9 Hindi Thriller Films to Watch on Prime Video: O’Romeo, Drishyam 2 to Pathaan, Batla House

Be it a nail-biting mystery thriller or a nerve-wracking psychological thriller, there are scores of Hindi movies giving the audience the much-needed adrenaline rush. If you also want to go on a thrilling adventure to ward off your mid-week blues, then here’s a list of Hindi thriller films to watch on Prime Video. From Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, to Shahid Kapoor’s O’Romeo, Emraan Hashmi’s Ground Zero, Alia Bhatt’s Raazi, Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2, and more, there’s something for everyone.

1. O’Romeo

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal, Vikrant Massey

Director: Vishal Bhardwaj

After losing her childhood sweetheart and husband because of a gangster, a heartbroken woman seeks the help of the infamous Ustara to seek revenge. Little did she know he would get her to fall for him.

2. Ground Zero

Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Sai Tamhankar, Zoya Hussain

Director: Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar

Ground Zero is based on BSF officer Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey. The officer led the successful 2003 operation that brought down the terrorist named Rana Tahir Nadeem.

3. Drishyam 2

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Rajat Kapoor

Director: Abhishek Pathak

After burying a dark secret, a cinema owner and his family face a new inspector after the case is reopened seven years later. New witnesses and forensic traps threaten to shatter their peaceful life in Drishyam 2.

4. Stolen

Cast: Abhishek Banerjee, Shubham Vardhan, Mia Maelzer, Harish Khanna

Director: Karan Tejpal

After watching a baby being Stolen from a mother, two brothers try to help her. But sadly, they are mistaken for kidnappers themselves.

5. Raazi

Cast: Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Rajit Kapur, Shishir Sharma, Jaideep Ahlawat

Director: Meghna Gulzar

Raazi is based on Harinder Sikka’s 2008 novel, Calling Sehmat. It’s an account of an Indian RAW agent who is married into a family of military officers in Pakistan so she could send information to India, before the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

6. Batla House

Cast: John Abraham, Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Manish Choudhary, Rajesh Sharma, Nora Fatehi

Director: Nikkhil Advani

A shootout with suspected terrorists leaves a police officer desperate to find the fugitive and respond to the questions raised at him for the action. Was the truth revealed? Watch Batla House to find out.

7. Pathaan

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, Ashutosh Rana

Director: Siddharth Anand

An Indian agent races against time to hunt down a criminal mind plotting to wreak havoc on his country with a deadly virus.

8. Tumbbad

Cast: Sohum Shah, Dhundiraj Prabhakar Jogalekar, Jyoti Malshe, Anita Date-Kelkar, Mohammad Samad

Director: Rahi Anil Barve

Tumbbad is a mythological story about a goddess who created the entire universe. But things take a dark turn when some people try to build a temple for her firstborn. The thriller horror movie has now become a cult.

9. Maalik

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Manushi Chhillar

Director: Pulkit

The 2025 thriller, Maalik revolves around a young man who descends into the world of crime while saving his family. He builds a criminal empire and rises to power through underworld.

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