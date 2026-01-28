9 Romantic Songs for Romantic Valentine's Day Drive: From Saiyaara, Apna Bana Le to Saathiya, Tum Hi Ho

Valentine’s Day is the perfect excuse to slow down, hit the road, and let music speak the language of love. Whether you’re cruising through city lights or taking a quiet highway drive, the right playlist can turn every moment into a memory. From Arijit Singh's Tum Hi Ho to Singh and Shilpa Rao's Chaleya from Jawan, each song on this list has defined romance for generations and continues to strike a chord today. Let these melodies be the soundtrack to your romantic Valentine’s Day drive.

If you are a diehard romantic, then don’t forget to add these 9 romantic tracks to your playlist.

1. Saiyaara - Saiyaara



Featuring debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, Saiyaara expresses the profound love and joy that people feel with their partners by their side. The track featured in the film Saiyaara is crooned by Faheem Abdullah, and lyrics are penned by Irshad Kamil.

2. Tum Hi Ho - Aashiqui 2



Tum Hi Ho is the most popular song of 2013. The track picturized on Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor captures the feeling of falling deeply in love. It was the song that made singer Arijit Singh a cult artist. The song was composed and penned by Mithoon.

3. Apna Bana Le - Bhediya



Apna Bana Le is a romantic melody sung by Arijit Singh, with music composed by Sachin-Jigar and lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The song beautifully captures the yearning for acceptance and lifelong togetherness while expressing love.

4. Saathiya - Saathiya



Saathiya from the Shaad Ali directorial Saathiya is soulfully sung by Sonu Nigam, with music composed by A.R. Rahman and lyrics penned by Gulzar. The song celebrates companionship and the beauty of finding love in everyday moments.

5. Tujhe Dekha Toh - Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge



Tujhe Dekha Toh from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Kumar Sanu, with music composed by Jatin-Lalit, and lyrics penned by Anand Bakshi. The song stands as an eternal celebration of love at first sight and the magic of romance.

6. Suraj Hua Maddham - Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham



Suraj Hua Maddham from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is beautifully sung by Sonu Nigam and Alka Yagnik, with music composed by Sandesh Shandilya and lyrics penned by Anil Pandey. Set against the backdrop of the pyramids, the song symbolizes deep, serene love and time seems to slow down as two hearts come together.

7. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai - Kuch Kuch Hota Hai



Kuch Kuch Hota Hai from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is sung by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik, with music composed by Jatin-Lalit and lyrics penned by Sameer. The song captures the innocent flutter of first love and the playful, heartwarming emotions of young romance.

8. Dil To Pagal Hai - Dil To Pagal Hai



Dil To Pagal Hai from Dil To Pagal Hai is sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Udit Narayan, with music composed by Uttam Singh and lyrics penned by Sameer. The song captures the playful madness of love, celebrating people who follow their heart and the joy of romance.

9. Chaleya - Jawan

Chaleya from Jawan is a romantic track sung by Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander and lyrics penned by Kumaar. The song stands for heartfelt devotion and love, celebrating deep connection of partners.

