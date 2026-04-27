9 Hindi Movies Releasing in Theaters in May 2026: Raja Shivaji, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai to Ek Din, Chand Mera Dil
May 2026 brings a hot line-up of movies hitting cinemas. From Raja Shivaji to Ek Din, Chand Mera Dil, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Bandar and more, the list is endless.
May 2026 is looking like a blockbuster month for Bollywood fans, with an exciting line-up of films hitting the big screen. From Riteish Deshmukh’s star-studded epic Raja Shivaji to Sai Pallavi’s Hindi debut film Ek Din, Ananya Panday and Lakshya’s Chand Mera Dil or Varun Dhawan’s Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, there’s something for everyone.
9 Hindi movies to watch in cinemas this May:
1. Raja Shivaji
- Cast: Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Bhagyashree, Salman Khan, Fardeen Khan, Mahesh Manjrekar
- Director: Riteish Deshmukh
- Release Date: May 1, 2026
Riteish Deshmukh traced the legendary journey of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Raja Shivaji. The star-studded cast of this bilingual drama has kept the audience excited.
2. Ek Din
- Cast: Junaid Khan, Sai Pallavi, Kunal Kapoor
- Director: Sunil Pandey
- Release Date: May 1, 2026
Produced by Aamir Khan, Ek Din is a romantic drama set in Japan. It features the fresh pairing of Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi (in her Hindi film debut).
3. Daadi Ki Shaadi
- Cast: Neetu Singh (Kapoor), Kapil Sharma, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Sadia Khateeb
- Director: Ashish R Mohan
- Release Date: May 8, 2026
If you’re looking forward to enjoying a humorous film them Daadi Ki Shaadi should be your pick. The quirky comedy narrates a grandmother's unexpected wedding plans.
4. Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart
- Cast: Siddharth Gupta, Sanskruti Jayana, Sushmitha Bhat
- Director: Hardik Gajjar
- Release Date: May 7, 2026
Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart is the pilot film of the ambitious trilogy reimagining the mythological journey of Lord Krishna.
5. Pati Patni Aur Woh Do
- Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rakul Preet Singh
- Director: Mudassar Aziz
- Release Date: May 15, 2026
Ayushmann Khurrana returns to lead this much-anticipated sequel. Pati Patni Aur Woh Do stars three female actresses, spicing up things for the audience.
6. Aakhri Sawal
- Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Amit Sadh, Namashi Chakraborty
- Director: Abhijeet Mohan Warang
- Release Date: May 8, 2026
Aakhri Sawal is an intense drama based on a true story, teased with the tagline “The Question India Never Stopped Asking.”
7. Chand Mera Dil
- Cast: Ananya Panday, Lakshya
- Director: Vivek Soni
- Release Date: May 22, 2026
Backed by Karan Johar, Chand Mera Dil is a classic Bollywood romance, expected to take the audience back to the good old days.
8. Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai
- Cast: Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, Pooja Hegde, Maniesh Paul
- Director: David Dhawan
- Release Date: May 22, 2026
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai brings together the actor-director duo, Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan in this signature brand of comedy. This upcoming rom-com promises to be a nostalgic nod to 90s hits with a modern twist. It’s also probably the last film of David, before he finally decided to retire from filmmaking.
9. Bandar
- Cast: Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra, Raj B Shetty, Saba Azad
- Director: Anurag Kashyap
- Release Date: May 29, 2026
At the end of the month, Bandar will arrive. The gritty, unconventional drama is expected to give the audience the much-needed adrenaline rush.
For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!
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