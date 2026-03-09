9 Sports films to watch on OTT after India's T20 World Cup win: MS Dhoni, 83 to Shabaash Mithu, Chak De! India
From 83 to Dangal, Ghoomer and Chandu Champion, check out these epic sports films to watch on OTT.
The Indian men’s cricket team scripted history by claiming the T20 World Cup trophy again. This time, they defeated New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 8, 2026. Since the cricket fever has taken over the country, here is a list of epic sports films that can be enjoyed on OTT.
1. M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story
- Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Kiara Advani, Disha Patani
- Director: Neeraj Pandey
- Where to watch: Jio Hotstar
Mahendra Singh Dhoni is an acclaimed cricketer who gave Indian multiple trophies, including two T20 World Cups. Hence, his biography is a must-watch after the Men in Blue’s big win.
2. 83
- Cast: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin
- Director: Kabir Khan
- Where to watch: Jio Hotstar, Netflix
83 is another cricket movie that showcases how 14 Indian men defeated two-time World Champions, West Indies, during the 1983 World Cup final under the leadership of Kapil Dev.
3. Shabaash Mithu
- Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Vijay Raaz, Inayat Verma
- Director: Srijit Mukherji
- Where to watch: Netflix
Shabaash Mithu chronicles the life and struggles of former Test and ODI captain of the Indian women's national cricket team, Mithali Raj.
4. Chak De! India
- Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Vidya Malvade, Sagarika Ghatge
- Director: Shimit Amin
- Where to watch: Netflix
Kabir Khan, a former captain of the Indian men's national field hockey team, returns to redeem himself by coaching the Indian women's national field hockey team and making them the world champions.
5. Ghoomer
- Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Angad Bedi, Saiyami Kher
- Director: R. Balki
- Where to watch: Zee5
A cricket prodigy who loses her right hand before her debut reinvents herself as a bowler with the help of an ex-player.
6. Mary Kom
- Cast: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sunil Thapa, Robin Das
- Director: Omung Kumar
- Where to watch: Prime Video
It is a biographical film based on the life of Indian boxer Mary Kom.
7. Bhaag Milkha Bhaag
- Cast: Farhan Akhtar, Kousi Orfahli, Deepak Singh Rawat
- Director: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra
- Where to watch: Prime Video
Bhaag Milkha Bhaag is based on the life of Indian athlete and Olympian, Milkha Singh.
8. Dangal
- Cast: Aamir Khan, Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh
- Director: Nitesh Tiwari
- Where to watch: Netflix
A former wrestler lives his dream of winning a gold medal for his country by training his daughters for the championship.
9. Chandu Champion
- Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Vijay Raaz, Bhuvan Arora
- Director: Kabir Khan
- Where to watch: Prime Video
Chandu Champion narrates the story of India's first Paralympics gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar.
