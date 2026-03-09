9 Sports films to watch on OTT after India's T20 World Cup win: MS Dhoni, 83 to Shabaash Mithu, Chak De! India

The Indian men’s cricket team scripted history by claiming the T20 World Cup trophy again. This time, they defeated New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 8, 2026. Since the cricket fever has taken over the country, here is a list of epic sports films that can be enjoyed on OTT.

1. M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story

Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Kiara Advani, Disha Patani

Director: Neeraj Pandey

Where to watch: Jio Hotstar

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is an acclaimed cricketer who gave Indian multiple trophies, including two T20 World Cups. Hence, his biography is a must-watch after the Men in Blue’s big win.

2. 83

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin

Director: Kabir Khan

Where to watch: Jio Hotstar, Netflix

83 is another cricket movie that showcases how 14 Indian men defeated two-time World Champions, West Indies, during the 1983 World Cup final under the leadership of Kapil Dev.

3. Shabaash Mithu

Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Vijay Raaz, Inayat Verma

Director: Srijit Mukherji

Where to watch: Netflix

Shabaash Mithu chronicles the life and struggles of former Test and ODI captain of the Indian women's national cricket team, Mithali Raj.

4. Chak De! India

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Vidya Malvade, Sagarika Ghatge

Director: Shimit Amin

Where to watch: Netflix

Kabir Khan, a former captain of the Indian men's national field hockey team, returns to redeem himself by coaching the Indian women's national field hockey team and making them the world champions.

5. Ghoomer

Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Angad Bedi, Saiyami Kher

Director: R. Balki

Where to watch: Zee5

A cricket prodigy who loses her right hand before her debut reinvents herself as a bowler with the help of an ex-player.

6. Mary Kom

Cast: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sunil Thapa, Robin Das

Director: Omung Kumar

Where to watch: Prime Video

It is a biographical film based on the life of Indian boxer Mary Kom.

7. Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Cast: Farhan Akhtar, Kousi Orfahli, Deepak Singh Rawat

Director: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

Where to watch: Prime Video

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag is based on the life of Indian athlete and Olympian, Milkha Singh.

8. Dangal

Cast: Aamir Khan, Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh

Director: Nitesh Tiwari

Where to watch: Netflix

A former wrestler lives his dream of winning a gold medal for his country by training his daughters for the championship.

9. Chandu Champion

Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Vijay Raaz, Bhuvan Arora

Director: Kabir Khan

Where to watch: Prime Video

Chandu Champion narrates the story of India's first Paralympics gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: 5 Hindi Shows and Films in Cinema and OTT This Week: Kissa Court Kachahari Ka, The Taj Story to Aspirants 3