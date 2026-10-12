10 Hindi Films and Shows Releasing in Theaters and OTT This Week: Prahaar, Nayyi Navelli to Koffee With Karan 9
This week is packed with entertainers in cinema halls and OTT from Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam to Koffee With Karan 9.
October mid-week has a range of exciting and entertaining releases in theaters and on OTT platforms. Fans will get to see several genres from high stakes biographical drama, action to thrillers, and comedy. From Rajkummar Rao's Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam, Yami GautamNayyi Navelli to Vidyut Jammwal's debut in the West with Street Fighter, check out all the releases of this week.
10 Hindi Films and Shows Releasing in Theaters and OTT This Week
1. Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam
- Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sikandar Kher, Ashish Vidyarthi, Lalit Prabhakar, Ritvik Sahore, Tarun Sharma
- Director: Avinash Arun
- Genre: Biographical Drama
- Where to watch: Theaters
- Release date: October 16, 2026
Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam chronicles the career of Ujjwal Nikam. The plot focuses entirely on his high-stakes battles as he deals with perpetrators in major landmark in Indian history.
2. Nayyi Navelli
- Cast: Yami Gautam, Mita Vashisht, Sunita Rajwar, Aaditya Kulshreshth, Addinath M. Kothare
- Director: Balaji Mohan
- Genre: Fantasy Comedy Drama
- Where to watch: Theaters
- Release date: October 16, 2026
Nayyi Navelli follows Mohini, a seemingly picture-perfect new bride who marries into a chaotic household in Meerut. While her charm and perfect homemaking skills quickly turn the family's messy lives into a slice of heaven, her suspicious brother-in-law begins to notice bizarre incidents. He soon starts to suspect a terrifying truth: their ideal new daughter-in-law is actually an evil, otherworldly force, a Daayan, leading to a wild tale.
3. Jailer 2
- Cast: Rajinikanth, SJ Suryah, Vidya Balan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Mithun Chakaraborthy, Yogi Babu, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Hrithik Roshan, Jackie Shroff, Vijay Sethupathi
- Director: Nelson Dilipkumar
- Genre: Action Drama
- Where to watch: Theaters
- Release Date: October 15, 2026
Jailer 2 follows retired warden 'Tiger' Muthuvel Pandian as his peaceful life is once again shattered when a powerful global group and new enemies threaten his family and legacy.
4. Ranabaali
- Cast: Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna, Arnold Vosloo
- Director: Rahul Sankrityan
- Genre: Epic Period Action Drama
- Where to watch: Theaters
- Release Date: October 16, 2026
Ranabaali is set during the devastating Madras Famine of 1876–1878 under British rule. It follows a fierce warrior and his wife, Jayamma, who rise against colonial exploitation and the widespread suffering caused by the famine. As food shortages and oppression intensify, he transforms into a rebel leader, fighting for his people’s survival and freedom.
5. Street Fighter
- Cast: Andrew Koji, Noah Centineo, Callina Liang, Vidyut Jammwal
- Genre: Action Adventure
- Where to watch: Theater
- Release date: October 16, 2026
Street Fighter is set in 1993 and follows estranged martial artists Ryu and Ken Masters, who are thrown back into combat when the mysterious Chun-Li recruits them for the global World Warrior Tournament. While presented as an elite championship, the tournament is a front for a conspiracy orchestrated by the ruthless M. Bison and his organization, Shadaloo. To stop a threat that could plunge the world into chaos, the two rivals must confront the demons of their past and unite with allies like Guile and Zangief to win the tournament.
6. Koffee With Karan 9
- Cast: Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Ananya Birla, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna
- Genre: Talk Show
- Release Date: October 14, 2026
- Where to Watch: JioHotstar
Koffee with Karan, hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, premiered with its first season on November 19, 2004. On the popular talk show, several celebrities have appeared on television for quick chats and candid moments. Now, the show is all set to conclude with its ninth and final season, bringing its 22-year journey to an end.
7. Kappi Squad
- Cast: Rinosh George, Anagha Ajith, Diya Deepan, Joel Joseph, Abhirami Dayanandan
- Director: Belraj Kalarickal
- Genre: Comedy Drama
- Release Date: October 15, 2026
- Where to Watch: JioHotstar
Kappi Squad follows emotionally immature young adults, who turn their bruised egos and insecurities into a café startup. Led by Rinosh George, this Malayalam comedy-drama follows four friends navigating the challenges of building a business from scratch. From financial struggles and funding woes to mounting operational pressures, their entrepreneurial dreams soon test the limits of their friendship.
8. Roadies Rebirth
- Cast: Rannvijay Singha, Nikhil Chinapa, Neha Dhupia, Bani J, Prince Narula,
- Genre: Adventure Drama
- Release Date: October 16, 2026
- Where to Watch: JioHotstar
Get ready to warm up because the journey ahead is going to be action-packed! With the OG Roadies bringing experience and the new Roadies flaunting unshakable confidence, this season promises the perfect mix of high-octane entertainment, fierce rivalries, and unforgettable moments.
9. Indian Idol Legends Return
- Cast: Abhijeet Sawant, Prajakta Shukre, Amit Sana, Himesh Reshammiya
- Genre: Singing Reality Show
- Release Date: October 17, 2026
- Where to Watch: SonyLIV
After 22 years of fandom, nostalgia, and unforgettable melodies, the magic remains as powerful as ever! Indian Idol season 1 return to the stage where their musical journeys began. Indian Idol Legends Return promises a heartfelt trip down the memory lane.
10. Kon Yashwant Pansare?
- Cast: Bharat Jadhav, Pushkar Shrotri, Shivani Rangole, Sharvari Jamenis, Ujwala Jog, Pallavi Patil, Milind Phatak, Vidyadhar Joshi
- Director: Anand Gokhale
- Genre: Courtroom Drama
- Release Date: October 16, 2026
- Where to Watch: Zee5
Kon Yashwant Pansare? is a gripping courtroom drama adapted from the Tamil web series Sattamum Needhiyum. Blending a powerful tale of personal redemption with a gritty search, the series follows Yashwant Pansare, a once-prominent lawyer reduced to working as a notary public after a devastating professional setback. However, Yashwant's life takes an unexpected turn after a shocking incident reignites his sense of right over wrong, offering him a chance to reclaim his purpose.
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