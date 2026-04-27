9 Hindi Movies Releasing in Theaters in May 2026: Raja Shivaji, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai to Ek Din, Chand Mera Dil

May 2026 is looking like a blockbuster month for Bollywood fans, with an exciting line-up of films hitting the big screen. From Riteish Deshmukh’s star-studded epic Raja Shivaji to Sai Pallavi’s Hindi debut film Ek Din, Ananya Panday and Lakshya’s Chand Mera Dil or Varun Dhawan’s Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, there’s something for everyone.

9 Hindi movies to watch in cinemas this May:

1. Raja Shivaji

Cast: Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Bhagyashree, Salman Khan, Fardeen Khan, Mahesh Manjrekar

Director: Riteish Deshmukh

Release Date: May 1, 2026

Riteish Deshmukh traced the legendary journey of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Raja Shivaji. The star-studded cast of this bilingual drama has kept the audience excited.

2. Ek Din

Cast: Junaid Khan, Sai Pallavi, Kunal Kapoor

Director: Sunil Pandey

Release Date: May 1, 2026

Produced by Aamir Khan, Ek Din is a romantic drama set in Japan. It features the fresh pairing of Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi (in her Hindi film debut).

3. Daadi Ki Shaadi

Cast: Neetu Singh (Kapoor), Kapil Sharma, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Sadia Khateeb

Director: Ashish R Mohan

Release Date: May 8, 2026

If you’re looking forward to enjoying a humorous film them Daadi Ki Shaadi should be your pick. The quirky comedy narrates a grandmother's unexpected wedding plans.

4. Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart

Cast: Siddharth Gupta, Sanskruti Jayana, Sushmitha Bhat

Director: Hardik Gajjar

Release Date: May 7, 2026

Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart is the pilot film of the ambitious trilogy reimagining the mythological journey of Lord Krishna.

5. Pati Patni Aur Woh Do

Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rakul Preet Singh

Director: Mudassar Aziz

Release Date: May 15, 2026

Ayushmann Khurrana returns to lead this much-anticipated sequel. Pati Patni Aur Woh Do stars three female actresses, spicing up things for the audience.

6. Aakhri Sawal

Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Amit Sadh, Namashi Chakraborty

Director: Abhijeet Mohan Warang

Release Date: May 8, 2026

Aakhri Sawal is an intense drama based on a true story, teased with the tagline “The Question India Never Stopped Asking.”

7. Chand Mera Dil

Cast: Ananya Panday, Lakshya

Director: Vivek Soni

Release Date: May 22, 2026

Backed by Karan Johar, Chand Mera Dil is a classic Bollywood romance, expected to take the audience back to the good old days.

8. Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

Cast: Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, Pooja Hegde, Maniesh Paul

Director: David Dhawan

Release Date: May 22, 2026

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai brings together the actor-director duo, Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan in this signature brand of comedy. This upcoming rom-com promises to be a nostalgic nod to 90s hits with a modern twist. It’s also probably the last film of David, before he finally decided to retire from filmmaking.

9. Bandar

Cast: Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra, Raj B Shetty, Saba Azad

Director: Anurag Kashyap

Release Date: May 29, 2026

At the end of the month, Bandar will arrive. The gritty, unconventional drama is expected to give the audience the much-needed adrenaline rush.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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