful as ever! Indian Idol season 1 return to the stage where their musical journeys began. Indian Idol Legends Return promises a heartfelt trip down the memory lane.

10. Kon Yashwant Pansare?

Cast: Bharat Jadhav, Pushkar Shrotri, Shivani Rangole, Sharvari Jamenis, Ujwala Jog, Pallavi Patil, Milind Phatak, Vidyadhar Joshi

Bharat Jadhav, Pushkar Shrotri, Shivani Rangole, Sharvari Jamenis, Ujwala Jog, Pallavi Patil, Milind Phatak, Vidyadhar Joshi Director: Anand Gokhale

Anand Gokhale Genre: Courtroom Drama

Courtroom Drama Release Date: October 16, 2026

October 16, 2026 Where to Watch: Zee5

Kon Yashwant Pansare? is a gripping courtroom drama adapted from the Tamil web series Sattamum Needhiyum. Blending a powerful tale of personal redemption with a gritty search, the series follows Yashwant Pansare, a once-prominent lawyer reduced to working as a notary public after a devastating professional setback. However, Yashwant's life takes an unexpected turn after a shocking incident reignites his sense of right over wrong, offering him a chance to reclaim his purpose.

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