AA22xA6: After Deepika Padukone, has Tiger Shroff joined Allu Arjun and Atlee’s superhero movie?

With Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, Atlee has already proved his mettle as an ace filmmaker, capable of making entertainment packed films. This time, he has joined forces with Allu Arjun to explore a new superhero world that also on a large scale. Hence, he has roped in Tiger Shroff to play a crucial role in his upcoming film, tentatively titled AA22xA6. Read on!

Tiger Shroff joins Atlee’s AA22xA6

Atlee has created blockbuster movies, both in Bollywood and Tollywood. Hence, this time, he decided to bring biggies from both industries to create a magnum opus, tentatively titled AA22xA6. After Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone’s entry into the actioner, reportedly, Tiger Shroff has also agreed to join the upcoming large-scale entertainer. Having said that, neither the makers nor Tiger's team confirmed this development. We have now learned that this update is not true.

A report by NTV Telugu suggested that Tiger will be seen in a crucial and powerful flashback scene in the movie. Always Bollywood also exclusively mentioned Shroff's arrival in Atlee’s next. Industry talks are that the movie, which is currently in production, could be a two-part venture, just like Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar.

AA22xA6 is touted as one of the most ambitious projects to be made in Indian cinema. Industry insiders predict that the makers might spend a whopping Rs 350 - Rs 400 crores just for the visual effects. Moreover, the buzz is that the producers have given Atlee a free hand, and multiple international studios will be collaborating to give the audience a never-before-seen VFX that will take them to a parallel universe.

Allu Arjun’s team earlier clarified that he will be playing more than one role in the film, increasing the curiosity of his fans. While Deepika has been officially announced as the leading lady of the show, actresses like Rashmika Mandanna, Mrunal Thakur, and Janhvi Kapoor are speculated to be part of the project. Having said that, Vijay Sethupathi is likely to be part of AA22xA6.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: AA22xA6: Allu Arjun and Atlee’s movie to go Dhurandhar way? Likely to be made in 2 parts