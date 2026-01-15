Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and other Bollywood celebs step out to vote

Mumbai has gone into local body elections, and today is the day when the citizens are out to cast their votes. To exercise their voting rights, many Bollywood celebs also reached the polling booths. From Akshay Kumar to Suniel Shetty and John Abraham, many stars have already voted. Check it out!

Bollywood celebs exercise their voting rights

Like always, Salman Khan made a head-turning entry at the polling booth. The bhaijaan of Bollywood came with his entourage.

Mr. Perfectionist, Aamir Khan, was spotted exiting the polling station after casting his vote for the ongoing local body elections in Mumbai. The actor-producer also cheerfully met his fans before bidding adieu to the paparazzi.

Kareena Kapoor Khan also took time off from work to step out and vote. She was joined by her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan.

B-town's new daddy, Vicky Kaushal, also made sure to be present in the city during the elections. The Chhaava actor was spotted exiting the polling booth after casting his vote.

Ranbir Kapoor came alone to exercise his voting right.

B-town star Shraddha Kapoor was also quick to reach her booth to cast her vote. The actress looked stunning in a white chikankari kurta set.

Akshay Kumar not only makes patriotic movies, but he is also a patriot at heart. Hence, he was among the first ones to head to his polling booth to cast his vote. The Pad Man actor was seen in a striped shirt with baggy denim pants and a pair of sneakers. He was joined by his wife, former actress and published author, Twinkle Khanna.

Next up was handsome hunk John Abraham. The Diplomat actor stepped out with his parents to help them cast their votes too.

Hema Malini was also one of the attendees who made sure to cast her vote. She was seen flaunting her inked finger after voting.

Tamannaah Bhatia also stepped out to cast her vote. The actress came donning a blush pink kurta-pajama set and flaunted her inked finger after voting.

Bollywood’s very own Anna, Suniel Shetty, also took his responsibility seriously and stepped out to vote. The Hera Pheri star looked dapper in a black hoodie paired with matching denim pants and sneakers.

Popular Bollywood singer Shaan also came with his wife Radhika and their kids to vote.

Other celebs who were also spotted at their respective polling booths were Karisma Kapoor, Sachin Tendulkar, Sara Tendulkar, Gulzar, Kiran Rao, Aamir Khan’s kids Ira Khan and Junaid Khan, Reena Dutta, Heema Malini, Rakesh Roshan, Zoya Akhtar, Boney Kapoor, Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan, Kailash Kher, Vicky Kaushal’s parents Sham Kaushal and Veena Kaushal, singer Maahi and composer Sohum, Amrita Arora and Isha Koppikar. Bhagyashree also came with her husband, Himalaya Dasani, and their son Abhimanyu Dasani.

