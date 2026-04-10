9 Hindi Thriller Films to Watch on Netflix: Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar to Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3, Ajay Devgn's Raid 2

If you’re in the mood for a night of edge-of-your-seat suspense, gritty crime dramas, and mind-boggling plot twists, then you’re in luck. We have curated this list, which is a goldmine for thriller enthusiasts. From the high-stakes espionage Dhurandhar to the raw, procedural actioner Mardaani 3, here are nine must-watch Hindi thriller movies on Netflix that will keep you guessing until the very last frame.

1. Dhurandhar

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor

Director: Aditya Dhar

Ranveer Singh’s massive spy epic film, Dhurandhar, has dominated the global charts. The two-part film has taken over the box office by storm. After its roaring success, its second edition, Dhurandhar The Revenge, was released this year and continues to dominate cinema halls.

2. Raid 2

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Supriya Pathak, Amit Sial

Director: Raj Kumar Gupta

Raid 2 marks the return of IRS officer Amay Patnaik (Ajay Devgn), who tracks another white-collar crime. The 2025 crime thriller film is a sequel to the 2018 movie, Raid.

3. Mardaani 3

Cast: Rani Mukerji, Janki Bodiwala, Mallika Prasad, Jisshu Sengupta, Prajesh Kashyap

Director: Abhiraj Minawala

Rani Mukerji returns as the fierce Shivani Shivaji Roy in a high-stakes hunt for justice in Mardaani 3. She is hell-bound to crack into the child trafficking network and punishing the masterminds behind it.

4. Vadh 2

Cast: Sanjay Mishra, Neena Gupta, Kumud Mishra, Amitt K. Singh, Yogita Bihani, Akshay Dogra, Shilpa Shukla

Director: Jaspal Singh Sandhu

A chilling follow-up of the 2022 film, Vadh 2 features Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta stuck in a web of morality and crime. This time, they join hands to indulge in a crime primarily from the confines of a prison.

5. The Buckingham Murders

Cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Keith Allen, Ranveer Brar, Prabhleen Sandhu, Sarah-Jane Dias, Manish Gandhi

Director: Hansal Mehta

The Buckingham Murders was received well by the audience after its theatrical release in September 2024. The award-winning thriller showcases Kareena as a detective grieving the loss of her child. In a new place, she dives deep into investigating going deep into the disappearance of a missing child.

6. Accused

Cast: Konkona Sen Sharma, Pratibha Ranta

Director: Anubhuti Kashyap

Produced by Karan Johar under Dharmatic Entertainment, Accused is a psychological thriller film showcasing how the life of a renowned gynaecological surgeon turns upside down when she is falsely accused by her colleagues at her workplace. During her battle to fight for her shattered dignity, her love life with Dr. Meera Mishra tends to fall apart.

7. Bhakshak

Cast: Bhumi Pednekar, Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava, Sai Tamhankar, Surya Sharma, Durgesh Kumar, Tanisha Mehta, Vibha Chibbar

Director: Pulkit

Bankrolled by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma under the banner Red Chillies Entertainment, Bhakshak is based on the Muzaffarpur shelter case.

8. Do Patti

Cast: Kajol, Kriti Sanon, Prachi Desai, Saumya Pundir Sood, Shailee Pundir, Shaheer Sheikh, Tanvi Azmi

Director: Shashanka Chaturvedi

In debutant director Shashanka Chaturvedi’s Do Patti, Kriti Sanon plays a dual role. She is joined by Kajol, the abled officer investigating the case of a wife accusing her husband of attempting to kill her.

9. Jaane Jaan

Cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Varma, Jaideep Ahlawat, Lin Laishram, Saurabh Sachdeva

Director: Sujoy Ghosh

Jaane Jaan revolves around a single mother and her daughter who commit a crime. However, they are helped by a neighbour to dodge the punishment.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: 9 Best Hindi Thriller Web Series on Netflix that will keep you on edge of your seats; The Railway Men to Scoop