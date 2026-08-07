A Popular Bowler Slid into Her Instagram DMs? Things Get Juicy on Pinkvilla Buzz’s Not Gonna Lie ft Aarush Bhola and Varun Yadav

The latest episode of Pinkvilla Buzz's hit show Not Gonna Lie just dropped, and it is serving up some absolute gold. Hosted by the dynamic duo Aarush Bhola and Varun Yadav, the episode is packed with unfiltered banter, playful teasing, and a live audience fueling the hype. Things took an incredibly juicy turn when a shocking confession left the hosts completely stumped.

The guest turned up the heat by revealing she has three massive secrets to share, starting with a bombshell: a highly popular cricketer once slid directly into her Instagram DMs! As the studio erupted with excitement, Aarush and Varun wasted no time digging for details, immediately trying to guess the mystery player’s identity. Amidst the chaos, hilarious references were made to Varun Yadav's famous "Laila" persona, adding an extra layer of comedy to the grilling. When pushed to reveal whether the secret admirer handles the bat or the ball, she teasingly spilled that he is a bowler.

However, before any rumors could spiral, she was quick to clarify that she never actually accepted or responded to the message requests, keeping her mystery bowler securely in the pending folder. The playful teasing didn't stop there, with the hosts throwing in hilarious quips about loyalty.

Ending the segment on a nostalgic yet shocking note, she dropped her next big teaser, revealing that her very first love was a boy from Delhi, leaving everyone eagerly waiting for the next truth to unravel. With plenty of laughter, mock heartbreak, and mystery still in the air, this episode of Not Gonna Lie is an absolute must-watch.



Stay tuned to Pinkvilla Buzz for more unfiltered drama!



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