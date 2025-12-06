Aamir Khan dishes on finding love at 60 in Gauri Spratt, reveals about being one family with ex-wives Kiran and Reena

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan had previously been married twice, first to Reena Dutta and later to Kiran Rao. The actor has now emphasized how his life has evolved with a blended family involving his ex-wives, and how he never expected to find love again at the age of 60.

Aamir Khan on his relationships with ex-wives Reena and Kiran

Speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2025, Aamir Khan said, “Reena is an amazing person. We fell apart as husband and wife, but that doesn’t mean we fell apart as human beings. There’s a lot of love and respect for her in my heart. I grew up with her, she’s a fantastic person. When we separated, we didn’t part as human beings.”

He added, “It’s the same with Kiran. She is an amazing person, and we decided to part ways as husband and wife, but we are family. Reena, her parents, Kiran and her parents, and my parents, we are all actually one family.”

Aamir Khan on finding love at the age of 60

Aamir Khan reflected on finding love again at the age of 60 and shared that he had never expected it to happen. The actor said he had reached a point where he believed he might never find someone who could be his partner. He mentioned that Gauri Spratt had brought a great deal of calm and steadiness into his life, describing her as an amazing person and saying he felt fortunate to have met her.

The 3 Idiots star added, “I think I’m still very happy that I met Reena, Kiran, and now Gauri in my life. They are the three people who have really contributed to me as a person in a very big way. I really look up to them in many ways.”

Aamir Khan was previously seen in the lead role in Sitaare Zameen Par. Directed by RS Prasanna, the film was a remake of the 2018 Spanish film Champions. It is currently available for streaming on YouTube through a pay-per-view model.

