Aamir Khan gives update on Salim Khan’s recovery: “Unki health improve ho rahi hai”

It’s been days since legendary screenwriter Salim Khan has been admitted to the hospital. During these testing times, Salman Khan and his family received support from his friends in the industry. Among them was Aamir Khan, who paid a visit to the senior star. Soon after, during his interaction with the media, Aamir confirmed that Salim Khan’s health is improving.

Aamir Khan gives an update about Salim Khan’s health

Days after Salim Khan was rushed to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, on February 17, 2026, Aamir Khan went to meet the family and the ailing screenwriter with his partner, Gauri Spratt. But since the veteran writer was in the ICU, Aamir couldn’t meet him personally. But he has been constantly in touch with the Khans and taking and update about their father’s health.

While talking to the media recently, the Dangal actor revealed, “Main Salim sahab se milne gaya tha, hum sab dua kar rahe hai ke woh jaldi se achche hojaye. Woh ICU mein the, toh main unse personally nahi mil paaya, lekin main unki family ke saath mein baitha tha (I went to meet Salim Sahib. We are all praying for his speedy recovery. He was in the ICU, so I couldn't meet him in person, but I sat with his family).”

Aamir further added that Salman Khan’s sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri informed him, “Har roz ke unki health improve ho rahi hai (Every day, his health is improving.)” Aamir concluded that they are praying that Salim Khan gets well soon and returns home as soon as possible.

About Salim Khan’s hospitalisation

The day he was hospitalized, the doctors saw him in the casualty department, after which he was taken to the ICU. A doctor later informed the media that Salim Khan was having jerks, and his blood pressure was high. Since they wanted to do certain investigations on him, they put him on the ventilator. Later, a Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA) procedure was performed by a neurosurgeon on the veteran writer, after which his health was stable, and he was on the road to recovery.

